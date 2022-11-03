David Letterman Interviewed Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The President became a guest on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’: https://t.co/bo0IoBJy9P @netflix pic.twitter.com/iFSf0Vbqzn

35 weeks of my 3 day war. I've restored Soviet Union. Economy is ruined, everyone is trying to get out of the country & were losing a catastrophic war we blame on USA.

This argument, instead,is to help RU win by cutting off aid by implying it’s a lot when it’s not https://t.co/6MY1y5n0Ml

US GDP is around $25 trillion. US budget is around $5T. US natsec budget is around $1T

This is one of the great deceptions of the anti-Ukraine-aid coalition

Russian swearing is some of the funniest swearing, but these guys really are screwed. https://t.co/KO3XyKibAK

Russia 2022: not fair! The strong do as they will and the weak suffer what they must! https://t.co/cPJELM6j2W

Russia 2021: fuck yeah, the strong do as they will and the weak suffer what they must

A telling event here was the sanctioning of pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk in February, seizure of his oil pipeline and other businesses and banning of his three TV stations. Russia invaded 5 days later. 2/ https://t.co/wipPVT05I5



Europe correspondent at the Economist:

The corruption frame isn’t the only way to think of what Russia was trying to accomplish by invading Ukraine. But it’s a very helpful paradigm, and in my view the only one that clearly makes sense on its own terms. 3/

A good way to think about it is to imagine Putin as Tony Soprano. He has a racket that extracts wealth from a lot of businesses in the region he controls through a combination of longstanding relationships and the threat of force. 4/

This is the way Putin’s regime operates inside Russia: it seizes or threatens all the country’s major businesses, especially in the energy sector, and awards them to trusted cronies, while skimming off a huge amount of vigorish.* 5/

(*Interestingly “vigorish” comes from the Russian “vygrish” or “winnings”, it seems to have been an Odessa mafia term.) 6/

For a long time this was how Russia’s control of Ukraine worked too. Kleptocratic Russia-friendly networks headed by oligarchs ensured that the gains from corruption in Ukraine flowed to Russia or to people Russia was happy with. 7/

But then Maidan happened, and Ukraine started to turn away. It shifted from the kleptocratic Russian model and towards the rule-of-law-governed EU. 8/

In the Sopranos analogy, a business, let’s say a chain of groceries, at the edge of his territory decided they were going to stop paying protection and start trusting the police. 9/

Tony Soprano obviously cannot tolerate this. It’s not just the loss of revenue: it’s that letting it go unpunished tells everybody else who’s paying him protection money that they can leave, too. 10/

So Tony decides to hit the groceries, take out the owner and ensure a more pliable one is installed, to send a message to anybody else who might get ideas. 11/

Unfortunately it turns out the grocery clerks are packing shotguns and Tony’s soldiers, who were overconfident, get shot up and retreat. Now Tony has worse problems: he’s lost the grocery chain and he looks weak. 12/

Yet he may have inflicted enough damage that his other businesses hesitate to leave; who needs the trouble? Similarly, Ukraine’s economy has shrunk by a third. 13/

Anyway, the point is that if you think about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an old-fashioned attempt at territorial conquest, it makes no sense. States don’t gain power by conquering territory anymore, this isn’t the 18th or 19th century. 13/

But if you think of it as a mob hit to intimidate states from exiting the protection racket that delivers corrupt rent streams to Russia’s ruling kleptocrats, then it at least made sense–until Ukraine fought back. 14/14