Late Night Open Thread: Twitter Owns the ‘Chief Twit’

Yes, I am spending waaaaay too many brain cells enjoying the latest Muskageddon. How it started:

Hilarity ensured ensued!

And then *this* happened…

      Splitting Image

      Never apologize for enjoying the sight of a deserving man get what’s coming to him.

      At this point it’s obvious that Musk has no clue what makes Twitter a unique platform, which means that he has no clue what he bought or why it was (supposedly) worth what he paid for it. People use the site for a lot of different reasons, true, but a big part of Twitter’s appeal is that it has a great many celebrities on it who like goofing around with their fans.

      Other social media platforms have more people, but Twitter arguably has more of the right people. It’s possible to fool around with other Star Wars fans from around the world, have one of your threads make its way into Mark Hamill’s feed, and have the man himself chime in. Or depending on your fan interests, you can hob-nob with George Takei, Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, or hundreds of others. Musk wants to tell these guys that they ought to pay for the privilege of being able to connect with their fans. Maybe it’s news to Musk, but none of these guys pay fees to the folks who run conventions to meet their fans there either.

      The way it works is that you pay Hamill to show up and charge fans of his to get in the door in order to meet him, which ought to provide Musk with a clue as to who he should be charging for his service. Most users wouldn’t pay a dime, unfortunately, which presents Musk with a bit of a conundrum.

