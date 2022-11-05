Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

T R E 4 5 O N

This blog will pay for itself.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Optimism opens the door to great things.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The willow is too close to the house.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Why We Fight

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Why We Fight

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Why We Fight

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)


Remember, Sharing is caring:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • dmsilev
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This is pretty cool: Mountaineers recover cameras lost in 1937 expedition to Canadian peak

      When the American mountaineers Bradford Washburn and Robert Bates summited Canada’s third-tallest peak in 1937, bad luck forced them to jettison hundreds of pounds of gear – including tents, fuel ice axes and valuable cameras – on a glacier before they began their ascent.

      They then had to rework their planned route back due to poor weather, transforming a celebratory descent into a harrowing trek through Yukon territory.

      Almost nine decades later, a long-shot expedition, relying on a mix of amateur detective work and sophisticated knowledge of glacier movements, has finally recovered the lost gear and significantly expanded knowledge of the region’s enigmatic ice giants amid a changing climate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: A couple of times I started drifting, only to get yanked back. I finally gave up at 4:30 when I remembered my PO box payment is due and came fully awake because, “I have to take care of this today.”

      Just not at 4:30 in the AM.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      We’re on a short pleasure jaunt in DC right now. Thursday morning after we arrived, we did a Capitol tour (arranged by John Yarmuth’s office, because as I expected, that dink Massie didn’t do shit even though he’s my congressman where my home is – thankfully, I work in Yarmuth’s district).

      I have a lot more thoughts about J6 than I previously did.

      – Those “off the books” recon trips that Boebert, Green and some others did were genuinely treasonous. The stuff you see on the canned tours is fun and delightful, but would give zero useful intel on the layout of the building. Frankly, public hangings should be in order for what Eastman, Cruz and the rest of them nearly accomplished – it was a close run thing.

      – The mob was called out in force on known misinformation by the Trumpist cabal. They have their own info bubble, and fact generally doesn’t impact it. Doesn’t excuse them, but it makes the motives clear.

      – Ashli Babbitt was a catspaw and a gamble – had the officer who put her out of our misery hesitated, she’d have been a security distraction and the mob would have gotten through.

      – Somebody let those goobers know that Pelosi wasn’t operating from her official chambers that day (they’re pretty much in the open). That person needs to be brought to Justice.

      – Everybody on staff we encountered – even with heightened security – was extremely nice. Nicer than I expected and nicer than they should be under the circumstances. I felt awful for what they went through that day and the weeks after.

      – The people on tour were happy and chirpy and normal as expected, not a pack of MAGA choads. Families, older couples like us, tour groups, foreign visitors. I hate to think of the demeanor of the VIP entry clowns on January 5, knowing what they had planned.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Thank you all for your kind thoughts a couple of nights ago. My uncle passed early this morning, so at least finally his ordeal is over.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      idle thought of the moment – the banks that did the financing should be sweaty over Musk, and institutional investors with Tesla shares in portfolios should be dumping them.

      Its a big enough lump of loss to take enabling banks and investors down, too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.