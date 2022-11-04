Just had Covid for the first time. I'm incredibly grateful I had the vaccine & was up to date with my boosters. Over 300 a day still dying in US. Vaccine & boosters offer protection against hospitalization & death. 100% TRUE. #covid19 #grateful #thankyoudoctors #thankyouscience pic.twitter.com/SzwANcbE8M



Half-joking: If the dedicated crime-teevee watchers don’t trust doctors, maybe they’ll trust the Criminal Minds star?

Getting boosted today is a good idea to top off immunity. With a swarm of immune-evading subvariants looming on the horizon, the available boosters remain the best tool to help fortify protection, particularly against severe illness and death. #GetBoosted https://t.co/Izobkd9p8S

We spotted Long-COVID early on in the Wuhan survivors- SARS was similar so it obviously shaped our Zero-COVID response. We're still tracking and treating it, mostly in HK and Wuhan survivors.https://t.co/WSfNWzwQRJhttps://t.co/sy8sZ1V7Qehttps://t.co/trGI0hTRLp — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 4, 2022



India reports 1,216 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,591 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/8dLsV45Jt3 — BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 4, 2022

Can we extrapolate the outcomes in France to the United States if BQ.1.1* proceeds here to dominance?

Perhaps, but there is a major gap in vaccination and boosters favoring France pic.twitter.com/BbZ3bkcg1h — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 4, 2022



What's the difference between "infection" and "having a disease"? This thread is great. https://t.co/7kYtukp0Uy — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 30, 2022



Covid & the brain: Extensive low glucose usage is visible in brain imaging of #LongCovid patients. Brain hypometabolism (low glucose usage) mostly affected the brain's right hemisphere. Patients had loss of taste/smell, anxiety-depressive disorders & more https://t.co/ZWx7zgVjxI pic.twitter.com/7W2rAJdT11 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2022

The marked propensity for blood clots with severe Covid: antibodies to platelet factor 4 likely a contributorhttps://t.co/7grOoRnJxg @PNASNews @NIAIDNews pic.twitter.com/Tf01jttH3n — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 3, 2022



A silent killer: #Covid triggers inflammation in the brain. Australian researchers have found Covid activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's. The animal model studies open new windows of understanding into the human infection https://t.co/8jSsZ34asr pic.twitter.com/jStcDhX1RF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 1, 2022

#LongCovid: Lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms plaguing the growing number of people who've been impacted by long Covid. Some people complain of “brain fog," which affects memory, concentration, sleep & speech https://t.co/42nBbkxwhW — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2022



"#Vaccination & reactive, zone-based intervention measures implemented in #NYC likely reduced the spread of #COVID19 during the 2nd wave…COVID-19 #vaccines can reduce transmission of #SARSCoV2 although such effect has diminished with the emergence of more recent variants." https://t.co/C3QuoobtAF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 1, 2022



