Thursday Morning Open Thread: Excellent Speech, Subpar Media Response

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Congratulations, postcard writers — you have given Erick Erickson a big mad:


Another big Repub mad — Sparklepants Lowry:

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      syphonblue

      LOL that postcard is real….I sent it.

      Well, not that literal one, but I sent postcards with that message on it out this year.

      Me and my wife both commented on how the wording was weird and vaguely threatening too lol

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      I can’t figure out if youth turnout is up or down. Political reporting is a mess now. It’s ridiculous – a cacophony of contradictory information. They can no longer answer the simplest questions. Useless.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Yeah, I saw something that said it was down, and I was disappointed.  Hope it’s all wrong.

      I’m looking to see what women, especially white women, and young people do this year.

      Re: Reminder. It’ll probably take several weeks to get any reliably accurate information about who turned out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      According to the reporting, it’s either up or down. I’m rooting for Gen Z to come out- they take a beating from cranky, Right leaning Gen X-ers :)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      The irony for me is that I literally YESTERDAY received a piece of mail from whatever the official board of elections is for the Commonwealth with my voting record in PA all shown there in table format, and it contained that exact sentence. “Who you vote for us private, but whether you vote is public record.” I guess it’s scarier to Erick Son of Erick when neatly printed on a postcard by Patty?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      However, Zhao said he “did not know for sure” what Musk’s plans were regarding job reductions but he trusted that “he will do the right thing for the organisation”……………. “I trust him by reputation for sure. He’s a strong entrepreneur,” said Zhao, adding that he works with many people he has never met.

      How to say, “I may be intelligent, but I’m not very smart.” without saying, “I may be intelligent, but I’m not very smart.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      Rich Lowry
      @RichLowry
      So Biden is not going to mention that the Paul Pelosi attacker was seriously mentally ill, and instead connect his heinous act to January 6?
      How tawdry and dishonest, although not unexpected.

      The liberal argument, Biden’s argument, is that Republicans cheering on violence will resonate with people who are already unstable. The January 6th insurgents arrived in DC primed for violence – self selecting as more likely to be nuts- and Trump fed it and urged them to act on it.
      Republicans can continue to pretend they don’t understand this very simple concept but yelling “mental illness!” every time there’s domestic terrorism is not responsive to the liberal argument.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay:

      Political reporting is a mess now. It’s ridiculous – a cacophony of contradictory information. They can no longer answer the simplest questions. Useless. 

      QFT

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      How do we know that January 6th Trump supporters came prepared for violence and are unstable people? Because of what they brought. The zip ties and bear spray and weapons didn’t magically appear in the hands of people who came to peaceably assemble- they brought tools.  We heard testimony on this- they didn’t go thru metal detectors because they couldn’t – they were armed. Which Republicans knew.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Funny reddit comment.

      Elon Musk ain’t ever going to be ready. He fell outta his momma with everything he is currently bringing to the table.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Princess

      Can’t believe no one replying to that Erickson tweet went for the obvious “Blaine? His name is Blaine? That’s not a name it’s a major appliance!”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      randy khan

      I believe the “whether you voted is public” bit was first used by the Republican Party.  It’s definitely legal and, as the OP notes, research has proven that it’s effective.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I don’t think their members are going to reward Biden, at least in the construction and manufacturing unions. The unions for service/degreed workers will come out for Democrats, but they always do.

      It’s a shame. Biden is unequivocally the best labor President of my lifetime. It’s a tragically dumb move by members and to makes me not want to support them if they can’t figure that out. This is their pocketbooks. Its wages and benefits and safety – their abilty to earn. Idiots.

      They’re fucking booming too, in Ohio and Michigan. My middle son made 100k year last year as a 2nd year electrician. He has more overtime than he can do. He pays someone to cut his lawn because he doesn’t have time and he’s single with no children. He doesn’t even have a cat.

      They’ll be 45% or better GOP in Ohio despite the FACT that they’re all working and all making money.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      p.a.

      The fact that A Mitchell is still employed after ‘both sides’-ing tRumpturd attacks on Chaney and Zingsinger (sp?) tells all we need to know about mainline US news media in 2022.

      Not that we didn’t know already.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      YY_Sima Qian

      So, it looks like Netanyahu is set to return to power in Israel…

      Here is the pattern I am starting to see:

      1. A period of extremely right wing rule causes a reaction that brings the center left or centrists back to power – Biden after Trump, Gantz/Bennet after Netanyahu, & Lula after Balsonaro
      2. However, the center left return on much narrower margins than should be the case, indicating an increasing percentage of the population are conditioned to tolerate the ever more reactionary extremism, the shifting Overton Window, becoming ever more radicalized
      3. Current & future economic conditions around the world will be increasingly tough in the coming years, due to both structural (increasing protectionism, trade wars, polycrises in much of the Global South, the developing Sino-US technological decoupling that drive the world toward 2 blocks) & cyclic forces (such as the recession in the consumer electronics & semiconductor industries)
      4. Under such tough economic macro environment, when nativism, paranoia, & over-securitization of everything are already increasingly evident everywhere, the center left currently in power faces strong headwinds in the coming elections
      5. When the right wing return to power, they are more extremist than the previous iteration, because there is no peak-wing nut or peak-reactionary
      6. The EU unity over Russian invasion of Ukraine is masking, for now, the rising reactionary right wing that will put it under severe stress going forward, such increasingly illiberal forces are already in power in Hungary, Poland, Italy & Sweden, & gaining momentum in Germany & France

      The nativist/nationalist trend are there in autocracies, too, only w/o the speed bumps served by elections.

      This is not to suggest giving up. If you live in a democracy, what else can you do but to organize to fight back, leading up to elections & between elections, one battle at at time? However, the macro-dynamic is depressing, & the Sino-US Cold War will only reinforce the militarist reactionaries in both countries, & the other countries that choose to join.

      Perhaps the UK will show us the path out of this cycle, having suffered under right wing mis-rule for so long, & for a few years longer.

      My 2 cents, for what it’s worth.

      Reply

