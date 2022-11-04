Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Buckle Up

He’s fine, praise Goddess. Apparently #JimmyCarter is trending because the GOP Death Cultists don’t have anything fresher to run on than Oooga booga INFLATION!!!!… and Chuck Grassley is pissed that he actually has to campaign this cycle, rather than automatically retaining his seat.

Also, too — concerning ‘our national mood’:

We avoided a lot of excess covid mortality, but covid is still around, and avoiding that mortality was socially dislocating. We avoided a recession, but inflation is high. We ended the Afghanistan quagmire with minimal casualties, but we didn’t win, & people are still suffering.

What people seem to want most of all is plain, unqualified good news, & they’re furious the world won’t give them any. Meanwhile, “if it bleeds, it leads” remains the watchword of an increasingly nationalized yet myopic news media. We’re building a hyperreality of total despair.

Or perhaps worse than total despair, a reality where 1/3 of the country is either delusional about the stakes, or willing to lie for profit, & the self-appointed arbiters feel obliged to indulge the lies & delusions for the sake of fairness, partly because they’re despairing too.

Also, to be clear, not everyone followed expert recommendations. Not all expert recommendations were correct. What matters is that the people who “played by the rules” saw no particular reward for doing so, & in American culture/politics that is a cardinal sin.

    54Comments

    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m taking a bit of time away from the news right now.  All the horserace BS is making me crazy.

      I think there’s a real chance that our godawful MSM is setting expectations for the Republicans to over-perform.  And when they don’t they’re going to assume they were cheated.  The good citizens of Booger Creek will then storm the local post office and kill someone.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JCJ

      So the words in the box start with

       

      We avoided a lot of excess covid mortality

       

      But conclude with

       

      What matters is that the people who “played by the rules” saw no particular reward for doing so

       

      I guess avoiding a lot of excess covid mortality isn’t a reward in this writer’s view.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      I am not resigned.  I am not optimistic, but I am not pessimistic either.  Anyone who says that they know what will happen next Tuesday is lying.  Polls have been wrong for years, throw Dobbs into that and who knows.

      Now is the time for guts and guile-Elizabeth Taylor.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @eclare: I’ll be happy if you’re right! Just double-checked my polling place and made plans with hubby for which half-hour slot we have available on Tuesday, so should be okay.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Butter Emails!

      Republicans were willing to sacrifice more than 100 thousand of their most dedicated supporters in an effort to maintain power. I just can’t figure out how to convince their supporters that Republicans politicians care no more for them than the migrants they put in cages. That politicians willing to inflict cruelty and pain on one group for political gain are more than willing to inflict it on any group should it benefit them.

      How do you convince people that yes, the face eating leopards will eat their faces?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Will

      Buckle up is right. I’m starting to sweat it here in PA over the Senate. I thought Fetterman would aways win, but now I think he will win but it will be super close. Took my biweekly drive to meet some construction guys we do work with. We always get lunch. They were hardcore Fetterman all summer, but after the debate there was a lot of they just aren’t going to vote since they can’t stand Oz but think Fetterman is now mentally disabled. No amount of doctor statements are going to convince them otherwise. I know they’ll come around months from now as he makes more of a recovery, but we need them now so they’ll vote and make sure he wins comfortably.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JR in WV

      Fetterman has balls of chrome steel to stay in the race in spite of his medical condition, and as he said, “I’ll be much improved come January, and Oz will still be an asshole!” or words to that effect…

      We contributed to him back when that didn’t seem it would matter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      Does not surprise that Grassley conveniently does not recall what stagflation was, what caused it, nor even how it’s defined. Do better, Iowa.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      What people seem to want most of all is plain, unqualified good news, & they’re furious the world won’t give them any.

      The US has this concept, deeply embedded in our educational system, that every problem has a correct solution. The notion that a given problem might be unsolvable, or that it’s a trolly problem where *someone* has to get hurt and the problem is determining who or minimizing among the only bad solutions is basically inconceivable. So when such a problem surfaces and we don’t get a ‘hey, everyone avoids Covid and is never too inconvenienced they can’t go to a bar’ solution, we take the view that whoever is in charge is incompetent and we’ll just declare everyone incompetent over and over for never finding the correct answer.

      It’s an old problem, well known to educators. Even when educators try to break the cycle, the public reacts angrily to the effort because they still can’t accept the basic premise.

      Give the Russian public credit for one thing – they don’t fall into this trap. Theirs is the opposite – all solutions are bad. Your focus is to make sure the inevitable pain falls on someone else.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mousebumples

      #GOTV #GOTV #GOTV

      This is all about ground game, helping friends and family and neighbors get to the polls.

      Question from a coworker today if she should vote before work on Tuesday or after work with her boyfriend. I asked where she was registered – not at his house, not at his polling place. She’s there a lot, and Wisconsin allows same day registration… But I was frank that I thought she might not be able to vote “with him” since she wouldn’t have a bill or lease with her name and his address.

      I strongly encouraged her to vote before work, and then either go with him for fun, or offer to make dinner while he voted, or whatever Election Day activity worked for them.

      We’re way more politically clued in than most. Use what you know to help make sure our side, our allies, get to the polls!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @eclare: ​
        I will be depressed if we don’t pull it out this year. Not until then. In 2020, it took until the GA run off to get the end results. And, if it happens, I’ll be depressed and then start in on 2024.

      Until then, well, I’ll be out canvassing tomorrow.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Argiope: Harry Truman did well in 1948 running against a “Do Nothing Congress.” Joe Biden resembles Truman in ways. John Clyburn has remarked on the similarity.

      But I still believe that control of the House is a 50-50 proposition. I think we’ll keep the Senate and add one seat or more.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Xavier

      When my local TV newsfolks do a story on inflation, they seem to drive around town and get a picture of the highest price they can. Or else use a photo from weeks ago. Hopefully people (who do pay attention to actual prices) recognize this for what it is.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      geg6

      @schrodingers_cat:

      So now two people who aren’t from here, don’t currently live here and never did have decided they know more about PA and who would do best here than the Dem voters who actually do live here.  You know nothing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @geg6: FWIW I think both s_c and z_g had a preference for Lamb from long before Fetterman’s stroke.

      @geg6: Eh, people here explain Wisconsin to me quite often.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kalakal

      I’ll save any depression ’till after the voting. Right now nobody knows including the highly paid bloviators in the media. For what it’s worth I tend optimistic.

      One thing I do not think will happen will be a ‘Red Wave’.

      Whatever happens, it’s not the end, we carry on

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Delk

      It’s time to call out these bullshit poll results based on 100 people.  Plus the click bait media ‘conventional wisdom’ bleating based on those polls.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      geg6

      I’m out until after the election, except perhaps non-political threads.  Eeyores and know-it-alls are too thick on the ground.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Will

      @geg6: I’m 100% Fetterman for a long time and he is still the best candidate. I don’t think it’s ableist to have supported Connor Lamb or say he would be at better candidate at this very moment. I think Fetterman without the stroke would absolutely crush Oz. I still think he will win. However, I would be open to the argument that Connor Lamb at this very moment might win by more points than Fetterman if he was the nominee.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Martin:

      Give the Russian public credit for one thing – they don’t fall into this trap. Theirs is the opposite – all solutions are bad. Your focus is to make sure the inevitable pain falls on someone else.

      I think this is actually the American attitude about many, many things. There are so many festering problems in this country that almost every other affluent country has solved (public transit, gun control, universal health care), and we speak of them as if they’re impossibilities because of immutable human nature.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      bbleh

      @zhena gogolia: @ArgiopeSpaceUnit: @Steeplejack@kalakal: @Delk: et al. I do not yet subscribe unreservedly to the pessimism.  There has been too much flooding of the zone by Republican-aligned pollsters, and FAR too much willing doomsaying by MSM whose primary purpose is dramatic entertainment.  And when people point out that Dems have WILDLY exceeded expectations in LOTS of IMPORTANT races this summer and fall, or that early-voting turnout is likewise exceeding expectations, it barely makes a ripple.

      Forget the Eeyores.  Soldier on!

      Mousebumples: yes yes yes!  Also yes! Also this, also too.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m taking a lot of hope from that recent vote in Kansas.  The polling on that was so far off it was laughable.  And it was fricking Kansas, a state that’s redder than a baboon’s ass.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Will

      @Delk: I really hope Mandela wins. He is a great candidate in my eyes at least from the national non Wisconsin view. Are the ads attacking on defund the police? That’s all I see here in Western PA on Fetterman and the local house race. I really hope an entire generation of promising politicians doesn’t get wiped out for being within a hundred feet of it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      bbleh

      @Delk: We have a local candidate who is the target of a surprising number of ads.  I infer from this that the Nazgûl are disturbed by her.

      Naturally I voted for her.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      bbleh

      @oatler: that Nancy video — pretty much the entire video — got SEVERAL MINUTES of play on the CNN 6:00 news broadcast.

      !!!  Did I mention, !!!

      Dare I say it, for all the dust stirred up and sh!t thrown by the Republicans, this has not been good for the Crazies.

      And I realize that it’s too soon and cold and inappropriately political and so on, but I reeeely hope that when Nancy turns her gaze back to Washington, it is fiery and merciless.

      Reply

