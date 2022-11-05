Brian Schatz isn’t overconfident and we shouldn’t be, either.

But he’s also not pretending he knows the outcome, because he doesn’t. Good or bad, no one knows.

No one knows the outcome. It’s not possible to know the outcome because the outcome will be partially determined by people who haven’t even voted yet. And by the people who don’t vote.

Our job is to get people out to vote – and not just the people who always vote – let’s try to get some folks who haven’t been paying attention.

Change your plans for today and do something to help.

Please think about volunteering somewhere today. Just do it.

I don’t know if we are going to win or lose and I’m nervous as hell like the rest of you but understand that tactically speaking they want you to be despondent and not volunteer. So, be nervous, but don’t be frozen. Find a campaign, and help. Thanks. https://t.co/Ip3tDtu8an — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 4, 2022

Every time someone predicts gloom, other people get discouraged. Maybe they don’t vote. Or maybe they don’t volunteer. Or maybe they pass on the gloom, and even more people get discouraged, become despondent. Those people don’t vote and they don’t volunteer.

Look at the ideas in the post from yesterday. Go to Pod Save America and pick up one of their opportunities. Just do something to make a difference, please.

We have just 3 more days. We only get one shot at this. Just do something to help.

NEVER STOP FIGHTING TILL THE FIGHTING IS DONE https://t.co/ZIU7bnHhWp — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 5, 2022