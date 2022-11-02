Yes, I am spending waaaaay too many brain cells enjoying the latest Muskageddon. How it started:

I'm probably the perfect target for this, use Twitter a ton, can afford $20/mo, not particularly anti-Elon, but my reaction is that I've generated a ton of valuable free content for Twitter over the years and they can go fuck themselves.https://t.co/8zFEqeArnJ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 31, 2022

Hilarity ensured ensued!

Twitter's ongoing verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem. It looks like some people (including in our newsroom) are getting crude phishing emails trying to trick people into turning over their Twitter credentials. pic.twitter.com/Nig4nhoXWF — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) October 31, 2022

And then *this* happened…

Hotdog vendor – ‘that’ll be $4’

elon musk – ‘how about $2? I recently made a very bad investment’ pic.twitter.com/ieIlavkHaB — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 1, 2022

asking one of the most successful writers in history how much he’d pay to write for you so you can defeat the bots (you fired the people in charge of keeping them away) and trolls (you’re actively encouraging them to come back) and you’ll explain why later (by Sunday) — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) November 1, 2022

Imagine spending the GDP of Bolivia for a business you fundamentally don't understand. — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 1, 2022

As usual, "defeat the bots & trolls" literally just means to him "create a VIP lane where us grand people won't have to mingle with the pleb". That's the man's answer to EVERY SINGLE problem thrown at him, lolsob — Allieween 🦇 (@louvelune) November 1, 2022

I think Musk's Twitter Blue plan is going to have the effects that he's long agitated for off this site, namely people buying clout and a discursive free-for-all, but ironically it's going to *encourage* bots and scammers who will just have to buy clout to get promoted now — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) November 1, 2022

this man is really here brainstorming-out-loud ways to dig out of a $54B diaper fire pic.twitter.com/opmDI1c04v — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 1, 2022

Here’s a better revenue stream for content creators: find a betting market. Bet all your money that Twitter is never going to pay money directly to content creators. Elon is gonna get right on this just after the Mars colony is established. https://t.co/r6OBB0yImt — dave karpf (@davekarpf) November 1, 2022

Just a big ass Bridge Troll telling us about the crisis in Bridge management he's gonna fix — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) November 1, 2022