Even though I’ve yet to actually sign up, Twitter’s been good to me… and, by extension, to you guys. For one thing, if not for Twitter as a kind of RSS feed, I’d never have been able to do the Daily Covid Updates, at least not in such a comprehensive and far-ranging form. If the new ‘owner’ manages to make it unusable, I’ll have to find another source… but meanwhile, it’s a public common: a place where all the separate interest groups intersect, more or less willingly. And we don’t have enough of those, right now!

Anyway, my tuppence worth on Musk and Twitter. He’s in for a rocky ride, and the question for me is whether his ego is going to make him destroy Twitter. Right now, what’s pretty clear is that he doesn’t understand what makes Twitter work. 1/10 — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 1, 2022

There are three things he doesn’t seem to grasp. Firstly, he seems to think he’s bought a tech company (‘not enough coders, too many managers’) when what he’s really bought is a community of users. 2/10 What makes Twitter work, what makes it potentially valuable, isn’t the tech (which isn’t that special) but the community that uses it – that, in particular, it’s become the medium of choice of journalists and politicians. 3/10 That’s the value, right there. Every journalist worth their salt uses Twitter – and most use it a lot. Ditto pretty much every politician. They’re the user base he should care about, not the right-wing-nut-job community. But he doesn’t even understand *them* 4/10 Right-wing-nut-jobs don’t just want a place where they can rant, abuse and say whatever words they want. If they did, they’d be quite content with Gab, Parler, Truth Social, some bits of 4Chan, Reddit etc. See, they’ve got plenty of spaces. 5/10 No, what they want is a place where they can rant *at the libs*, at the MSM, at the people they hate. If those people aren’t there (and they aren’t on Gab, Parler, Truth Social etc), the ranting isn’t nearly as fun. So if Musk manages to drive the libs away, that’s ruined. 6/10 If the libs are driven off, the right-wing will be jubilant for a while, but then bored. And then Twitter dies. So Musk has to keep the libs on board. Oh, and the advertisers too, because they’ll run like hell if Twitter’s just a hate-speech hell-site. 7/10 And that means moderation. It means keeping the Nazis off the site. It means keeping control of abuse and hate speech. It means cutting down the misinformation. All things Musk doesn’t want to do. If he turns Twitter into a hell-site, he kills it. 8/10 So what can he do? It’s not easy. There’s no simple solution, no magic wand. Free speech is bloody difficult. I’d suggest he read Habermas, but of course he won’t. So it’ll be messy, and I suspect he’ll just get bored eventually, but who knows? 9/10 That’s the thing. Handing over Twitter to a massive-ego, massive-wealth, unpredictable billionaire is kind of a metaphor for the whole way we’ve dealt with the internet. It’s a mess. We just have to do what we can. 10/10

Now that block bot has had time to do its thing, here's a dispassionate look at the Twitter deal. The purchase price was north of $44b. That amount was raised w/a combination of $12.5b in financing, $21b in equity, & the remainder from a loan secured against his Tesla stock. — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) October 29, 2022

Best non-specialist readable FINANCE explanation I’ve seen:

A few notes: First, the loan is secured on stock that is down from $361 at the time of the original deal to $228 yesterday, a 37% drop. Why is that drop important? As the loan is secured AGAINST Tesla stock, he had to commit MORE stock than he originally negotiated. Further, he’s likely using the same loan agreements that he’s been using to fund a cash-poor, stock-rich lifestyle (not unusual among the wealthy) – meaning that the bank can FORCE him to sell stock or cover the difference w/more stock/cash if the price drops. This creates a precarious financial balance: If Twitter doesn’t earn, that will negatively affect Tesla stock prices, which could force a cover w/more Tesla stock or cash which would put further downward pressure on Tesla stock.

You know that scene from the HBO miniseries "Chernobyl" where Valery explains to the court how a "positive void coefficient" created a self-reinforcing buildup of heat that ended w/the #4 reactor blowing itself apart? Musk has that as ~1/4 of his Twitter financing. pic.twitter.com/h6T4gohRFl — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) October 29, 2022

Third, Musk isn't going to take on Twitter's debt as personal debt. That means it goes on Twitter's books, which already weren't looking too good. Operating at a loss for most of its history, Twitter has JUST started to eek out profits, but now that's not enough. pic.twitter.com/phaSnMxtaf — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) October 29, 2022

Conservatively, financing that debt will cost about $1b a year. Last year, Twitter lost $221m. The year before, $1.1b. Covering that debt doesn’t look likely in the short term. Musk said he plans to double revenue within three years, but that says nothing about PROFIT. Fourth, ad sales account for about 92% of Twitter’s revenue. Those ad sales only went up once Twitter started aggressively going after troll and bot accounts. No brand wants its ads posted in a stream of people writing the worst-possible thing they can think of to write. This is why, even though Musk courted the “burn it down & post everything” crowd, his statements to the advertisers – that it WASN’T going to be a free-for-all-hellscape – are quite the opposite. Musk can’t forever finance the debt w/o any hope of seeing a return on investment. Doing so would endanger not only Twitter, but Tesla & all its connected companies. (See #1) Musk knows that Twitter needs to EARN. To earn, it needs ADVERTISERS. To have advertisers, Twitter CAN’T be another Parler, Gab, Gettr or Truth. Now we have a better picture of the buyout: – Musk bought a business w/dubious profit prospects – promising changes that could destroy the revenue it already has – to court an audience who will turn on him if he DOESN’T – W/a positive void coefficient of financial hardship To be fair, Musk can pull it off. I’m a financial dilettante who hasn’t seen the inner workings of Twitter. Maybe he sees a quick way to turn around the company & stave off financial Armageddon. Maybe he has a pivot will greatly widen revenue streams w/o driving up costs. Maybe he’s playing a long game & is willing to live with a financial Sword of Damocles to see through something he thinks is important. But to an outsider, it looks like a rich man bullied himself into making a bad deal. Still, he is right in saying that Twitter has a big part to play in discourse around the world. Sure, we can all move elsewhere, but first I think we watch what he does. I can honestly say, good luck Mr. Musk

For those who did not grow up among Jesuits, yes, the unspoken words at the end are ‘… and may God (Who knows the hearts of all) have mercy on your soul.’

(Full thread of sources at the link.)

twitter users can do math and see the boulder rolling downhill and picking up speed, but most of us don’t have a professional interest in sucking up to the owner https://t.co/e6KSFcCJWt — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 31, 2022

it reminds me of when bloomberg put up a paywall and people tweeted "i like reading matt levine but not enough to pay," which made me really mad. think how much more of it he's getting. — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) November 3, 2022