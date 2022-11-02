Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Voted

New York has early voting that started this weekend. I was out running errands and stopped by a neighboring suburb’s library to vote. It was busy and there were a lot of smiling voters, so I’m sure they were Democrats. Since we are a civilized state, there were no MAGAts standing around harassing voters wearing ballistic armor and open carrying, as there are in Arizona.

Anyway, the place really was full at 10 AM on a Wednesday morning. We’ve also been canvassed twice in the last couple of weeks, so the Democrats in my area aren’t sleeping on this election. If you’re a New Yorker and want information on early voting, you can find it here.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36 Comments

    1.

      J R in WV

      Wife and I early voted yesterday afternoon at a mostly quiet polling place across the street from the county courthouse. 3 or 4 folks ahead of us, very short ballot, printed out by the computerized voting machine, then scanned into a giant container and votes counted right then.

      Over 900 voters already we were told since WV early voting started, which is a lot of people in such a rural county. I had sausage gravy and biscuits on the way into the tiny county seat town. Was really good.

    2.

      Chris T.

      WA state is all vote-by-mail and doesn’t tolerate MAGAts blocking ballot boxes (though I live in a sleepy little area outside of town where we have our own area dropbox that wouldn’t be a target anyway, even if this were Aridzona). Still, I’d love to see some video of some folks surrounding the MAGAts and cooing at them: “Oh, look at these cute little boys, all dressed up in their play-soldier outfits!”

    3.

      Kropacetic

      @Chris T.: Still, I’d love to see some video of some folks surrounding the MAGAts and cooing at them: “Oh, look at these cute little boys, all dressed up in their play-soldier outfits!”

      That sounds like a play I’d make if they weren’t so damned scary.

      Eta: Early voted in MA 2 weeks ago. I’m hoping this one will be a romp for the Democrats.  Shame for the Republicans that’s even in the cards. Our retiring R governor is frequently cited as the most popular governor in the country. What were they thinking or, rather, what’s the Diehl?

    5.

      West of the Cascades

      Isn’t early voting a fairly new phenomenon in New York State?

      I’ve been spoiled by living in Oregon for the previous 15 years, where the ballot just magically showed up in your mailbox three weeks before election day, and voting involved sitting down with a nice glass of wine at the computer so I could research any races/ballot measures/etc. I wanted more information on. Since moving to New Mexico earlier this year, it’s just slightly more cumbersome (I had to request an absentee ballot for the primary and general election via an online portal, but no excuse required) … after which I could still vote with my glass of wine and computer handy. I’d like to see a pure vote-by-mail requirement enacted as federal law (I would also like a pink unicorn).

      New Mexico also has a lot of early voting locations – individual counties get a lot of discretion in setting them up. I have noticed that my county, which has 27,000 people and two “population centers,” has only two early voting locations (one in each of the population centers) in a county that’s geographically the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined (and has voted for Democrats for President since Mondale in 1984). Otero County, which is about double the area and has 63,000 people, has had eight early voting locations – two that have been “full time” and others that have been available as “mobile voting locations” on weekends and a few that will be open for just three days this week (early voting ends Saturday 11/5). Otero is pretty Republican (last voted for a Democrat for President in 1964), but seems to be making a decent effort to make early voting available – although they are not doing a great job of publicizing it.

    6.

      Nora

      Yes, early voting is great!  We haven’t had it long in New York, but my husband and I take advantage of it whenever it’s offered.  We were the 4th and 5th voters, respectively, at our polling place the day the polls opened, and there was a line that Saturday morning of people politely waiting to vote.

       

      Hope it’s a romp for the Democrats.

    7.

      Spirula

      Voted by mail last week in the only blue county in North Florida.  Checked online and it was counted.  Eat it Marco Foolio and Rot DeSepsis.

    8.

      Another Scott

      I filled out my by-mail absentee ballot this morning and will drop it in the drop-box today. Easy ballot – only US House. Go Beyer!! My J will potentially vote in person on Tuesday (she has her absentee ballot too).

      It was nice that they included an “I Voted” sticker in the packet this time. I’ll be wearing that Tuesday.

      Forward!! Let’s run up the score!!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9.

      Barbara

      I voted last Saturday, typically a busy early voting day.  It wasn’t crowded but there was a steady stream.  Here in Virginia there is no Senate race, but some competitive house races, obviously.  I love that the state shifted to early voting by right instead of the stupid “you need a good excuse” system that didn’t even recognize out of precinct work obligations as a bona fide excuse (unless you were absent for at least 12 hours or something like that).

    10.

      Central Planning

      We early voted last night here in NY.

      @mistermix – I’m pretty sure we live almost across the street (well, a major road). We haven’t had anyone canvas us. Maybe they already know we vote D.

    11.

      Miss Bianca

      Filling out my ballot this morning, over some huevos rancheros and a cappuccino. Drop it into the drop box at the county courthouse, easy peasy.

    12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Dropped our ballots in the drop-box on Monday here in Altadena.  It was before polls had opened so not sure how busy it’s been for in-person, early voting.  Easy peasy.

    13.

      Kropacetic

      @Miss Bianca: I think I’m going to start voting by mail or drop box also. When I showed up to the polling place the ballot had several small positions, mainly school board that weren’t on my sample ballot from the Secretary of State website.

    18.

      Stacy

      Originally from your side Rochester, now in Loudoun County, VA. Husband and I early voted last week and Dems and GOP volunteers passing out sample ballots were chatting amicably and it was pretty busy for a Thursday afternoon and we’ve had early voting for a few weeks now. Also, our Dem congresswoman Jennifer Wexton was on our street canvassing last weekend.

    19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Spirula: Same in my red Florida county. I also set myself a reminder to do another “standing request” for a mail-in ballot next year. Those used to be sticky, but DeFascist changed the rules so you have to re-request it every two years. (Because [nonexistent] voter fraud.)

    20.

      Ocotillo

      I did vote this week in person.  Mrs. O is a election judge at the polling place.  I pitch in here and there when she needs an extra person.  Voting is up, they are doing roughly 1,400 a day and typical in the past has been shy of 1,000 a day.  Red part of town though so who knows.

      The ballot is very long as in addition to the House race, all statewide offices are up and there a bunch of judges.

    21.

      Chris T.

      @West of the Cascades:

      Since moving to New Mexico …

      Doesn’t that make you east of the Cascades now?

      But yes, by-mail voting is definitely the way to go. It has not been that bad here in WA but in California, the several-hundred-propositions-every-time can really take a long time to figure out.  My first CA voting experience was with the annoying punch-card things, too (though later, after I bought a house in the next county up, we had Scantron-style ballots, where you could at least see what you were doing). I had to bring a list of how I’d decided on everything. “Proposition 42-a-section-c-subparagraph-3, what was my position on that one again?”

      (OK, a bit of exaggeration for effect, but still. When I first moved to CA I thought all these propositions were fun and exciting! How little I realized, back then…)

    23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @brendancalling: But some online Lefty said “punch Nazis” so Both Sides!!1

      I’m surprised we haven’t seen un-ironic articles about how “Liberals laughed when someone threw a shoe at W” from Greenwald, Tracey, etc. yet

    24.

      RaflW

      We absentee voted last week. My only regret is that it lacks the satisfaction of feeding the ballot into the precinct scanner.

      I do need to check the MN S.O.S. site that it’s been accepted.

      I’m also very worried that suburban jackasses are gonna split ticket vote and we’ll lose A.G. Ellison. He’s not amazing, but the Republican is a wet behind the ears junior dude who has never argued a case in court! He gave risible answers to easy journo questions.

      But he’s white and says ‘crime’ a lot. I expect him to try to indict Gov. Walz on something, and then discover that being A.G. is not like being a Twitter handle. Gonna be a shit show if we have a Dem Gov & Lt., and R’s for A.G. and state auditor. MN S.O.S. race looks ok, at least!

    25.

      Leto

      @brendancalling: same here; Avalune and I received our PA ballots via mail, did the double envelope/sign/date rigmarole, and they were received and tallied. I saw a headline about a candidate being assaulted, but didn’t know it was here in the state. It’s def not receiving air play. Maybe that’s because of the Paul Pelosi attack overshadowing it, but this goes hand in hand with Republican vitriol and how they’re inciting attacks.

    26.

      mali muso

      @Stacy: ​
       I am over the mountain from you and just got redistricted OUT of Wexton’s district this year. Boo hiss.

      That said, I did take advantage of no-excuse in person early voting and cast my ballot for Jennifer Lewis last week.

    27.

      Betty Cracker

      @UncleEbeneezer: I’ve totally seen that “both sides” garbage, but they went with Rand Paul getting beat up by his neighbor. And yeah, I admit I laughed about that! But Paul got beat up because he’s a dick who dumped grass clippings on his neighbor’s lawn or whatever. The guy who administered the beat-down wasn’t trying to overturn an election.

    30.

      Central Planning

      I wanted to ask the poll worker at the ballot eater which ones were programmed to automatically vote for Democrats so I could put my ballot in one that didn’t do that :D

    32.

      trollhattan

      CA ballot dropped off today. Will get a text verifying its receipt, per the state system

      See, Confederacy and admiring states, it’s not hard, even in a state of 40 million. Why do you seem to have so much trouble with this whole “voting” thing?

      Dragged my feet a full week before inking in judges and utility board and school board because how do you pick? The rest were pretty easy this year.

    33.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: Even removing the political side of it, Paul got into a fight and lost, he didn’t have someone break into his house and assualt him. They’re not the same category of event.

      He didn’t even press charges, right?

    34.

      peter

      Another northern VA voter who took advantage of absentee ballot. My wife and I both sent in our ballots and BallotTrax assures us that they have been received and counted. The “I voted” stickers that came with the ballots is a nice touch.

    35.

      Taphozous

      Voted yesterday.  Easy to do here in Olympia, WA as it is vote by mail.  I filled out the ballot with the voter’s guide in hand to answer questions I might have had about the various down ballot races. Then my wife and I put on fancy clothes to take the ballots to the drop box.  After all, its not every day that you get to cast a vote in favor of democracy! #dressupandvote

    36.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: Regarding the judges, someone here (can’t recall who) told me the way they do is to look them up on Ballotpedia or elsewhere and see which governor appointed them–all of the judges on my ballot here in Santa Rosa were appointed by either Brown or Newsom, so I voted yes on all of them.

