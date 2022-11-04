Jimmy Carter is trending again, as he should be, because he's 98 years old, kind, and still volunteering to make life better for the world. Thanks, Jimmy ?? pic.twitter.com/ctPrxJCMgx
— Are we there yet? (@LittleLostPixie) November 4, 2022
He’s fine, praise Goddess. Apparently #JimmyCarter is trending because the GOP Death Cultists don’t have anything fresher to run on than Oooga booga INFLATION!!!!… and Chuck Grassley is pissed that he actually has to campaign this cycle, rather than automatically retaining his seat.
Jimmy Carter is a finer man than you will ever be,Mr Grassley https://t.co/bazDBPHUDL
— 🥕🥕 Coco Pazzo 🥕🥕 (@CocoPazzo) November 4, 2022
#VoteBlueIn2022 🌊🌊🌊
“Republicans are men of narrow vision, who are afraid of the future.”
~Jimmy Carter
— James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 4, 2022
When I think of a real Christian I think of Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/l0u0FGdNOU
— It’s me again (@BlueDogsGuitar) November 4, 2022
Also, too — concerning ‘our national mood’:
Everyone of the big gripes that certain media dudes have embraced since 2021 seems to consist of being angry that people did everything correctly, according to expert recommendations, & the result was still costly & miserable https://t.co/yndFoWd1OA
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 3, 2022
We avoided a lot of excess covid mortality, but covid is still around, and avoiding that mortality was socially dislocating. We avoided a recession, but inflation is high. We ended the Afghanistan quagmire with minimal casualties, but we didn’t win, & people are still suffering.
What people seem to want most of all is plain, unqualified good news, & they’re furious the world won’t give them any. Meanwhile, “if it bleeds, it leads” remains the watchword of an increasingly nationalized yet myopic news media. We’re building a hyperreality of total despair.
Or perhaps worse than total despair, a reality where 1/3 of the country is either delusional about the stakes, or willing to lie for profit, & the self-appointed arbiters feel obliged to indulge the lies & delusions for the sake of fairness, partly because they’re despairing too.
Also, to be clear, not everyone followed expert recommendations. Not all expert recommendations were correct. What matters is that the people who “played by the rules” saw no particular reward for doing so, & in American culture/politics that is a cardinal sin.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings