So close. There are actually about eight of those tiny little pieces holding everything up, and yes, all those teams got slashed. https://t.co/vWhjNn5bpY — Jim Redmond (@jredmond) November 4, 2022

“Reliability engineer on the Twitter Command Center team (TCC)”:

Oh, and while the press is focused on how advertisers will handle changes to content moderation, I really think they should be focused on this: Nobody is going to advertise on *or subscribe to* a site that isn’t reliable. And a whoooole bunch of SREs got laid off today. For the record, “SRE” stands for “site reliability engineer”. These are the people who keep this place functional – who make sure your tweet is published and your DMs delivered and your Space usable etc. – and they are, quite literally, the backbone of this company. It’s a tough job, but we had – past tense! – a world-class team of SREs keeping this place operational, even when whole datacenters go down (and then Queen Elizabeth dies, spiking traffic dramatically). We had laudable uptime, to the extent that Twitter was where people came to see if something else was down. (Case in point: https://twitter.com/twitter/status/1445078208190291973?lang=en) Our stuff wasn’t perfect, but we kept it going. With skeleton crews of SREs, though,

* incidents will be more frequent

* incidents will be more severe

* incidents will last longer

* incidents will be more likely to repeat This is not sustainable. I’m still here, and I’ll still do my job while I’m here, but I don’t plan to stick around. Perhaps that’s the point – if you get rid of those expensive, experienced reliability types then you can save a bit of cash up front – but it’s a deeply, deeply shortsighted point at best.

We will do our best. — Jim Redmond (@jredmond) November 5, 2022





One of the things I occasionally get paid to do by companies/execs is to tell them why everything seemed to SUDDENLY go wrong, and subs/readers dropped like a stone. So, with everything going on at Twitter rn, time for a thread about the Trust Thermocline /1 — John Bull (@garius) November 3, 2022

One laid-off Twitter employee told NBC News that “the only saving grace [for Musk making dramatic changes before Tuesday's election] is that he changes his mind on things all the time.”https://t.co/NIlXAyHERa — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2022

There is no sign that Elon Musk has approached the purchase of Twitter in any coherent fashion. He spent six months trying his hardest to get out of the deal, and only gave in and bought the site after discussions of the purchase were publicly revealed in discovery. I don’t believe that Musk must surely have a nine-dimensional chess plan to make Twitter work according to all the conflicting desires he’s already posted for the site. I think it’s more likely Musk never had a plan, and he’s now floundering from crisis to crisis, all of his own making. He has absolutely no idea how to fix this. There probably isn’t a way… Twitter’s 2021 advertising revenue was $4.5 billion. Compare Google’s $209 billion in ad revenue. [Barron’s] Can Twitter squeeze more money from advertisers? Not by going the way Musk wants to… The term “free speech” should mean so much more than “gibbering racists and bigots.” Unfortunately, this is 2022, and there’s one very loud group of swivel-eyed loons using these words to mean their assumed right to scream spittle into your face. Others have written how there just isn’t the market for the sort of right-wing “free speech” site that Musk and his advisors Peter Thiel and David O. Sacks want. This sort of site has been tried, over and over — Parler, Gettr, Truth Social. These sites only ever attract a small core of fringe nutcases, who drive away any non-nutcases. Even Gab eventually had to put in content moderation. [The Verge]… Twitter can’t work as a money-making business the way Thiel and Sacks have talked Musk into trying to run it. If Thiel wants this, he’ll need to fund it himself, substantially, as an influence loss-leader… Yes, but what about crypto? Crypto remains heavily dependent on Twitter. The Binance crypto exchange put $500 million toward the purchase of Twitter — a bit over a 1% share. Note that this cost them $500 million in actual money, not cryptos… The people Musk went into the Twitter deal with very much like one thing about cryptocurrency: the promise of a private currency for rich guys to swing their cash around as they please, without such dire threats to human liberty as taxes, capital controls or regulatory oversight. Musk, Thiel and Dorsey (who is also advising Musk) are very into this promise of cryptocurrency… I don’t believe cryptocurrency can deliver on this promise of the sort of private money that rich guys want. When Facebook tried with Libra, it was rejected instantly by every regulator in the world. The regulators are still writing new rules to stop any such thing happening again. As well as regulators not allowing it, crypto is just technically bad at being money. Bitcoin failed hard at being a currency for payments. Even the dark net drug market users hated bitcoin, they just weren’t able to use dollars. That a cryptocurrency-based private money for rich guys can’t possibly work will never stop them from trying, of course. Perhaps they can alienate Twitter’s remaining non-crypto users… Yahoo! bought blogging site Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013. Yahoo!’s buyer Verizon eventually sold Tumblr to WordPress.com in 2019 for $3 million. The only question for Twitter is how long this takes.