Acts of Kindness: Dance A Little Each Day

I’m really needing this today. We are coming up on the year anniversary of my mom’s passing this week and I thought I was doing okay. I was wrong. I am not. Everything makes me teary, including this trailer for Tom Hanks latest film, which I had to watch several times. And don’t get me started on Queer Eye on Netflix. Ugly cry. But in a good way. So much kindness and feel good in that show. And if you need daily food for your brain/heart, I recommend the vlogbrothers on  youtube. Short videos sure to make you think and feel good.

Okay, on to our regular scheduled acts of kindness:

From a couple of years ago, but still adorable:

I follow Chris and his flock for daily happy videos (you can follow on twitter, IG or youtube). He has morning and evening “rush hour” when the animals are released and then gathered for bed.  Lots of ducks, geese, emus and a variety of mammals. It’s a sanctuary.  I will say, this one was a surprise. LOL

We are already in lockdown here and have been since October 15th, when Avian Flu was found in not just the wild bird population, but several backyard flocks. It kills almost immediately. No bird feeders or water are available for our wild populations on our property, and my neighbors and I no longer exchange eggs.

As we start gearing up for the holidays, here’s a reminder that there are good people in the world:

From LiminalOwl:

Just Merle lounging with his flock.

Acts of Kindness 3

I love this portrait:

That’s probably plenty for today. How about we finish with some Nick and Nora:

Be kind, especially to yourself, and try to take some time each day to give yourself a break from all the chaos.

 

 

      Old School

      Nick and Nora are quite relaxing in that video.

      Sorry about your unhappy anniversary.  Hopefully, it also brings back happy memories.

      WV Blondie

      The “problem” with kindness is that at the right moment it can leave one in tears …

      On Monday, my husband and I had to escort our beloved cat Jools to the foot of the rainbow bridge. A fast-growing brain tumor had already wiped out sight in one eye and was encroaching on the other; the vet – a lovely woman – said there was nothing we could do except release her from her pain.

      Then, this morning, the phone rang at 4 a.m. My husband’s oldest brother had finally succumbed to the cancer he’d fought valiantly for a decade.

      I will say what I said on FB – please, just hug your loved ones tighter tonight and cuddle with your four-legged friends, in memory of those we can no longer love face to face.

      trollhattan

      Amazing bird.

      CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday.
      The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and tiny solar panel that enabled an international research team to follow its first annual migration across the Pacific Ocean, BirdLife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler said. Because the bird was so young, its gender wasn’t known.
      Aged about five months, it left southwest Alaska at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Oct. 13 and touched down 11 days later at Ansons Bay on the island of Tasmania’s northeastern tip on Oct. 24, according to data from Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Ornithology. The research has yet to be published or peer reviewed.
      The bird started on a southwestern course toward Japan then turned southeast over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, a map published by New Zealand’s Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre shows.
      The bird was again tracking southwest when it flew over or near Kiribati and New Caledonia, then past the Australian mainland before turning directly west for Tasmania, Australia’s most southerly state. The satellite trail showed it covered 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) without stopping.
      “Whether this is an accident, whether this bird got lost or whether this is part of a normal pattern of migration for the species, we still don’t know,” said Woehler, who is part of the research project.
      Guinness World Records lists the longest recorded migration by a bird without stopping for food or rest as 12,200 kilometers (7,580 miles) by a satellite-tagged male bar-tailed godwit flying from Alaska to New Zealand.
      That flight was recorded in 2020 as part of the same decade-old research project, which also involves China’s Fudan University, New Zealand’s Massey University and the Global Flyway Network.
      The same bird broke its own record with a 13,000-kilometer (8,100-mile) flight on its next migration last year, researchers say. But Guinness has yet to acknowledge that feat.
      Woehler said researchers did not know whether the latest bird, known by its satellite tag 234684, flew alone or as part of a flock.
      “There are so few birds that have been tagged, we don’t know how representative or otherwise this event is,” Woehler said.
      “It may be that half the birds that do the migration from Alaska come to Tasmania directly rather than through New Zealand or it might be 1%, or it might be that this is the first it’s ever happened,” he added.
      https://apnews.com/article/technology-science-alaska-australia-pacific-ocean-01ad7c8864470de14f17b9f0d3a5ffe0

