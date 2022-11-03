Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reminder that the Pet Calendar Deadline Is This Week (Open Thread)

The deadline for submitting your pictures is very soon.  We can extend that by a couple of days IF you send email letting us know the name of each pet you want in the calendar.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      It seems like no one comments on these, even though I make it clear that they are open threads.  But more folks write asking for the upload link after I post these, so I guess it’s not a lost cause.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I’m here! Let’s see…well, my disability claim got approved by the state, huzzah! I was kind of surprised that I didn’t have to go through the denial/appeal thing. I was on disability for years in my early to mid 30s, but that was for a very severe physical illness. This time around, it’s a mental disability issue, and I guess I assumed that even though they do list it on the SDI site as a recognized disability, they would just be like “LOL suck it up” and deny me. So I’m very relieved, plus pleased that the amount is more than I expected.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      @Old School: So, the way it went last time is that SDI through the state is “short term” and lasts for a year, so long as your doctor continues to certify your disability. I think they have to do it every few months? And then after a year, if you are still disabled, they transition you to long term disability through the federal government. And on that, I think I had to recertify it once a year.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lady WereBear

      @Alison Rose: Well, damn, that is certainly not typical! I know they are tortuous and glad yours was less so.

      In happy news, Sir Tristan (cat) lost a tooth but gained perhaps a better disposition if it was bothering him. He will be back and complaining in the Siamese way by dinnertime.

      There’s now a box to check for authorizing CPR if necessary, and I appreciated the thought, and declined its use. Just an FYI for pet lovers, so they can ponder before the next procedure.

      Reply

