The Dark Money PAC (American Principles PAC) that went after Terry McAuliffe in the last days of the Virginia governor’s race is doing it again – trying to unseat Janet Mills, a great Democratic governor in Maine.

They are already running slimy ads online, pushing lies against her, and they just just put one million dollars into ads timed to hit during the Patriots game on Sunday.

We saw what the Republican governor did to Maine last time, so let’s see if we can help Jane Mills fight back. If you love good Democratic governors or just hate the patriots please consider a donation to help one of our best governors.

Janet Mills is related to MomSense, who has confirmed that they need this money RIGHT NOW so they can run on-line ads pushing back against the lies.

MomSense in the comments:

Full disclosure, Janet is my second cousin and besides being a kickass governor in all the measureable ways – massive economic growth, almost 900 million in the rainy day runs, finally meeting the school funding mandates, universal free lunch in public schools, expanding access to abortion services, some of the most ambitious climate change goals and measures (she spoke at the UN as a model of leadership) expansion of broadband, free community college – she is also a fine human being. She is the person who will sleep on your couch and help you with kids and the house if you have a sick child so you can sleep or go to work or whatever. She is a music lover and poet. Honestly can’t say enough good things about her and it makes me so mad that they are trying to turn her into a villain.

Don’t let the bastards win. Donate.

Please consider posting this to your social media accounts if you have them.

