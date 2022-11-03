Congratulations, postcard writers — you have given Erick Erickson a big mad:

probably fake given Erick son of Erick but 100% legal and valid turnout strategy (backed by experimental evidence) https://t.co/gBif9YFApc — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) November 3, 2022

President Biden: "There are candidates running for every level of office in America…who won't commit to accepting the results of elections that they're running in. This is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And it's unAmerican." pic.twitter.com/eHDueJoxxj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 2, 2022





Biden said Pelosi attacker used “a hammer to smash Paul’s skull.” He said violence against Dems, GOPers, nonpartisan officials is "consequence of lies told for power, profit." And: "We can't allow this sentiment to grow. We must confront it head on, now."https://t.co/F5Hp8DiT4o — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2022

"We don't settle our differences in America with a riot or a mob or a bullet or a hammer, we settle them peaceably at the battle box — ballot box,” Biden said in speech days before the midterms on democracy. “We're all called to defend it. Now. Now." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 2, 2022

Biden laying the attack on democracy right at Trump’s feet, right where it belongs. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 2, 2022

.@POTUS to voters: "I hope you'll ask a simple question of each candidate you might vote for: Will that person accept the legitimate will of the American people?" "In the answer to that question hangs the future of the country we love so much and the fate of democracy" — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) November 2, 2022

Another big Repub mad — Sparklepants Lowry:

yeah he fell for inane conservative arguments divorced from reality because he is mentally ill, i agree, what’s your excuse https://t.co/JCDl7JlN3X — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 2, 2022

One reason democracy isn’t doing so great is that whenever someone tries to sound the alarm about it a bunch of journalists do their damndest to distract everyone by obsessing over the “optics” of it. pic.twitter.com/wBxT8bi4Sr — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) November 2, 2022

Ah yes Republicans wanting to destroy Democracy is clearly Democrats fault. Your party votes for it, your base votes for it, no matter any accommodations, they are ok with it. https://t.co/gtOzFBsJbx — vocational politics stan account ???? (@Convolutedname) November 2, 2022