Late Night: Let’s Hear Some Noise!

Late Night: Let's Hear Some Noise!

President Biden and that other guy😘, stump for Fetterman and Shapiro

Here’s a link to the entire rally   Very cool, the little gold stars fast forward to each speaker, and the alt-text tells you which speaker.

When I’m not so frazzled (probably after the election) I will find more sources than Twitter  – though I do try to spread it between FB, Twitter, and Youtube on the kindness threads. But there are some issues for folks with FB and Instagram when I embed.  We’ll have to troubleshoot those.

Tonight, it was the quickest way to get you highlights. But I’m sure there will still be nasty comments to which I say, “whatever.”

For now, I figure just reading Twitter, I’m not creating any income for fuckface, and I’m happy to watch it burn to the ground. I am gonna miss ScienceTwitter, BlackTwitter, VolcanicTwitter (yes, it’s there), SportsTwitter…well, you get the idea. Some fun follows that I hope we can find elsewhere soon.

This is an open thread

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      Equal time and all:

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      @TaMara: I was just coming here to post that.

      Clowns.  Dangerous clowns.

      Grr…

      I hope he crashes through the crazification level.

      Shapiro’s rally comments on “freedom” are excellent, too.

      This speech by Josh Shapiro calling out Republican hypocrisy on “freedom” should be studied by every Democrat. pic.twitter.com/Zzqi4qGVbD

      — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 5, 2022

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    4. 4.

      TaMara

      And this tidbit:

      SHOTS FIRED: At tonight’s rally Trump referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” revealing growing tension between the two.

    6. 6.

      Miss Bianca

      @TaMara: ok, I hate them both, but gotta admit I cracked a grin at “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

      May the two of them fall into the crack of Doom scratching and clawing and screaming at each other all the way down into fiery oblivion.

    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @TaMara:

      SHOTS FIRED: At tonight’s rally Trump referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” revealing growing tension between the two.

      Hate to hand it to TFG, but that’s actually a pretty good burn. Especially considering DeathSentence compared himself to Jesus Christ, after all

    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: It’s astonishing that $6,400 dollars has already been raised in less than in a day for Jane Mills

    21. 21.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dump’s cult doesn’t know the meaning of a five syllable word like “sanctimonious”. But it sounds bad and they’ll absorb that import.

    23. 23.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Thanks to the layoffs of many of the software reliability engineers — the folks who keep Twitter running — and already seeing reports of Twitter starting to get glitchy, an ex-employees are warning the site may go down entirely (remember the Fail While).

      So if you on the hellsite now would be  a good to request and archive of your account,* and print (and to PDF) the list of all the accounts you follow. People migrating to Mastedon etc. some to reusing their current Twitter names, so you should be able to find them again elsewhere if needed.

    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      I am in a silly mood and I want to share some hot takes. But all in capitals, because that’s funnier.

      “SEVEN NATION ARMY” IS NOT A GOOD SONG

      KALE IS TASTIER THAN BACON

    27. 27.

      SpaceUnit

      I went to the outside Obama rally in Denver just days before the election in 2008.  Huge, enormous crowd, just a sea of good people as far as you could see, incredible energy.

      This rally has a lot of that same energy.  Fingers crossed and hoping, feeling pretty hopeful actually.

    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Suzanne:

      “SEVEN NATION ARMY” IS NOT A GOOD SONG

      My middle and high school marching bands always played that song lol

      I always liked it

    30. 30.

      Alison Rose

      @Suzanne: I agree with both, although I’m a vegetarian, so I’m not sure how much weight my concurrence with your second take carries.

      WATER TASTES BETTER AT ROOM TEMPERATURE THAN ICE COLD

      STAR TREK TNG WAS A BETTER SHOW THAN TOS

      (except for the Tribbles episode)

    31. 31.

      Ken

      Maybe TFG can use multisyllabic words, but only when he’s mocking someone’s name. Sort of like in Roger Rabbit, where Roger escapes from the handcuffs and explains “I can do that, but only when it’s funny.”

    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Alison Rose:

      STAR TREK TNG WAS A BETTER SHOW THAN TOS

      In terms of production values, no question. The LCARS touchscreens are still nice to look at to this day

      It’s funny, there was a time Trek fans said, “You can’t have Star Trek without Kirk or Spock”

    39. 39.

      Rich2506

      I made that rally! Good stuff! Only problem was that it was crap for to take photos, bright lights and placed directly behind the speakers. I got one reasonably-decent photo of Biden, but a few minutes of film clips.

    47. 47.

      Alison Rose

      @Lymie: I think I read he’s 6’8″ or 6’9″, plus beefy as hell. Can’t we just let him and Oz duke it out? KO’d in ten seconds, I’d bet.

      It would be weird to meet someone that big. I’m 5 feet even and I already feel like a tall munchkin most of the time. Once I met Bill Walton, who is a smidge under 7 feet, and I was like…am I an actual adult? Are you a human?

