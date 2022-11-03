Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from a San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, according to a source familiar with the matter. https://t.co/sLXztU48u1
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 3, 2022
The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.
Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 3, 2022
This tweet may well have been written from the bedside of her husband, who has been in ICU for days now, recovering from grievous injuries inflicted in an assassination attempt directed toward her. Nancy Pelosi is so steady and strong. She's a damn hero. https://t.co/3JpV9QCTMV
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) November 2, 2022
