What To Do With the Husks?

What To Do With the Husks?

21 Comments

Like many others, I’ve enjoyed watching Elon Musk show his ass daily on Twitter. Trying to make a profit from a historically unprofitable company, now saddled with more debt, is definitely tough even with competent leadership. And Elon is anything but competent.

But Twitter isn’t the only supposed trillion dollar company that’s in big trouble. This weekend, for grins, I opened my Lyft app to see how many drivers they had in the Rochester area. Pre-COVID, a Lyft map on a weekend afternoon looked like the inside of a bee hive, with dozens of little car icons buzzing around on their investor-subsidized drives. Last weekend, there were two cars servicing the entire area. A couple of minutes ago, there were seven cars on the map, about half of what there would have been pre-COVID.

Lyft’s latest earnings report isn’t looking great, either:

Q2 revenue of $990.7 million grew 13% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year

Q2 net loss of $377.2 million

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $79.1 million grew 232% year-over-year [Ed note: EBITDA is bullshit]

They lost $197 million in Q1. Never fear, though, they project a $1 billion profit in 2024!

Since I’m indulging my hobby horses, let’s turn to Amazon delivery.

Pure anecdata, but I see a lot more dents in Amazon vans than USPS, UPS or FedEx vans. Maybe that’s because the Post Office, UPS or FedEx take their dented vans off the road and fix them. Or maybe it’s because Amazon’s gig economy non-union drivers just aren’t as good as their counterparts in other delivery companies. We probably will never know, or we will learn it after a few kids get run over by Amazon vans.

Anyway, I doubt that Amazon will become the husk of a trillion dollar company, but I don’t doubt that Twitter, Lyft and Uber will be, and we’re going to be left to clean up the mess.

    3. 3.

      Frank Wilhoit

      What is Lyft spending money on?  Their whole business model is not to have any assets; if they’re spending $1.3B/year on data infrastructure they’re being ripped off extremely badly; ditto for marketing.

    4. 4.

      RaflW

      I reloaded Uber on my phone for a recent trip outside Lyft’s service area, and the desperate, repetitive push notifications for Uber Eats and other crap got me to uninstall it again the moment I was home from my trip. Lyft seems to leave me alone more, which may not be great for earnings, but avoids my annoyance (I wasn’t interested enough in Uber to find where to silence the pushes – a cursory look didn’t get the results I wanted, so dragged the app to the trash).

    5. 5.

      TaMara

      It seems everyone is figuring out what many women already knew – taking rides from unlicensed strangers is not safe. Seriously, whoever thought this was a good idea was a man who doesn’t have to think about personal safety every moment of every day.

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/21/tech/lyft-safety-transparency-report-sexual-assault/index.html

      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/uber-reports-141-rapes-2020-even-sexual-assault-incidents-declined-pan-rcna36287

    8. 8.

      Tony G

      @dmsilev: As for Twitter: Ha Ha.  I, however, use Lyft a few times a month, since I stopped driving a few years ago after a couple of major auto accidents.  I’ll see what I’ll do when Lyft, Uber and the like implode due to a bad business model.  Walk a lot more and use a lot more buses, I guess.  More broadly, the whole “tech” economy seems to be based on make-believe snake oil that the founders hope will attract enough suckers before the companies collapse.

    9. 9.

      evap

      I have to say, though, that I find Lyft and Uber  really useful, although I have not used them much since pre-pandemic.   I suppose that any replacement that treated the drivers well would cost a lot…   Yes, I know about taxis, but around here they are not as convenient as Lyft.

    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      ELON MUSK: Hell yeah I overpaid for Twitter, I’m the richest man in the world so whatevs.

      ELON MUSK 1 WEEK LATER: Give me $8 please my family is dying.

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2022

    11. 11.

      Fester Addams

      I’ve heard Lyft described as a “bezzle”, JK Galbraith’s term for “the magic interval when a confidence trickster knows he has the money he has appropriated but the victim does not yet understand that he has lost it.”

    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      As I understand it, most of those Amazon vans are technically not owned by the company.  They’re owned and operated by “independent” contractors who are small-time operators.  That van is probably their whole livelihood, and they can’t afford to take it off the road for however long it would take to fix what is ultimately just cosmetic damage.

      FWIW, in many ways I prefer the Amazon drivers to FedEx and especially to UPS.  I live in a building that’s normally locked, with a call box people can use to be buzzed in.  In my experience, FedEx drivers will sometimes give up when they see it will take them some extra time to get in and make the delivery, and UPS drivers will usually do that.  Amazon drivers will almost always take the time to call me and have me buzz them in.

      For all that people complain about Amazon being ruthless in pushing their contractors, I like their priorities better.  UPS cares mostly about making sure their drivers make as many delivery attempts as possible within their allotted time, and they treat failed deliveries as the recipient’s problem.  Amazon is both the seller and deliverer, so they see failure to deliver a package on schedule as customer service problem.  Because of that, they try harder to make sure every package is delivered on the first try, even if it means drivers make fewer delivery attempts per unit time.  My gut feeling is that the big courier services like UPS and FedEx care most about business deliveries, where they can deliver in bulk, and see residential deliveries as a wasteful sideline.

    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      What is Lyft spending money on?

      I would guess it’s still being spent on subsidies.  The big thing about Lyft and Uber is that they’ve heavily subsidized their product for years in an attempt to drive taxis out of business.  They’ve tapered back, but I think they’re still subsidizing rides.

    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      Just read a lengthy article about the defeat of Bolsonaro, the Brazilian dictator (AKA “Trump of the Tropics”). His supporters were hoping for a military coup to keep him in power, but that seems unlikely even though he has yet to concede. A slow transition is starting to happen. Among his biggest fans are evangelicals and truck drivers who staged roadblocks around the country. Why is all this shit so depressingly familiar?

    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      Anyway, I doubt that Amazon will become the husk of a trillion dollar company, but I don’t doubt that Twitter, Lyft and Uber will be, and we’re going to be left to clean up the mess.

      Companies fail. New companies get created. How does this become “our mess” to clean up?

      Is there a list of virtuous start ups that we are supposed to cheer for?

      I would be a little sorry to see Uber and Lyft fail. Here in Southern California, we had shitty taxi service that essentially bribed local and state officials to carve out premium service areas. We got some light rail service built, but magically the trains still do not go directly to the airport, and only recently is there a line that goes directly to the beach.

      It cost an arm and half a leg for limo service.

      ETA. Beach residents didn’t want people without cars, you know, poor people, descending on beaches. Universal City fought to prevent a train stop right at their tourist attraction, but later recognized that even poor people have some money to spend, so now run free trams down to the nearby Red Line station stop.

      However, other places have their own transportation issues.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Roger Moore:  I prefer UPS to the Amazon delivery people by a factor of 10.  The Amazon peeps have a fuck you attitude, at least around here, and they don’t read the delivery instructions.

      So if it’s raining, they leave in on my front deck in the rain instead of on the side under the carport as the regular instructions say to do.

    20. 20.

      satby

      @Roger Moore: As a small business owner who has to deal with suppliers who use all four (incl. USPS) I agree. Amazon tends to be the fastest and most reliable. UPS is next, USPS has improved since last year, and FedEx is dead last.

    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @TaMara:

      In the job I had in pro sports I traveled more than I was home. On the road 8-9 months a year. I sometimes had to take a taxi. I avoided that like the plague if at all possible. Currently, on occasion, I use the local bus and train system to travel across LA and it is better than driving my own car, or about a million times better than riding in a cab. If Uber and Lyft are worse that is amazingly, unmeasurably bad.

