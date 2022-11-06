Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

I was promised a recession.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This fight is for everything.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Benno
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Ken

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      change the direction of your ceiling fans for winter. Remember, clockwise in winter, counter-clockwise in the summer.

      Obviously it’s the same rule in the southern hemisphere, but for some reason my brain is insisting there must be a reversal somewhere….

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.