Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Bark louder, little dog.

I was promised a recession.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

This fight is for everything.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

In my day, never was longer.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Munira – The Seasons

On The Road – Munira – The Seasons

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Munira

Traditionally, the season in which a haiku is written is an essential element. In fact, in Japanese, each haiku contains a particular word (called a kigo) which indicates the season. (You can find a list of some of these words online at this link: https://yths.org/season-word-list/.) As with the other traditional elements of haiku, we modern western writers are less fussy about insisting on the kigo, but the seasonal cycle still plays an important part in our haiku writing.

In this post, I’ve picked haiku and photos that specifically relate to each of the four seasons. Some of them mention the season by name and others contain a kigo. When I finished collecting the haiku, I realized that I had three poems for summer and winter and only two for spring and autumn. I decided that made sense because summer and winter are the extreme seasons. They both begin with the solstice (the longest day and the longest night). The difference between light and dark is more extreme as is the temperature. Spring and autumn are the fluid seasons. They each begin with the equinox when light and dark are in balance. They are transitional seasons, carrying us from one extreme to the next.

The cycle of the seasons mimics the cycle of our own lives so we begin today with spring, the season of birth and rebirth, of flowers budding and blossoming, of leaves returning to the trees. And we end with winter, the season when nature turns inward, when vegetation seems to die and we begin and end the active part of our days in darkness.

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 9
Lac Brome, QCMay 7, 2014

shy spring
the ferns
in prayer position

Haiku Canada Review – October 2016, Volume 1

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 8
Lac Brome, QCMay 3, 2014

May comes up
through
last year’s leaves

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 7
Bellingham, WAAugust 11, 2022

what we can imagine—
all the shades
of blackberry

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 6
Bellingham, WAJuly 3, 2022

world view—
through a bite-sized hole
in a summer leaf

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 5
Bellingham, WAJune 22, 2022

white roses
gone wild
the times we live in

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 4
Bellingham, WANovember 17, 2020

gray skies—
so many
Novembers

New England Letters #102, November 14, 2019

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 3
Lac Brome, QCNovember 4, 2011

autumn wind
I blow the fire
into being

Frogpond, Winter, 2014
http://neverendingstoryhaikutanka.blogspot.ca/feb. 22, 2017
New England Letters #100, September 15, 2019

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 2
Lac Brome, QCJanuary 1, 2015

pine needles on snow
the lined faces
of the old ones

New England Letters #117 February 14, 2021

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons 1
Lac Brome, QCDecember 29, 2018

beech leaves cling
to winter trees
harder now to let go

On The Road - Munira - The Seasons
Seattle, WAFebruary 4, 2019

snow falling
past streetlights
the city pauses

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • MagdaInBlack
  • p.a.
  • sab
  • scribbler

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.