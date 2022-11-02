I’m really needing this today. We are coming up on the year anniversary of my mom’s passing this week and I thought I was doing okay. I was wrong. I am not. Everything makes me teary, including this trailer for Tom Hanks latest film, which I had to watch several times. And don’t get me started on Queer Eye on Netflix. Ugly cry. But in a good way. So much kindness and feel good in that show. And if you need daily food for your brain/heart, I recommend the vlogbrothers on youtube. Short videos sure to make you think and feel good.

Okay, on to our regular scheduled acts of kindness:

From a couple of years ago, but still adorable:

I follow Chris and his flock for daily happy videos (you can follow on twitter, IG or youtube). He has morning and evening “rush hour” when the animals are released and then gathered for bed. Lots of ducks, geese, emus and a variety of mammals. It’s a sanctuary. I will say, this one was a surprise. LOL

We are already in lockdown here and have been since October 15th, when Avian Flu was found in not just the wild bird population, but several backyard flocks. It kills almost immediately. No bird feeders or water are available for our wild populations on our property, and my neighbors and I no longer exchange eggs.

As we start gearing up for the holidays, here’s a reminder that there are good people in the world:

From LiminalOwl:

Just Merle lounging with his flock.

I love this portrait:

That’s probably plenty for today. How about we finish with some Nick and Nora:

Be kind, especially to yourself, and try to take some time each day to give yourself a break from all the chaos.