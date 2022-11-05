We're almost there, and this still holds. With ALL the noise & politicking at full volume: – Nothing matters but your vote. – Nothing counts but your vote. – Nothing is more powerful than your vote. … Please vote. https://t.co/Okrp8cfUu8 — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 3, 2022



Around the country, there is a party that has been phenomenally successful not only in getting states to make it more difficult for their citizens to vote, but in penalizing those who encourage the exercise of our fundamental freedom to choose our representatives. — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 2, 2022

This is the same party that now claims election fraud any time their candidate doesn't win. This is the same party that has a playbook for gerrymandering in election years, fully knowing that their maps will be thrown out after the election. This is a party of chaos. — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 2, 2022

I won't tell you WHO to vote for, & I understand that voting in this election may seem unappealing. – but take a step back and ask, "can I vote for candidates who's trying to stop those who would prevent my vote from counting in the FUTURE?" Please. — Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 2, 2022

With a grateful heart I thank all who sent kind words and prayers for Paul. It’s a long road but he will be well. Our security, our Democracy, our planet, our values are on the ballot. Believe that we will win — and help Get Out The Vote to make it so.-NPhttps://t.co/sWs0cfdQJN — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 4, 2022

The commentator/media concern-trolling over Biden talking about democracy being on the ballot is extremely silly. It's a super-intuitive issue ("if the GOP obtains power through democratic means, they will abuse it to end democracy") and….presumably important to people who vote — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) November 4, 2022

Seems like hammering a (true!) narrative about GOP threats to democracy is better electoral strategy than playing defense against fear-mongering over fake crime waves and trying to refute the myth that the president has a magic gas prices lever — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) November 4, 2022

This is the line to #earlyvote at the Memorial Union on UW-Madison’s campus right now. You absolutely love to see it. On Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/hxBULYW2A2 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 4, 2022

Nobody knows anything

Just vote. https://t.co/m0NVBhWoDz — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) November 4, 2022

"We can't accept that this is somehow the new normal." https://t.co/yef4JKm657 — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) November 3, 2022