Flash Fundraising: Fighting Back Against Last-Minute Dark Money Ads in Maine

The Dark Money PAC (American Principles PAC) that went after Terry McAuliffe in the last days of the Virginia governor’s race is doing it again – trying to unseat Janet Mills, a great Democratic governor in Maine.

They are already running slimy ads online, pushing lies against her, and they just just put one million dollars into ads timed to hit during the Patriots game on Sunday.

We saw what the Republican governor did to Maine last time, so let’s see if we can help Jane Mills fight back.  If you love good Democratic governors or just hate the patriots please consider a donation to help one of our best governors.

Janet Mills is related to MomSense, who has confirmed that they need this money RIGHT NOW so they can run on-line ads pushing back against the lies.

MomSense in the comments:

Full disclosure, Janet is my second cousin and besides being a kickass governor in all the measureable ways – massive economic growth, almost 900 million in the rainy day runs, finally meeting the school funding mandates, universal free lunch in public schools, expanding access to abortion services, some of the most ambitious climate change goals and measures (she spoke at the UN as a model of leadership) expansion of broadband, free community college – she is also a fine human being.

She is the person who will sleep on your couch and help you with kids and the house if you have a sick child so you can sleep or go to work or whatever.  She is a music lover and poet.

Honestly can’t say enough good things about her and it makes me so mad that they are trying to turn her into a villain.

Don’t let the bastards win.  Donate.

Please consider posting this to your social media accounts if you have them.

Here’s the direct link to the thermometer if you want to post that and not a link to this Balloon Juice post: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bj4janetmills

    31Comments

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I asked MomSense to list some of the great things that Janet Mills has accomplished as governor of Maine.  I will probably try to make that into a list and add the info to the post and  to the ActBlue thermometer.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kindness

      Maine confounds me.  Used to be they were quiet northeastern conservatives.  Then  they elected LePage twice and the conservatives ate the monkey brains (h/t Charlie).  So with that in mind I am happy to donate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      I only know Janet Mills sort of second hand, but she’s the real deal. I have donated to her campaign.  I’m rooting for Maine.  Lovely state.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      We have expanded MaineCare (Medicaid) to 93,000 people and included abortion in the services that MaineCare covers.  She signed an executive order protecting abortion providers and has been outspoken on protecting abortion and reproductive health access.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t know that anybody reads the full post up top :-) so I will repeat here my suggestion to share either this whole post or share the thermometer on your social media.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      OK, I am so totally broke it ain’t even funny – I’ve hardly even been able to contribute to candidates in my state! –  but this shit will not stand. Kicked in $20.00. Kick ass for Maine, Janet Mills!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RaflW

      I’m in for $125.

      Yesterday I gave to MN AG Keith Ellison (who shouldn’t be struggling, but I think statewide Dems underestimated how saying ‘soft on crime’ about a Black guy resonates) and one final push for MN-08’s relative longshot Dem (NE Minnesota has trended much more red. Alas, the Tr*mp apparatus wasn’t wrong to have multiple rallies in Duluth/Superior).

      After making those clicks yesterday, I though “That’s probably it for donations this cycle, but who knows.” And here we are. Happy to help.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: I know!  Not only is it MomSense, but we all heard for years about how awful things were under LePage (spit!) and the idea of him getting in for another 4 years, destroying what Maine has now under Janet Mills… it just makes me sick.

      Especially because it’s based on lies and distortions. Fuck.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Miss Bianca

      Posted on FB. I have a lot of relatives in Maine, most of them typical WASP right-wingers. This should be interesting!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      Biden really must expand the Supreme Court.  To eviscerate Citizens United and restore voting rights.  No small ball there.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: Yeah, I thought that was it for fundraising for awhile, too, until or unless GA goes into runoffs.

      I really wanted / intended to give us all a free week from fundraising to take a breather.

      But this matters, and it’s MomSense, and we can’t let the bastards win with their lies and deceit.  So yes, here we are.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MomSense

      You guys are making me cry.  I shared some messages with them and they are blown away.  This morning her sister told me they felt like they were being swarmed by hornets so knowing people have their backs is a great feeling.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mike in NC

      Read an article about how Republicans are running several so-called moderates in New England (i.e. Fung in Rhode Island) hoping to get control of the US House. Don’t be fooled, because every one of them would help Trump stage another coup attempt.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      We do – Golden is in a tough race with Poliquin – former GOP Rep and tree farm tax cheat.  Legislature is just blue – it’s really tight.

      Reply

