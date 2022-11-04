Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This fight is for everything.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

T R E 4 5 O N

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

The words do not have to be perfect.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Taking Action: More Opportunities to Influence Election Outcomes

Taking Action: More Opportunities to Influence Election Outcomes

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

This ad.  Wow.

h/t Mousebumples

We’ve donated a ton of money, and all that’s left for the next 4 days – including today – is to volunteer.

Click here for information about opportunities to help Michigan.

Are you aware of other volunteer opportunities for any of the key states?  Please add information in the comments, and don’t forget to include links!

Can we forget about *Elon Musk and Twitter and whether Trump will run and all the other distractions for the next 4 days and focus on each of us doing at least one more thing that increases the chances of the outcome we want.

As Obama said in multiple speeches last week – SQUIRREL (!)  

Can we focus for the next 4 days?

Let’s win this!

*This was written before the latest post by mistermix, nothing personal intended.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • citizen dave
  • Mousebumples
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      I’m going to do some more texting tonight/this weekend.

      Posted this in the M*sk thread, but this seems like a better home for it –

      Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) tweeted at 0:25 PM on Thu, Nov 03, 2022:

      Holy shit this is a good ad

      https://t.co/gzusM5fs9F

      (https://twitter.com/santiagomayer_/status/1588220823847940096?t=qcL7U05m17jmmue-dZNSxw&s=03)

      Let’s leave it all on the metaphorical field. Just win, baby!

      I’m “adopting” a few friends who haven’t voted yet, are planning to vote on Election Day for Democrats, and I’m planning to blow up their phones until they text me an I VOTED sticker. (I told them I’d be doing this, and they said that it was a deal, to make sure they follow through.)

      Who can you turn out, among your friends and family?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      citizen dave

      I liked a recent tweet (sorry can’t recall from who): If you’ve ever wondered what you would have done during the rise of fascism in Europe in the 20s and 30s, the answer is what you are doing right now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.