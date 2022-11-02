Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I really should read my own blog.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / All In One Open Thread

All In One Open Thread

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

The ladies were very busy overnight!

All In One Open Thread

All In One Open Thread 1

You don’t need to buy fancy Halloween decorations if you stop pouring fucking poison on every square inch of your yard and just embrace everything that is going on and stay out of its way.

In other news, Thurston is being the goodest boy. He spent six years wanting to be an only dog and he is rising to the occasion. He follows me everywhere, and if I stop short he runs into the back of my leg. He never ever sat on my lap, preferring to sit on the couch when we were both downstairs (even when Lily was upstairs), but now I can barely get situated in the chair and he is up there embracing the constant attention. Needy bastard.

Dad will be released from his rehab joint on Saturday and is coming home, and I didn’t tell you all this because of the Lily news on Saturday, but he contracted covid there and tested positive on Saturday, as well. The fuckers even tried to blame him for bringing it to the facility because they had taken him to the hospital for updated X-Rays on Thursday. The nervy fucking bastards. His General Practioner is a great guy and pitched a fucking unholy fit, just absolutely fucking livid that they let this happen, and dad was on the anti-retro virals immediately and felt better by Monday. So that is good. He’s really going crazy in there because he is absolutely not mentally built to be in a situation where he is not in control. Neither is my mom, for that matter. I, on the other hand, am a much more “jeebus take the wheel” kind of guy, and I don’t know where I got it. Maybe the army taught me how to realize how to just roll with the punches, or maybe it was the numerous encounters with psychedelics when I majored in street pharmacology as a youth that allowed me to just sit back and see where shit takes me. But, whatever.

Finally, and I know I have a track record of being wrong on a lot of things, but I just don’t think things are going to be as bad as a lot of people do. I’m not gonna engage in speculation about the polls or any of that unskewing the polls bit, but it just does not FEEL like the energy is there from Republicans. I’m not seeing the signs, or the anger, or the general mania I felt in 2016 and 2018 and 2020. Maybe I am so isolated and in a cocoon that I am going to be shocked, but I am just not feeling it. Regardless, there is nothing I can do about it but vote. So we will see.

Hope you all are well.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • dexwood
  • Elizabelle
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      We need to make like He-Man and lift our ballots and scream “by the power of Dark Brandon and the Masters of the Democrats”

      OK, feeling corny today – sue me.

      ETA – I swear I tried to wait a bit so I can grab #2.

      ETA 2 – glad to hear that your dad is doing better – but WTAF, getting Covid at the hospital? Some protocols are not being followed. Yay for pup – glad he’s helping fill the void. But boy he’s going to be pissed when the other cat shows up. :-)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      West of the Cascades

      Cole – you have a hell of a way of doing so, but for the decade+ I’ve been lurking on this site you’ve managed to give me a hell of a lot of hope about stuff (like knowing I wasn’t the only person to hurt himself in a shower accident). Hoping your hope for the midterms goes from your fingertips to the FSM’s noodly appendages, and hoping for a good recovery for your dad and for you in grieving Lily.

      I think Gabe Vasquez is going to win NM-2 – that would be one D pickup in the House.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      I wonder if Thurston worries he is somehow going to be “disappeared” too?  Anyway, hugs to the goodest boy.

      And I hope your dad continues a good recovery.  From covid too, now.  The experience might keep him off ladders, whatever, for a while.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.