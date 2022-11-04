Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Fundraising: Taking Stock of Where Our Dollars Went

You’re supposed to make your emergency plans before there’s an emergency, so I thought we might want to take a look at our fundraising for this cycle now – before we know the outcomes.

So if you’re interested, let’s take a minute and look at what we’ve been up to.

How We Got Here

DougJ and I talked on the phone after the 2020 elections and the 2021 Georgia runoff.  We were both thrilled with how much we had been able to raise on Balloon Juice, we had the House and the Senate, and we didn’t regret for a second the nearly $900,000 we had raised for Georgia!

But what about some of the other races we gave money to, when it turned out that those candidates really didn’t have a chance, and some of them had unspent money after the election was over?

So we wanted to try something new.  Starting in 2021, giving mostly to boots on the ground organizations – early money!  That money does help candidates, and it builds a bridge to the future, even if  this or that particular candidate doesn’t win.

That was in February of 2020, I think, maybe early March.  Voces de la Frontera was the first group I reached out to.  And so it began.

How Much Did We Raise, and Who Did We Raise It For?

Broad strokes?  Beginning in May of 2021, we helped raise over $800.000.00.

$450,000 of that was direct donations, and $350,000 was match money that organizations were able to raise because we contacted them and said “we’ll raise you this much if you can match that”.  And so the matches and double-matches, and Balloon Juice Angel matches were born.

Boots on the Ground

Our boots on the ground organizations were in these states:  AZ, GA, MI, NV, WI.  (Plus TX – $10k to the Democratic Party.)

$300,000 of our Balloon Juice fundraising went to boots on the ground organizations.

$350,000 of our external match money – all of it – went to boots on the ground organizations.

Taken together, we put $650,000 into the hands of boots on the ground organizations.

Candidates

$154,000 went directly to candidates, but even so, all of those funds were targeted.

$21,000 of that went to just 3 candidates for flash fundraising because they really needed a boost right now:  Charlie Crist right after he won the nomination, Catherine Masto-Cortez when she was really struggling, and Cisco Aguilar just last week when word on the ground from NV was that they needed help now for that critical race.

$73,000 of that went to 20 House races that were very close, or were considered toss-ups.  (Even though the polls are mostly worthless this year, that and word from folks on the ground are all we have to go on, so you use what you have.)

$40,000 of that went to our Election Protection thermometer.  5 Attorneys General in key states where opponents are election deniers (AZ, GA, NV, TX, WI).  4 Secretaries of State in key states where opponents are election deniers (AZ, GA, NV, WI).  Two governors in key states (AZ and NV).  7 judicial candidates running for their state Supreme Courts (MI, OH, NC).  All those candidates protecting our rights in 2022 and who, if elected, can hold the line for democracy in 2024.

$19,000 of that went our proof-of-concept experiment: that contributing to down-ballot candidates can not only support people who are running for state races, but can also help with turnout and can trickle-up to the people toward the top of the ticket.

Taking Stock

So, knowing what we know now – because in making choices we don’t have the advantage of hindsight – let’s take stock of where we put our fundraising money for 2021-22.

Do we mostly feel good about where the money went?  Or not so good?  Can we identify opportunities that were left on the table?

Let’s start the conversation now, before the results are in.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • dm
  • dnfree
  • Josie
  • kalakal
  • lashonharangue
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Motivated Seller
  • Mousebumples
  • Old School
  • Princess
  • WaterGirl

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      kalakal

      That’s an incredible amount of money.

      Well done Jackals

      And a huge note of appreciation and thanks to Watergirl for making it happen.

      You really are amazing

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      Does your math include contributions to WisDems and the like? I think my monthly contribution is through our thermometer, so I know that was also included over these past few months.

      Thanks for coordinating all of this – and for turning off the “Share my contact info” box on ActBlue. I’ve been unsubscribing from more stuff, and my random email and texts to donate money has been decreasing. 😊

    3. 3.

      Motivated Seller

      Hats off to WaterGirl and DougJ–but lets be honest mostly WaterGirl.  Putting together all the moving pieces is hard work.  And then taking all the results and putting it into a narrative for all of us to review is huge.  Hopefully Cole is considering a sharp raise.

    4. 4.

      Princess

      Wow, BJ raises a ton of money. I’m excited to see the results. But it’s hard to know how to measure success. Even contributing to boots on the ground for a losing campaign can pay off in the future.

    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      @Old School: that number might include Ossoff’s first House campaign? I feel like we’ve had this discussion before, and WaterGirl will probably tell me I’m very very wrong on that, lol. 🤷‍♀️

    9. 9.

      Josie

      That’s an impressive amount of money and an even more impressively well rounded and well thought out distribution. Great job.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples:

      Does your math include contributions to WisDems and the like? I think my monthly contribution is through our thermometer, so I know that was also included over these past few months.

      Yes.  If you set up a recurring contribution through a Balloon Juice ActBlue thermometer, you recurring donations are included in this total.

    12. 12.

      lashonharangue

      Very impressive and thanks to everyone who made it happen. I feel good that giving here made it easier to ignore the many requests I received this cycle.  After this is over I would be really curious to hear specifics about the boots on the ground impacts.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      I appreciate all the kind words!  I really put this up, though, for you guys to all have a say.  So please feel free to share ideas for other targeted opportunities we could have pursued, or we could pursue in the next cycle.

      Do you think the targeted House races were a good idea, or a bad idea?  Same for Election Protection and everything else.  I tried to lay it all out for you guys so you could see where your money went and so you could weigh in.

      At some point, we shifted from just boots on the ground because it was too late for the early money that turns other money into gold.

      We raised nearly 1.7 million in the 2020-21 cycle.  So we raised more – think RBG passing and all the other things that drove us to rage donating.  So we raised less this time around, but it was more targeted.  How do you guys feel about that?

      If there is a runoff in Georgia, we will be raising money again, of course, which will up our total.  Here’s to outright wins for us in GA

      edit: it may be that BJ peeps still gave as much this cycle as we did in 2020-21, it’s just that contributions to Beto and others from BJ peeps won’t have shown up in our thermometers.  It may be that a ton of folks still gave to candidates, just not through our thermometers because we wanted to do targeted fundraising this year to see how that turned out.

    14. 14.

      dm

      I will occasionally pipe up in these threads to suggest people support a lot of local races.  Though I’ve got to say “boots on the ground” is a great idea.

      For a few years now I’ve had monthly contributions (tiny ones, admittedly) going out through ActBlue to (I’m doing from memory, so I may have the names slightly wrong)

      Democratic Attorney Generals’ Association
      Democratic Secretaries of State
      Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee

      My idea is building up the “farm team”, but also, getting local activists involved in communities that may not have much of a Democratic presence.

      Anyway, I’d like to put something like that forward as a suggestion for the next round, starting the day after the election.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      Also, I didn’t want to say this up top because I don’t want to say anything negative about DKos on the front page.  But I discovered this week that they, too, had an election protection ActBlue fundraiser.

      Lots of overlap between the candidates on ours and the candidates on theirs, but DKOS is taking a cut of the donations.  They have DKOS listed as one of the recipients, and they didn’t tell people that on their fundraising page.

      I am proud to say that Balloon Juice got not one penny of the $800,000 we raised.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @lashonharangue:

      After this is over I would be really curious to hear specifics about the boots on the ground impacts.

      I am seeing this as a 4-part process.

      1. Let you all know what we raised and what went where.  (this post today)
      2. A second post to brainstorm about how we can determine success.  If a candidate lost, but they were super close, was that a bad decision for us?  I think not.  Tons of donations to someone who wins 85-15?  Yeah, not our bet move. (upcoming post on Monday)
      3. A third post to use our collective measurements for success to evaluate the success of our donations.
      4. Fourth, to follow up with each boots on the ground organizations so we can hear what they were able to do with the funds, what panned out and what didn’t (for instance Four Directions didn’t really get much off the ground in MI, in spite of our starter funds).
    19. 19.

      dnfree

      @WaterGirl: I am continuing monthly donations to both Voces and Four Directions.  And I think the lesser-known races where smaller amounts make a difference is a good idea.  Too many of the candidates seem to spend most or all of their money on advertising rather than on voter outreach.

      As for Kos—that’s unacceptable not to identify the site as a recipient.

