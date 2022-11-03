Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from a San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, according to a source familiar with the matter. https://t.co/sLXztU48u1

The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.

Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 3, 2022