You are here: Home / Open Threads / Michigan Needs Your Help: Voters Not Politicians Needs Canvassers and Phone Banking

Michigan Needs Your Help: Voters Not Politicians Needs Canvassers and Phone Banking

by | 3 Comments

We’re no longer actively fundraising for Nov 8, but there’s still a lot you can do to influence the outcome!

Below is a slightly edited request for canvassers (or phone bankers) from Voters Not Politicians:

“We really need you right now.

We are at the official two week mark before Election Day. From here on out it is imperative that we turn out as many voters as possible for Proposal 2 and pro-voter candidates.

If even 300 people reading this email complete one canvassing shift before Election Day, we would contact an additional 13,500 pro-democracy voters. Legislative districts can be won by fewer than 5,000 votes!

We are trying to contact voters who usually miss midterm elections, which means unless a Voters Not Politicians volunteer talks to them personally, these Michiganders are unlikely to vote in this election. With democracy on the ballot, we cannot afford to let any voter sit this election ouBarry, you and I both know that not everyone reading this email will help us reach voters before Election Day. But we can still make a huge impact with your help.

Every vote and every voter matters in this election, and every door you knock will make a difference for democracy. So

So sign up to canvass. Sign up to phone bank.

Sign up to let voters know: Democracy is on the ballot.

Voters are counting on you… And so are we.

Kim Murphy-Kovalick
State Programs Director
Voters Not Politicians

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Obviously you need to be in Michigan in order to canvas, but anyone can do phone banking.

      I know getting the phone calls can be annoying, but I also think campaigns wouldn’t be pushing for people to make phone calls if they didn’t help.

    2. 2.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      Testing. Oh Watergirl thanks for helping.

      Apologies to everyone earlier you had to miss my super hot takes when they were fresh

      You like my new haircut? (This is Kropadope/ Kraux Pas/ Kropacetic)

