Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This blog will pay for itself.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Open Thread: Waiting for Biden

Wednesday Open Thread: Waiting for Biden

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: ,

While we wait for President Biden to speak tonight, looks like we could use an open thread. I’m sure someone will put up a Biden post, but if not, I’ll try to get back to do that.

Looks like they’re bringing out the big guns in PA.

This is an open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • brendancalling
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dangerman
  • Delk
  • dm
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • John Revolta
  • Kropacetic
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Redshift
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Along with a World Series game in which Philly leads (and won in their first home game by utterly demolishing the Astros).

      This would definitely be the night to go driving around Philly.  Peace and quiet, no traffic problems …

      Reply
    6. 6.

      John Revolta

      Well, pour one out for me………..I just voted for Val Demings and against Ron DeSantis* and it was the most fun I’ve had in months! (Yes, I need to get out more.)

      DeSantis is having his own rally separate from Trumpf’s this Saturday- very interesting. The gloves are coming off………..

      *I’d like to say I voted for Charlie Crist, but meh- basically he’s the guy running against DeSatan. Demings I’m more excited about.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      I signed up to text bank for Mandela Barnes tonight at 7pm – hopefully after the little ones are in bed for the night. 🤞

      If anyone else is interested, I can pass along the link, or report back tomorrow, too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      My wife and I are meeting Tina Kotek this saturday – we might be doing some canvassing – I prefer text banking. :P

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dangerman

      All I want for Christmas is my Two Houses of Congress, my Two Houses of Congress, my Two …

      Hmmm. Needs work.

      I figure if Dems hold, one of two things happen: Reichwingers go ape shit and try to burn it all down (they were promised impeachments, dammit), leading to mass arrests and incarcerations, or Republicans spend two years thoughtfully considering how to rid themselves of the Assholes in 2024 and beyond, leading to mass arrests and incarcerations.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Redshift

      I got an email from Mark Kelly’s campaign that Obama is going to be doing a rally there too. I know some people the other day were wondering if he was going there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dangerman: Hell, if they WIN, they will go apeshit and try to burn it all down, and that’s what really concerns me. They’re the sorest winners in the world.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Redshift

      @Dangerman:

      or Republicans spend two years thoughtfully considering how to rid themselves of the Assholes in 2024 and beyond, leading to mass arrests and incarcerations.

      Wow, and I thought I was an optimist…

      The voting advice I’d like to give, but haven’t been able to boil down to a slogan, is:

      Republicans blame everything on Biden, and if they get elected they’ll stop everything from getting better because they want to keep having problems to blame on Biden.

      If Democrats get elected, they’ll keep trying to make things better and Republicans will still blame everything on Biden and try to stop them.

      You’ll get the same thing from Republicans whether they win or lose, so why should you care if they win? Vote for trying to solve our problems instead.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @John Revolta: I have dreams–not kind ones–of Val Demings running DeSantis over with her Harley on her way to the  governor’s mansion.

      Don’t crush my dream, Florida!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Biden is scheduled for a rally in Albuquerque tomorrow. I’m going, if the good lord’s willing and the creek don’t rise.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: sounds great! Hope that goes smoothly!

      My mobility is shot for the next few weeks, but I can text from my couch and hope it moves the needle enough to fire/retire Ron. 😊

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SpaceUnit

      Dropped off my ballot this afternoon, and now I’m going to avoid the news for a while.  MSM are trying to kill me with their horserace bullshit.  I don’t think the pollsters have a clue about what’s going to happen and if they did know they still wouldn’t tell you.  It’s just horserace horserace horserace.

      I’m starting to think it’s a racket business model.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      LWOP for the Parkland murderer.

      The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

      A jury last month voted for the defendant to be spared the death penalty, in a decision that outraged relatives of the victims.

      Ahead of the sentencing, family members of the fallen delivered emotional messages of grief and anger.

      The gunman pleaded guilty in October last year to the 2018 murders.

      Shackled and wearing a red jail jumpsuit, the killer showed no emotion as Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentenced him on Wednesday.

      During emotional statements over the course of two days, family members of the victims addressed the murderer – 24-year-old Nikolas Cruz – without ever using his name.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63492795

      Reply
    29. 29.

      brendancalling

      @bbleh: There is never a good night to drive around Philly. Even on a slow night, the streets are always busy, jumbled up, and semi-jammed. Also, the potholes are multiple and deep. Much better to walk or take the abundant transit.

      I love my city, but if you don’t HAVE to drive, don’t. You’ll be happier and saner.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: haha, I can walk on it, so the ortho doc said no. But if my trick or treating adventures are any indication, I’d be sloooooow at door knocking. So I’ll stick with texting for now. 😊

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steve in the ATL

      Super annoying woman sitting next to me on the plane.  Was on a Teams call on her laptop while boarding and up until we took off. While texting.  And jabbing me with her elbow.

      All of which is forgivable, except that she then turned on Fox News and watched it for the whole flight while guzzling whiskey.  I tried to annoy her by turning on Clerks III, but I was suffering from it more than she was so I switched to CNN. And I suffered more—“CNN poll shows likely voters strongly favor republicans on the economy”. “CNN poll shows likely Republican voters are far more enthusiastic than democratic voters!”

      It got so bad I almost—almost—turned on the Jonas brothers concert.  [shudders]

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @brendancalling: I use the Indego rental bikes a lot to get around in center city. But there are so many streets torn up that even on a bike it’s a tooth-rattling ride. And if you’re a pedestrian, it seems like you can’t walk three blocks in any direction without having to cross the street because the sidewalk is closed on your side.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      UncleEbeneezer

      An update on the encouraging early vote. Using TargetEarly, Ds lead 50.4-39.5 (+11) out of 26m votes cast. That gives Ds a 3m vote lead. At this point in 2018 Rs had 140k vote lead. As the goal of a campaign is to get more votes than the other side we’re off to good start. 1/

      Here’s how it looks in key battlegrounds (+ is net points higher than 2020 at this point):

      IA 59-37 +13
      GA 49-42 +12
      MI 51-28 +22
      NC 50-43 +3
      NM 56-40 +2
      NV 50-44 +2
      OH 44-40 +8
      PA 72-25 +12
      TX 40-45 +6
      VA 55-30 +6
      WA 58-30 +.2
      This is all really good. 2/

      Reply
    39. 39.

      UncleEbeneezer

      More evidence that young people are not staying home: this time in 2018, only 11,535 young Democrats in PA cast their ballot. Now, six days away from Election Day, more than 50,000 young Democrats in PA have cast their ballot. Yes, young people are turning out.

      We are in the final stretch and can’t take any voters for granted. Head over to
      @VotersTomorrow
      ‘s website to find ways for you to turn out young people:

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Suzanne

      I was supposed to be in Philadelphia this week, but I canceled my trip because I think I have RSV. Cough, snot, sore throat.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      geg6

      If you want to hear Biden relaxed and having a fun conversation, I highly recommend one of the podcasts I listen to.  It’s called Smartless with Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.  Their most recent episode is with Handsome Joe and it’s a delight.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Delk

      Today my dad (and his twin brother) would have been 92. He only made it to 57. Had a fatal heart attack playing cards at a company picnic.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.