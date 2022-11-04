Just had Covid for the first time. I'm incredibly grateful I had the vaccine & was up to date with my boosters. Over 300 a day still dying in US. Vaccine & boosters offer protection against hospitalization & death. 100% TRUE. #covid19 #grateful #thankyoudoctors #thankyouscience pic.twitter.com/SzwANcbE8M
— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) November 3, 2022
Half-joking: If the dedicated crime-teevee watchers don’t trust doctors, maybe they’ll trust the Criminal Minds star?
Getting boosted today is a good idea to top off immunity. With a swarm of immune-evading subvariants looming on the horizon, the available boosters remain the best tool to help fortify protection, particularly against severe illness and death. #GetBoostedhttps://t.co/Izobkd9p8S
— Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) November 3, 2022
“Agriculture market analyst in Shanghai”:
We spotted Long-COVID early on in the Wuhan survivors- SARS was similar so it obviously shaped our Zero-COVID response. We're still tracking and treating it, mostly in HK and Wuhan survivors.https://t.co/WSfNWzwQRJhttps://t.co/sy8sZ1V7Qehttps://t.co/trGI0hTRLp
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 4, 2022
India reports 1,216 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,591 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/8dLsV45Jt3
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 4, 2022
Can we extrapolate the outcomes in France to the United States if BQ.1.1* proceeds here to dominance?
Perhaps, but there is a major gap in vaccination and boosters favoring France pic.twitter.com/BbZ3bkcg1h
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 4, 2022
What's the difference between "infection" and "having a disease"? This thread is great. https://t.co/7kYtukp0Uy
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 30, 2022
Covid & the brain: Extensive low glucose usage is visible in brain imaging of #LongCovid patients. Brain hypometabolism (low glucose usage) mostly affected the brain's right hemisphere. Patients had loss of taste/smell, anxiety-depressive disorders & more https://t.co/ZWx7zgVjxI pic.twitter.com/7W2rAJdT11
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2022
The marked propensity for blood clots with severe Covid: antibodies to platelet factor 4 likely a contributorhttps://t.co/7grOoRnJxg @PNASNews @NIAIDNews pic.twitter.com/Tf01jttH3n
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 3, 2022
A silent killer: #Covid triggers inflammation in the brain. Australian researchers have found Covid activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's. The animal model studies open new windows of understanding into the human infection https://t.co/8jSsZ34asr pic.twitter.com/jStcDhX1RF
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 1, 2022
#LongCovid: Lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms plaguing the growing number of people who've been impacted by long Covid. Some people complain of “brain fog," which affects memory, concentration, sleep & speech https://t.co/42nBbkxwhW
— delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2022
"#Vaccination & reactive, zone-based intervention measures implemented in #NYC likely reduced the spread of #COVID19 during the 2nd wave…COVID-19 #vaccines can reduce transmission of #SARSCoV2 although such effect has diminished with the emergence of more recent variants." https://t.co/C3QuoobtAF
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 1, 2022
1.
Biobot updated yesterday, showing the same 6 month low levels of COVID as we saw at the beginning of the week. Only the Midwest has risen a little in the past two weeks. All other regions are at new 6 month lows, including the Northeast.
Confirmed cases have risen slightly to 39,000 from their low of 35,000 two weeks ago. At 24,200, hospitalizations have held steady for 5 days, and are also slightly above their lows of 22,900 two weeks ago. Deaths, at 293, are close to 16 month lows and equivalent to their lowest levels last spring.
Cases are increasing in NM, CO, UT, KY, DC, LA, MO, WV, NJ, IL, IN, IA, NE, NV, OH, SD, and PR. Cases are declining in DE, MI, MN, OR, RI, and WA. Elsewhere they are steady, generally at low levels.
The CDC will update its variant nowcast later this morning. It will likely show that the alphabet soup of new variants account for more than 60% of all new cases. That would amount to about a 6,000 increase from 18,000 to 24,000 in the past week, offset by a further decline of BA.5 to about 15,000 cases.
It is encouraging that the new alphabet soup of variants is having so little effect on overall numbers. This is confirmed as to France by Dr. Eric Topol. At the same time, the increase in cases in so many States strongly suggests the beginnings of this year’s winter wave. My best guess remains that it will be similar to the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 waves of the past 6 months. All of which probably has to do with a population that has almost 100% penetration of either vaccination or prior infection or both.
2.
Monroe County, NY:
43 new cases on 11/01/22.
83 new cases on 11/02/22.
132 new cases on 11/03/22.
Masking is almost non-existant here except for doctors and dentists.
3.
Mandy is more well known for “The Princess Bride” and for his recent stellar work in “Homeland”.
-
4.
I’d love to see some recent statistics on who I’d dying from Covid now — vaxxed? Boosted? Prior infection? “Naive”? Demography? Geography?
5.
I have what I think is RSV right now, and I feel worse than when I had Covid. So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice.
6.
@suzanne: RSV?
7.
Looking at the map of NYC and you see high density Manhattan is almost completely clear, yet cop-land in Staten Island, the Archie Bunker precinct in Queens and the Andrew Dice Clay district of South Brooklyn are all red.
Who could have known.
8.
I was at the hospital just after Labor Day for eye surgery, and masks were required. At the end of Sept for the second surgery, no masks. Yesterday, for a bone scan, masks. I assume that means the number of new cases in the area has increased.
9.
@Princess: As of a few weeks ago, almost 50% of deaths were the elderly unvaccinated. About 20% each were 50-64 unvaccinated and senior citizen vaccinated. Middle age unvaccinated and 50-64 vaccinated made up the remaining 10%. Below those ages the chances of death were virtually nil.
Hope that is helpful.
(Off to dissect the October jobs report. Will return later)
10.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 4,711 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,909,846 cases. It also reported no deaths, and the adjusted cumulative total remains at 36,480 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
42,263 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 2nd November, with a positivity rate of 9.4%.
There were 34,609 active cases yesterday, 1,591 more than the day before. 1,586 were in hospital. 67 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 47 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 3,120 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,843,468 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.
4,704 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Seven new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,438 doses of vaccine on 3rd November: 122 first doses, 139 second doses, 482 first booster doses, and 1,695 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,406,014 doses administered: 28,109,438 first doses, 27,519,589 second doses, 16,252,728 first booster doses, and 524,259 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
11.
@OzarkHillbilly: Respiratory Something Virus. It’s going around. Cold-like symptoms, not too bad in adults, but can be dangerous in kids under 2 because they can’t cough up the mucus
EDIT: The S is for syncytial. CDC page.
12.
Since the beginning , I have learned and kept up with all the bad news about COVID from these posts. Still masked up and boosted. I just want to thank you again , AL. I am certain that the information you have given on this beat helped save my life during this time.🙏🏽
13.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Here in Boston, masks are required in the hospitals, or at least the one hospital that I’ve been spending too much time visiting this past week.
14.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: As usual, XKCD covers this: https://xkcd.com/2621/.
15.
@Ken: This days I consider the function of a mask is not to protect me from the air, but to protect me from my own hands until I can get home to wash them. I am beginning to feel like an unwealthy Howard Hughes.
16.
@Ken: Thanx. I just got over something cold or flu like but a little bit different. I wonder if that’s what it was? Will definitely take care around the granddaughters.
17.
@sab: You can save some money by buying your piss jars in bulk.
18.
@suzanne: My eight year old grand-daughter has RSV and is feeling somewhat crappy. Bad cold, but with highish fever.
19.
@rikyrah: Several lives, I am sure.
20.
@Baud: :)
I’m not that far gone. Just lots of handwashing.
