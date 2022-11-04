Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This really is a full service blog.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,


Half-joking: If the dedicated crime-teevee watchers don’t trust doctors, maybe they’ll trust the Criminal Minds star?



COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 1

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 2

(link)
 
“Agriculture market analyst in Shanghai”:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 3
(link)
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 4
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 7
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 10
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 11
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 12
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 14
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 13
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 15
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 16
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 17
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 18
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 3-4 19
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Ken
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

      Biobot updated yesterday, showing the same 6 month low levels of COVID as we saw at the beginning of the week. Only the Midwest has risen a little in the past two weeks. All other regions are at new 6 month lows, including the Northeast.

      Confirmed cases have risen slightly to 39,000 from their low of 35,000 two weeks ago. At 24,200, hospitalizations have held steady for 5 days, and are also slightly above their lows of 22,900  two weeks ago. Deaths, at 293, are close to 16 month lows and equivalent to their lowest levels last spring.

      Cases are increasing in NM, CO, UT, KY, DC, LA, MO, WV, NJ, IL, IN, IA, NE, NV, OH, SD, and PR. Cases are declining in DE, MI, MN, OR, RI, and WA. Elsewhere they are steady, generally at low levels.

      The CDC will update its variant nowcast later this morning. It will likely show that the alphabet soup of new variants account for more than 60% of all new cases. That would amount to about a 6,000 increase from 18,000 to 24,000 in the past week, offset by a further decline of BA.5 to about 15,000 cases.

      It is encouraging that the new alphabet soup of variants is having so little effect on overall numbers. This is confirmed as to France by Dr. Eric Topol. At the same time, the increase in cases in so many States strongly suggests the beginnings of this year’s winter wave. My best guess remains that it will be similar to the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 waves of the past 6 months. All of which probably has to do with a population that has almost 100% penetration of either vaccination or prior infection or both.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      43 new cases on 11/01/22.
      83 new cases on 11/02/22.
      132 new cases on 11/03/22.

      Masking is almost non-existant here except for doctors and dentists.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Mandy is more well known for “The Princess Bride” and for his recent stellar work in “Homeland”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      I’d love to see some recent statistics on who I’d dying from Covid now — vaxxed? Boosted? Prior infection? “Naive”? Demography? Geography?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      suzanne

      I have what I think is RSV right now, and I feel worse than when I had Covid. So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Looking at the map of NYC and you see high density Manhattan is almost completely clear, yet cop-land in Staten Island, the Archie Bunker precinct in Queens and the Andrew Dice Clay district of South Brooklyn are all red.

      Who could have known.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I was at the hospital just after Labor Day for eye surgery, and masks were required. At the end of Sept for the second surgery, no masks. Yesterday, for a bone scan, masks. I assume that means the number of new cases in the area has increased.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      @Princess: As of a few weeks ago, almost 50% of deaths were the elderly unvaccinated. About 20% each were 50-64 unvaccinated and senior citizen vaccinated. Middle age unvaccinated and 50-64 vaccinated made up the remaining 10%. Below those ages the chances of death were virtually nil.

      Hope that is helpful.

      (Off to dissect the October jobs report. Will return later)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 4,711 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,909,846 cases. It also reported no deaths, and the adjusted cumulative total remains at 36,480 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.

      42,263 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 2nd November, with a positivity rate of 9.4%.

      There were 34,609 active cases yesterday, 1,591 more than the day before. 1,586 were in hospital. 67 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 47 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 3,120 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,843,468 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.

      4,704 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Seven new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,438 doses of vaccine on 3rd November: 122 first doses, 139 second doses, 482 first booster doses, and 1,695 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,406,014 doses administered: 28,109,438 first doses, 27,519,589 second doses, 16,252,728 first booster doses, and 524,259 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      Since the beginning , I have learned and kept up with all the bad news about COVID from these posts. Still masked up and boosted. I just want to thank you again , AL. I am certain that the information you have given on this beat helped save my life during this time.🙏🏽

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @Ken: This days I consider the function of a mask is not to protect me from the air, but to protect me from my own hands until I can get home to wash them. I am beginning to feel like an unwealthy Howard Hughes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: Thanx. I just got over something cold or flu like but a little bit different. I wonder if that’s what it was? Will definitely take care around the granddaughters.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.