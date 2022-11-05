President Biden and that other guy😘, stump for Fetterman and Shapiro

WATCH: "I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz has lived in Pennsylvania. And I moved away when I was 10 years old." pic.twitter.com/nDgAKANSVR — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 5, 2022

WATCH: MAGA Republicans have a plan to put Medicare, Social Security, and veterans' benefits on the chopping chopping block. pic.twitter.com/HGBZceLzZc — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 5, 2022

"We all must speak with one voice regardless of our party. There's no place in America for political violence." –@POTUS pic.twitter.com/b3UQk0fyP2 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 5, 2022

✅ A fair economy

✅ Basic rights

✅ Truth

✅ Democracy It's all on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/uBctB4Gkm4 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 5, 2022

Everyone needs to hear how Obama just finished his speech in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jKksItMXTI — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 5, 2022

Here’s a link to the entire rally Very cool, the little gold stars fast forward to each speaker, and the alt-text tells you which speaker.

When I’m not so frazzled (probably after the election) I will find more sources than Twitter – though I do try to spread it between FB, Twitter, and Youtube on the kindness threads. But there are some issues for folks with FB and Instagram when I embed. We’ll have to troubleshoot those.

Tonight, it was the quickest way to get you highlights. But I’m sure there will still be nasty comments to which I say, “whatever.”

For now, I figure just reading Twitter, I’m not creating any income for fuckface, and I’m happy to watch it burn to the ground. I am gonna miss ScienceTwitter, BlackTwitter, VolcanicTwitter (yes, it’s there), SportsTwitter…well, you get the idea. Some fun follows that I hope we can find elsewhere soon.

