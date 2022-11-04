Jimmy Carter is trending again, as he should be, because he's 98 years old, kind, and still volunteering to make life better for the world. Thanks, Jimmy ?? pic.twitter.com/ctPrxJCMgx — Are we there yet? (@LittleLostPixie) November 4, 2022

He’s fine, praise Goddess. Apparently #JimmyCarter is trending because the GOP Death Cultists don’t have anything fresher to run on than Oooga booga INFLATION!!!!… and Chuck Grassley is pissed that he actually has to campaign this cycle, rather than automatically retaining his seat.

Jimmy Carter is a finer man than you will ever be,Mr Grassley https://t.co/bazDBPHUDL — 🥕🥕 Coco Pazzo 🥕🥕 (@CocoPazzo) November 4, 2022

#VoteBlueIn2022 🌊🌊🌊 “Republicans are men of narrow vision, who are afraid of the future.”

~Jimmy Carter — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 4, 2022

When I think of a real Christian I think of Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/l0u0FGdNOU — It’s me again (@BlueDogsGuitar) November 4, 2022

Also, too — concerning ‘our national mood’:

Everyone of the big gripes that certain media dudes have embraced since 2021 seems to consist of being angry that people did everything correctly, according to expert recommendations, & the result was still costly & miserable https://t.co/yndFoWd1OA — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 3, 2022