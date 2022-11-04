Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / TV & Movies / I Need a Show for Walking on the Treadmill

I Need a Show for Walking on the Treadmill

by

This post is in: 

I just finished watching Bad Sisters.

I Need a Show for Walking on the Treadmill

Willing to help me find a really good show to watch while I walk on the treadmill?

Only 3 shows have worked for me so far to keep my interest while on the treadmill:

  • Longmire
  • Bosch
  • Bad Sisters

I only stream:

  • Netflix
  • Prime
  • Apple TV Plus

If you don’t have something better to do, I would greatly appreciate suggestions for something that would keep my interest that is also in line with my interests – from whatever you can discern from my list of successful treadmill shows?

I have been walking nearly every day for 3 weeks and I don’t want to screw it up now.

pddate: If you suggest a show, can you tell me a little about it?

    2. 2.

      Argiope

      Ted Lasso! Assuming you haven’t already finished that one.  It even has a sports theme to keep the fitness goal at top of mind.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Starfish

      Okay, we are recommending funny comfort watches, which may or may not be aligned with your interests. Schitt’s Creek.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Starfish

      Lincoln Lawyer and Lupin were both good.

      Lupin is about an extremely competent criminal trying to stay ahead of the law.

      Lincoln Lawyer is about this lawyer who was out of work for reasons, but he gets left a major law firm when someone dies and leaves him his firm.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Quiltingfool

      Have you watched Man in the High Castle (Prime)?  I know it’s dystopian, but the characters are interesting, particularly how they changed over time.

      I also liked Blacklist on Netflix.  James Spader was excellent; and the characters in the show also change a bit.  I liked the first three seasons the best.  The last two seasons, not so much.

      Maybe Grimm (Prime)?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Quiltingfool: I liked Blacklist and watched for awhile on network TV.  But they were killing major characters that I liked so I gave up on it.  Is it still on?

      edit: I should have said “not creepy” and no subtitles!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Shana

      I’m going to suggest you get into Korean Dramas. There are TONS of them on Netflix. You could start with Crash Landing on You, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hometown ChaChaCha, Romance is A Bonus Book, Because This Is My First Life.

      They’re usually 16 episodes of an hour or so, self contained. You know how you read a novel and then they make it into a movie but they have to leave out all the subtlety and it seems flat and lacking? They don’t do that with Kdramas. Because you have 16 hours-ish you have time to  explore all the secondary characters an how they fit into the main narrative, what their motivations are, as well as the main characters and all their motivations. They’re lovely. Historical, rom-coms, adventure. tons of genres to choose from. Highly recommended.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      I’m not sure where it’s streaming – I DVD’d it, but Pete Sousa’s documentary “The Way I See It” is awesome and inspiring. It’s his photos and videos of the Obama’s eight years in the White House. I’ve watched it multiple times.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Shana

      @WaterGirl: A little bit of both. It’s set in a French talent agency so you get stories about the agents and their personal and professional lives. Interesting French actor special appearances. Lovely show.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      thruppence

      I think The Peripheral on Prime is very good, though A) It’s got one and a half feet rooted in science fiction, which may not be your thing, and B) It’s currently an episode per week, so it may not fit your watch it every day walking needs.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bostondreams

      If you don’t mind audiobooks, you might get a kick out of The Locked Tomb series by Tamzin Muir. Gothic lesbian necromancers in space (but so much more). Also, God is a murderous Kiwi with bad dad jokes and an understandable hatred of billionaires. It is so so good.

      Reply

