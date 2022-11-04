Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      pat

      Aw, poor kitty!

      When does Maxwell Edison (did I get that right?) come to make his live.. miserable, or exciting,  Stay tuned!

       

      eta: life, not live.  And I will not say… you know…..

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      The best 4 photo storyline evah!

      LOL.

      But you should have warned us so we could donate blood in advance to offset your loss, John

      eta: Photo 3’s “What have you done to me!!” is just making me laugh and laugh.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Vaccinations I tend to look away. Phlebotomists I tend to watch. Not sure why.

      My flu shot was so fast and painless that, had I not had a sore arm a couple days later, I’da thought she didn’t ever actually inject me. Guess I should have watched!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kalakal

      I love pic #3 . He looks so sweet and so “Why me?”

      I’ve had cats that loved going to the vets, I’ve now got one where it takes a 3 week campaign to get her into the carrier. I’m glad I’ve never had one that needed taken to be groomed.

      My favourite ever picture of a cat after a bath, so much retribution is promised.

      https://images.app.goo.gl/qmXJX2K1ucRaeyUJA

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      I’m sure there’s a reason, but I forget – why does Steve need to get baths? Most of the cats I’ve had were never bathed in their lives. I did have one who had fleas and a flea allergy that caused her fur to fall out – I had to bathe her regularly with a medicated shampoo and then leave it on her for fifteen minutes. Not pleasant!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      kalakal

      @eclare:

       

      @WaterGirl:

      If I remember correctly( it’s a pretty old photo) that poor cat had got trapped in a sewer pipe for a few days before being rescued and had to endure some pretty intensive cleaning. It was mad as hell.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      coin operated

      @JoyceH: My Maine Coon rescue, Fredo, never learned how to properly groom himself.  I thought it was instinctive for cats to groom, and he did try occasionally, but he never quite got the knack and I’d have to send him to the groomers every 4-6 months to get him spruced up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      I remembered John talking about the challenges of brushing Steve. Found this back in April of 2019

      “It takes a lot to keep Steve looking like a king, and I did some grooming tonight. It’s a delicate process- I have to speak in soft tones and assure him everything is going to be ok, all while working out the matted hair and areas where he has plopped his fat ass into pine sap and created an unholy mess AND keeping a firm grip on him so he can not make an escape.”

      I guess every now and then even a thorough – if also risky – brushing isn’t enough.

      Reply

