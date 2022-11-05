Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Never Stop Fighting Til the Fighting Is Done

Brian Schatz isn’t overconfident and we shouldn’t be, either.

But he’s also not pretending he knows the outcome, because he doesn’t.  Good or bad, no one knows.

No one knows the outcome.  It’s not possible to know the outcome because the outcome will be partially determined by people who haven’t even voted yet.  And by the people who don’t vote.

Our job is to get people out to vote – and not just the people who always vote – let’s try to get some folks who haven’t been paying attention.

Change your plans for today and do something to help.

Please think about volunteering somewhere today.  Just do it.

Every time someone predicts gloom, other people get discouraged.  Maybe they don’t vote.  Or maybe they don’t volunteer.  Or maybe they pass on the gloom, and even more people get discouraged, become despondent.  Those people don’t vote and they don’t volunteer.

Look at the ideas in the post from yesterday.  Go to Pod Save America and pick up one of their opportunities.  Just do something to make a difference, please.

We have just 3 more days.  We only get one shot at this.  Just do something to help.

This is it.  No Regrets.

 

  • BlueGuitarist
  • brendancalling
  • citizen dave
  • Citizen Scientist
  • Eunicecycle
  • HinTN
  • JML
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • oatler
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • WaterGirl

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      I’m hoping to do more texting tonight. Did some yesterday, but mostly waiting got responses to texts others had already sent.

      I’m open to suggestions on who has good texting campaigns. I’ve tried to volunteer with the UU texting program someone suggested here, but no response with info yet.

      My text banks have been with mobilize.us so far. With 2 little kids (and a broken ankle), I’m limited in what I can do to GOTV, but I’m doing what I can.

      What are you doing to GOTV? What’s your mood music today?

      https://youtu.be/HgzGwKwLmgM (obligatory Queen mood music)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I am looking for a simple list of facts. What are the top things the Republicans plan to do whenever they get power?

      I want to send the list to a few people in my extended family who mostly always vote the wrong way.  If I send it to 10 and get even one vote for our side, that’s still one vote.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MomSense

      Janet Mills in Maine could use some support – massive dark money hit our state and now they are running ads saying she is pushing pron in schools.  I mean WTAF.  She was a former prosecutor and Attorney General FFS.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oatler

      I’d like to hear Chuck Todd interrupt his Sunday MTP spiel to say “instead of scheduled guest Madison Cawthorne, I wanna tell you these fascists are trying to finish the 1/6 coup this week and Both Sides need to vote!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eunicecycle

      @oatler: He’s really having Madison Cawthorne on? He didn’t even win his own primary. He’s really scraping the bottom of the barrel for guests!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl:

      PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) tweeted at 6:29 PM on Sun, Oct 30, 2022:
      Side by side the choice should be easy. #vote https://t.co/bff3XUGe8V
      (https://twitter.com/IAmPoliticsGirl/status/1586862829772029952?t=BhBx4yivhT_YmZNp4rNjQQ&s=03)

      @MomSense: If you or others have links to online GOTV efforts for candidates, I think this thread would be a great place to share them. Can’t guarantee I’ll be about to help (depending on when and what they’re needing), but hopefully someone (or multiple someones) can. 😊

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Scientist

      I’m working with Turn PA Blue this final weekend to chase down D absentee ballots.  Last week, only had maybe 10 serious responders ( one who was clearly MAGA told me they were an illegal alien)  out of 200 last week, but they all needed help.  Feeling like that means we’re gonna do pretty good with mail-ins this year ; most have already filled out and turned in their ballots.  Keep your heads up jackals!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      @WaterGirl:

       

      I am looking for a simple list of facts. What are the top things the Republicans plan to do whenever they get power

       

      1. Cut Taxes on the rich.
      2. They are going after Social Security
      3. They want to cut off Medicare at age 90
      4. If you benefit from the recently passed Medicare-Medicine Buying overhaul, they want you to go back to paying for those medicines
      5. Birth control – gone
      6. Voting rights – gone
      7. Gay Marriage – gone

      These aren’t hypotheticals. This is what they are trying to do and have said what they WILL DO.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HinTN

      No regrets, @WaterGirl: but no pre-panicking either. They’ve told us what they’ll do. If they win, first we have to see what they won. That will inform our plans to achieve what we want (and’s thwart their evil). Take a deep breath. Act on your plans through election day. Look around at this big beautiful world and enjoy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      BlueGuitarist

      Useful late donation option (via the local races/super swing districts link)

      NC down ballot candidate (southern Wake County) Christine Kelly is still raising money, specifically to fund youth turnout efforts thru texting and digital ads.

      Democratic voters she brings to the polls can also vote for Democrats in overlapping swing districts:

      NC-13, a toss-up open Republican seat; D=Wiley Nickel, one of the US House candidates MazeDancer mentioned a number of times.

      and NC-Senate 17 a toss-up seat for state senate, D=Sydney Batch

      And in the 3 big NC statewide races:

      Cheri Beasley for US Senate

      2 NC state supreme court seats, Democrats must win both to hold the majority:

      Sam Ervin IV (yes, grandson of the Watergate Committee chair) and

      Lucy Inman (49% last time)

      So each additional Democratic voter the campaign brings to the polls is 6 more Democratic votes up & down the ballot, in 6 different elections all likely to be close.

      you can also phone bank for her

      https://www.mobilize.us/christinekellyfornchouse/event/522676/

      and canvass (southern Wake County)

      https://www.mobilize.us/christinekellyfornchouse/event/529730/

      Make more likely voters!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      @Mousebumples:

      We are doing really well on the volunteer front.  The issue is this last minute dark money ads that are timed to hit for the patriots game tomorrow.  I think the campaign just really needs some quick money to run counter ads on social media tomorrow.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MomSense

      Full disclosure, Janet is my second cousin and besides being a kickass governor in all the measureable ways – massive economic growth, almost 900 million in the rainy day runs, finally meeting the school funding mandates, universal free lunch in public schools, expanding access to abortion services, some of the most ambitious climate change goals and measures (she spoke at the UN as a model of leadership) expansion of broadband, free community college – she is also a fine human being.  She is the person who will sleep on your couch and help you with kids and the house if you have a sick child so you can sleep or go to work or whatever.  She is a music lover and poet.  Honestly can’t say enough good things about her and it makes me so mad that they are trying to turn her into a villain.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      citizen dave

      Sam Ervin IV the former South Carolina Public Service Commissioner?  All the best to him and ALL DEMOCRATS.  LFG!

      Reply

