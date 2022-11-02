New York has early voting that started this weekend. I was out running errands and stopped by a neighboring suburb’s library to vote. It was busy and there were a lot of smiling voters, so I’m sure they were Democrats. Since we are a civilized state, there were no MAGAts standing around harassing voters wearing ballistic armor and open carrying, as there are in Arizona.

Anyway, the place really was full at 10 AM on a Wednesday morning. We’ve also been canvassed twice in the last couple of weeks, so the Democrats in my area aren’t sleeping on this election. If you’re a New Yorker and want information on early voting, you can find it here.