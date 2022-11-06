Don’t forget to turn your clocks back, and now is as good time as any to change the direction of your ceiling fans for winter. Remember, clockwise in winter, counter-clockwise in the summer.
Reader Interactions
4Comments
-
1.
change the direction of your ceiling fans for winter. Remember, clockwise in winter, counter-clockwise in the summer.
Obviously it’s the same rule in the southern hemisphere, but for some reason my brain is insisting there must be a reversal somewhere….
-
2.
@Ken:
You have to reverse the polarity!
-
3.
@Ken: It’s Indiana.
-
4.
In a music mood ….
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings