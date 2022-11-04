This ad. Wow.

Someday, when the next generation asks us

what we did in this moment to protect our freedoms,

will we be able to say: everything we could? Voting ends November 8th.#ProtectOurFreedoms. #VoteDemocrats. pic.twitter.com/C3MHBPXiEv — Way To Win (@WayToWinAF) November 1, 2022

We’ve donated a ton of money, and all that’s left for the next 4 days – including today – is to volunteer.

Click here for information about opportunities to help Michigan.

Are you aware of other volunteer opportunities for any of the key states? Please add information in the comments, and don’t forget to include links!

Can we forget about *Elon Musk and Twitter and whether Trump will run and all the other distractions for the next 4 days and focus on each of us doing at least one more thing that increases the chances of the outcome we want.

As Obama said in multiple speeches last week – SQUIRREL (!)

Can we focus for the next 4 days?

Let’s win this!

