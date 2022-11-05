Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

This really is a full service blog.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I really should read my own blog.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

T R E 4 5 O N

“But what about the lurkers?”

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Pet Calendar Reminder: Send Email ASAP, Deadline for Uploads is Wednesday, Notice of Problem with Pics

Pet Calendar Reminder: Send Email ASAP, Deadline for Uploads is Wednesday, Notice of Problem with Pics

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The final deadline for submitting your pictures is WEDNESDAY.  

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Hangö Kex
  • Josie
  • oklahomo
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I will add a comment for each person whose photos are too low resolution, etc.  I am starting to add now.  The comments will be in alphabetical order based on submission name.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      BQuimby, the resolution is very low and the file is way too small.  Can you send a higher res version of that photo or a different photo?  Please reply so I know you have seen this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      currants:

      Your photo of sammy or samantha looks like a photo of a photo that’s maybe in a frame of some kind?

      Can we get a cleaner version that doesn’t show the frame, or whatever is surrounding it?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Daniel Price:

      Esme and Nizel are tiny little files 6 kb and 59 kb, respectively.  So we need much higher resolution versions of those photos, or different pictures that are much higher resolution.

      Also, there is something obscuring Kabo’s face, so another photo would be helpful!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      David A:

      There’s a human in the photo and there’s no good way to crop them out.  Also, resolution is very low.  Can we please get another photo for Rascal?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      JeffreyW:

      Ginger Boy’s photo is adorable and resolution is fine, but it looks stylized or like it has been run through some sort of filter.  Do you have a regular version of that photo?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Josie:

      Both of your photos, Duncan and Teddi, are super low resolution.  Do you have higher resolution versions of those photos, or different photos with higher resolution that you can send in?

      DONE!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Mark D:

      Gordie’s photo is tiny, very low resolution.  Can you please supply a higher res version or a different high res photo?

      Also, Percy + Cece is super low resolution.  Hopefully you have a higher res version of that fun photo?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      max Bhaall:  (not sure which is the nym and which is the pet name):

      The pic is super low resolution, so we need a higher res version of that photo or a different higher res photo.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      mollys:

      Bella is adorable sitting at the table with his toast and jam, but it will be hard to see as a smaller photo in the calendar.  Do you have another high res photo of Bella?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      Susan D. E.:

      Resolution was good, but we need a different photo of Sadie – she will be hard to see next to the brightness of the laptop, so can we get a different photo of Sadie please?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      TMinSJ:

      Can we please get un-cropped versions of your 4 pets?  That would work better for the calendar, then beth can crop them in a way that works for the calendar.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oklahomo

      @WaterGirl: ​
        Litter mates; I’ll double check Monday morning since those were on my office PC, but I’m pretty sure that it’s the two different ginger cats.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hangö Kex

      Assuming an open thread means one doesn’t have to be strictly on topic I’d like to share this:

      https://www.yle.fi/pentulive

      i.e. YLE* doing another run of Pentulive**: 24/7 coverage of a litter of puppies for 8 weeks or so (until all the little guys find their new home). This time the stars are Shiba Inus, Möpsö and her three pups born Thursday this week (03NOV).

      I’m pretty sure this is viewable worldwide as this is YLE’s own production; apologies if it turns out this was not the case. :\ Anyways, to try it out just watch the video on the top of the page (first dismissing the cookie banner by clicking “Vain välttämättömät” or “Hyväksy kaikki” as desired bearing in mind that these mean “Only necessary” and “Accept all” [cookies], either should work with the latter setting more cookies).

      * the Finnish public broadcasting company akin to BBC

      ** pentu is Finnish for a puppy, so this translates to Puppylive (where the last part was in English already)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hangö Kex

      @WaterGirl: I’m glad to hear it is viewable outside Finland. :)

      I tried to explain the popup above: it is about permission to set cookies where “Vain välttämättömät” means “Only necessary”. This is an EU thing: a website has to ask to use cookies other than those strictly necessary for technical purpose.

      The video is B&W now as it is night and with lights out the camera apparently can’t do color, in daytime the quality is better.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.