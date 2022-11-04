I just finished watching Bad Sisters.
Willing to help me find a really good show to watch while I walk on the treadmill?
Only 3 shows have worked for me so far to keep my interest while on the treadmill:
- Longmire
- Bosch
- Bad Sisters
I only stream:
- Netflix
- Prime
- Apple TV Plus
If you don’t have something better to do, I would greatly appreciate suggestions for something that would keep my interest that is also in line with my interests – from whatever you can discern from my list of successful treadmill shows?
I have been walking nearly every day for 3 weeks and I don’t want to screw it up now.
pddate: If you suggest a show, can you tell me a little about it?
