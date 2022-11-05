Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We still have time to mess this up!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Optimism opens the door to great things.

This blog will pay for itself.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Open Thread: Let’s Do This!

Saturday Open Thread: Let’s Do This!

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

A little Crazy-as-a- rabid-bat-Lauren Boebert (CO-3 Insurrectionist)  hopeful news:

But recent polls show Democratic challenger Adam Frisch is not just within striking distance but has pulled into a statistical dead-heat. That came as a shock to my preconceived notions.

First, Keating Research issued a poll conducted between the end of September and beginning of October that showed Frisch trailing Boebert by only two points, 47% to 45%. That contrasts with the 49% to 42% the same group reported in July.

Given that Keating is a reputable pollster with a “B/C” rating from FiveThirtyEight.com, the poll likely demonstrates real movement in the race. Frisch may be encouraging persuadable voters who do not like Boebert’s brash persona to consider voting for him.

Second, a poll commissioned by Center Street PAC showed Frisch with a 5-point lead, 45% to 40%. Given both the source and the peculiar methodology of the poll, I wouldn’t put much confidence in its results. However, given the paucity of public polling available in the race, it does at least suggest that the Keating poll movement may be real.

 

But let us not get complacent, because there’s a bad moon rising:

For my fellow Buffy fans:

I’ve had a hell of a week that has topped off a hellish 18 months of loss, so I do NOT have the bandwidth for bad news on Tuesday (dragging into whenever votes finish being counted), so I need the Dems to pull this off. Meanwhile, I’m going to resist the urge to crawl under the covers and continue to cook, clean, and generally organize things today to keep myself functional. I suppose the dogs could use a walk, but these days that takes mental strength I’m lacking.

And after finding all this fairly good election news for you, I’m tuning out all social media and news today. I’m sure if some dramatic happens, someone will text me.  😁

Speaking of pups – we got our first snow night before last, and it was cold. And SOMEONE wouldn’t turn the heat up.

Saturday Open Thread: Let's Do This!

How many Great Danes can fit on one cushion…let’s find out. 1…2…2 1/2, then they kind of flow over. LOL

This is an open thread…. (I hope everytime you guys read that you hear James Earl Jones, because that’s what I hear when I type it).

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.