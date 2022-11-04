Took Steve to the groomers today:
A good time WAS NOT had by all. I’ll try to get some after pics later on. If I am alive.
pat
Aw, poor kitty!
When does Maxwell Edison (did I get that right?) come to make his live.. miserable, or exciting, Stay tuned!
eta: life, not live. And I will not say… you know…..
geg6
OMG, he’s terrifyingly adorable. Better have some tuna ready in the fridge.
Heidi Mom
The bottom photo shows a truly defeated cat–but just wait!
We are not amused!
RaflW
The best 4 photo storyline evah!
LOL.
But you should have warned us so we could donate blood in advance to offset your loss, John
eta: Photo 3’s “What have you done to me!!” is just making me laugh and laugh.
Odie Hugh Manatee
I see that he gets walrus whiskers when he’s in water…lol!
Tdjr
Oh my. I see some feverish planning going on in those expressions. I hope you have your will made John.
RaflW
@WaterGirl: Vaccinations I tend to look away. Phlebotomists I tend to watch. Not sure why.
My flu shot was so fast and painless that, had I not had a sore arm a couple days later, I’da thought she didn’t ever actually inject me. Guess I should have watched!
kalakal
I love pic #3 . He looks so sweet and so “Why me?”
I’ve had cats that loved going to the vets, I’ve now got one where it takes a 3 week campaign to get her into the carrier. I’m glad I’ve never had one that needed taken to be groomed.
My favourite ever picture of a cat after a bath, so much retribution is promised.
Yutsano
Ahi.
Now.
Hooman.
Old School
Those poor groomers….
Dangerman
Sushi grade and catnip. Lots of catnip.
Elizabelle
Steve looks good wet. Beautiful eyes. Probably just as well we can’t see the thought bubble.
JoyceH
I’m sure there’s a reason, but I forget – why does Steve need to get baths? Most of the cats I’ve had were never bathed in their lives. I did have one who had fleas and a flea allergy that caused her fur to fall out – I had to bathe her regularly with a medicated shampoo and then leave it on her for fifteen minutes. Not pleasant!
kalakal
If I remember correctly( it’s a pretty old photo) that poor cat had got trapped in a sewer pipe for a few days before being rescued and had to endure some pretty intensive cleaning. It was mad as hell.
Sleep lightly tonight, John
Baud
Sleep lightly tonight, John
Holding your pillow tight.
Baud
@Dangerman: Enter
Night Steve!
RaflW
I remembered John talking about the challenges of brushing Steve. Found this back in April of 2019
“It takes a lot to keep Steve looking like a king, and I did some grooming tonight. It’s a delicate process- I have to speak in soft tones and assure him everything is going to be ok, all while working out the matted hair and areas where he has plopped his fat ass into pine sap and created an unholy mess AND keeping a firm grip on him so he can not make an escape.”
I guess every now and then even a thorough – if also risky – brushing isn’t enough.
Danielx
At least he doesn’t require a kitty straitjacket, a la Tunch the Dread.
