Yet Another Musk Post

Yet Another Musk Post

43 Comments

This post is in: 

If you want the latest updates on Twitter layoffs, as well as Elon’s whining and crying about losing advertisers, the Guardian has a pretty good live blog going. Marcy Wheeler also has a good piece with more analysis of the epically bad deal Elon made to buy Twitter.

I want to focus on those who will be hurt by the layoffs. The NYT has a new tech podcast called “Hard Fork” that interviewed two Twitter employees (anonymously, with AI voice replacement to shield their identities). These two employees were US citizens and engineers, so they’re well-paid and probably going to be fine if they’re laid off. But, as one of them pointed out, some Twitter employees, H-1B visa holders, will not.

H-1B visas are handed out to employees who have specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. They’re a pain in the ass to get and administer, so they’re generally used by large tech companies with big HR departments to recruit engineers who they can pay less than a US citizen, and who they can order around because the alternative these visa holders face is deportation. These employees/indentured servants make it hard for tech workers to unionize, though I grant that many techbro programmers read too much Ayn Rand and wouldn’t be good targets for a union. Still, as the invisible hand, aided by their hero Elon, slaps them around, at least a few of them might get a clue. Their H-1B counterparts don’t have the luxury of viewing themselves as nascent Howard Roarks or Dagny Taggarts — they just have to endure whatever torture Elon dreams up.

The stories of Twitter employees working 87 hour weeks and sleeping on the floor no doubt include a bunch of H-1B holders who are from places like India or former Soviet republics. These people have few choices but to work like dogs, and few opportunities if they’re laid off today. That’s the kind of gross cruelty that Elon will visit upon those he considers his inferiors as he runs Twitter into the ground.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43 Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      I heard yesterday that Jack Dorsey (Twitter Founder) is behind some new Social Media venture: Blue Sky. You can volunteer for beta testing now.

      May Twitter be spoken in the same way as MySpace is now.

      https://bsky.app

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Fair Economist

      A live Guardian blog on the Twitter implosion! And it’s apropos! LOL.

      It’s bad already for Twitter, and in a week they’ll have bluechecked identity thieves (at the LOW LOW price of only $8 per month!) plus the liberals will mostly exit after the election. It’ll get a lot worse.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony G

      Maybe Elon will succeed in his plan to make Twitter the next Stormfront. (A white guy who grew up wealthy under apartheid in South Africa turning out to be a far-right activist? I never saw that coming!)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      I’m staying on Twitter through the Midterms, and then I’ll be reevaluating my options.

      I’d miss the sports communities I’m a part of there – even if I follow political, nerdy, and minority Tweeps elsewhere.

      Anyone have thoughts on the theory that Musk is blowing up Twitter on purpose, since it’s a great place to organize and find like minded people (*and trolls)? If it’s a Dem/Ukrainian/etc. strength, it makes sense to sabotage…?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      The stories of Twitter employees working 87 hour weeks and sleeping on the floor no doubt include a bunch of H-1B holders who are from places like India or former Soviet republics. These people have few choices but to work like dogs, and few opportunities if they’re laid off today. That’s the kind of gross cruelty that Elon will visit upon those he considers his inferiors as he runs Twitter into the ground.

      I don’t know. Sounds like Musk is doing them a favor by firing them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      “We’ve drawn intense public scrutiny by acting like the biggest assholes on God’s green earth for eight days, and we’re all out of ideas.” https://t.co/MZLBGkVYFS

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 4, 2022

      [ womp, womp ]

      It’s unfortunate for the good people at Twitter, and the good users who have large followings, but there’s been months of indications that he was going to wreck the place.

      March 14 – quietly bought 9.2% of the company
      April 4 – FEC filing indicating that he’s the largest shareholder
      April 14 – announces hostile takeover bid
      etc.

      Change is scary, but life is change.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Eunicecycle

      I saw Elon might have already run afoul of California labor laws. A massive layoff like this requires a 60 day notification to the state. If there are any loopholes I’m sure Elon found them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Twitter is also getting hit with class action lawsuit for violating the WARN Act by not giving 60 days notice of a mass layoffs. (In practice, having been through it myself, companies kick people out of the office ASAP but still have to pay those laid off for another two months.)

      While Muskrat has thumbed his nose at laws in CA previously (opening the manufacturing plant against Covid restrictions) I doubt state/fed regulators will rollover as easier. Plus the horrific way the layoffs are being done aren’t gonna win fans on the jury if it goes to trial.

      Not sure how much this benefits H1-B folks other than arguably they can claim they’re entitled to an extra two months while they try to find another job that will sponsor them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Mousebumples: He’s apparently got backers from KSA and other authoritarian regimes.  One could speculate that they want access to backdoors to spy on dissidents and the like, and driving away good sensible people means that there would be less pushback when it comes out that that’s happening?

      “Oh Bonesaw’s spying on human rights activists on Twitter?  Meh, who cares.  Only bad people are still there after Musk took over…”

      Dunno.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      @Eunicecycle:

      Musk is often too lazy to check the basics, let alone find loopholes. And so, according to reports…

      Twitter is being sued for not giving employees advanced written notice of a mass layoff, in violation of worker protection laws including the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as well as the California WARN Act, both of which require 60 days of advance notice. Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the company began mass layoffs early on Friday in an effort to reduce costs by eliminating 3,700 jobs, or 50% of its total workforce.

      The fun is just starting.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      VOR

      Apparently advertisers started leaving months ago when Musk announced his bid. There was a revival when it looked like the bid was going to fail. But now auto makers like GM, Ford, and VW are pondering whether they want to advertise on a platform owned by the CEO of a competitor. Gosh, who could have seen that coming?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anoniminous

      Twitter was already having problems.  It has been losing the 10% of content providers that provide 90% of the tweets and, roughly, 50% of the revenue for some time.  Elon’s actions has accelerated that trend.  Simultaneously he has exposed his advertisers to having their brands associated with Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, Christian Identity, and full gamut of bigots and hate groups.

      Twitter has entered the MySpace death spiral.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SmallAxe

      Those H1-B’s shouldn’t have much problem getting placed again, I used to work for an Indian owned US based company that specializes in just that and they weren’t the only ones. Lot of profit margin for them in people too

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Burnspbesq

      The only scenario that makes sense is that Elon is planning to sell a significant amount of Tesla stock in 2024, and he’s running Twitter into the ground in order to generate capital loss carryovers to shelter his Tesla gains.

      Or maybe he’s just an asshole.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Anoniminous: Because it’s a matter of when, and not if Trump gets reinstated, that’s not going to help Twitter’s future even a little.

      Plus, the goobers will be wondering “Hey, I thought I had to hate Twitter. I’m confused, now I love Twitter?”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty

      I see some good folks have started accounts at mastodon.social. It looks like alternatives to Twitter will be available.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lady WereBear

      I listened to the latest Opening Arguments podcast where the lawyer explains why his call was wrong: this is a catastrophe of a business decision that has cut Musk’s worth in HALF.

      <Dr Evil pinkie>One hundred billion dollars!</evil>

      The comedian of the pair agreed that this was rare brilliance, that no one could have seen this coming.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cain

      @Mousebumples: Honestly, i’m having a lot of fun out here in mastodon – the experience is getting close to what I get on twitter. Plus, there is no commercial ads, there is no algorithms trying to show you “people” ala right wingers. You can express your true liberal self.  :-)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      I’ve also seen reports that he’s looking for additional savings by reducing Twitter’s use of cloud storage and network services. I’ve seen it compared to a farmer thinking he can cut back on costs by reducing his acreage.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @cain:

      Do they have an app?

      I just looked at their mobile site and kind of liked it.  One of the reasons I’m not on twitter is that I could never get into the format. I don’t know why, but the mastodon mobile site seems a little cleaner to me. (Not that I’ve spent a lot of time there).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anoniminous

      Guardian reporting the entire Twitter moderation team has been axed.

      At this rate Twitter may not survive to the end of the year

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MobiusKlein

      @Eunicecycle: ​
       

      The workaround for mass layoffs is to keep paying folks for 60 more days as severance, and announce the layoffs now. So folks have their last days, but the official last day is much later.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trollhattan: LOL!

      Of course, she makes this absurd distinction: “a true authoritarian accepts responsibility.”  In which case, there’s been nearly no ‘true authoritarians’ in the history of the world.  Such bullshit.

      And as far as his being too lazy, that doesn’t matter. If he were to be elected President again (not possible – he can only be elected twice, and that’s already happened, or so they say!), there’s already a team waiting in the wings to help him take full advantage of it.  It won’t be like last time where he selected a Cabinet of people who mostly still had the occasional scruple.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Betty: It looks like alternatives to Twitter will be available.

      I never had a Twitter account so this is all just a spectator sport for me.

      My understanding is that the tech behind Twitter is pretty basic. The asset is their user base, specifically the twitter feeds of so many celebrities (like Cole for instance) and the ability to interact with them.

      So there are LOTS of alternatives to Twitter technologically, but is any starting to emerge as the one with the user base that people want to actually be part of?

      Also, it appears that advertising (“I DEMAND that you spend your ad dollars on my platform!”) appears to be one more thing Genius Business Guy Musk doesn’t understand.

      Edit: Maybe the time is ripe for WaterGirl to stand up a new “BJ Social” twitter-alternative and rake in the billions.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Llelldorin

      Musk: [fires entire curation team]

      Also Musk: “But we haven’t changed anything with respect to curation!”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eolirin

      Mastodon is going to have issues if it starts to scale. One of the big reasons why you need these massive companies for social media is so you can manage content moderation. It’s a bigger resource requirement than engineering if you’re going to maintain trust in the platform. Mastodon is basically open source and crowd operated; every node has control of and responsibility for how it’s operated.

      This means there’s no real capacity to handle the moderation demands of scale. And I’m not sure there’s a mechanism to get to it either.

      Someone would have to start a new company with the intent of trying trying to grow to Twitter like size.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Noskilz

      About the only upside I see of this is that my understanding is that tanking Twitter will also financially hurt Musk very badly. I hate to see twitter go, as it can be extremely useful, but Musk seems determined to drive it into a brick wall as hard and as fast as possible so I doubt it will be around much longer.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Eunicecycle: There are two major loopholes for that law:

      1. You can fire someone ‘for cause’ and the law doesn’t apply. In this case, good luck convincing anyone that half the company would be fired for cause.
      2. He can ‘fire’ people today and remove their access but keep them on payroll for 60 days and that’ll get around it.
      Reply

