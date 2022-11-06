Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: When the 'Cletus Safari' Is Non-Consensual Kink

Late Night Open Thread: When the ‘Cletus Safari’ Is Non-Consensual Kink

Thing is… at least some portion of the Basket of Deplorables know when they’re being treated as a circus sideshow for the private delectation of ‘the elite’. Repubs like TFG — or, famously, Newt Gingrich — succeed because their target voters feel the genuine kinship: Donny or Newt may’ve developed some fancy habits while living in Tha Big City, but even the low-info voter can tell that they actually love abusing women, mocking the less fortunate, and struttin’ their colors in front of the genteelly appalled. Just like them!

They’ll vote for a stuck-up smarty-pants like Cotton if he’s the only (R) on the ballot, but given a choice, they want one of their own kind… to adore, to fear, to construct elaborate fantasies of power and retribution around.


Just listening to Trump / DeSantis / RonJon / Walker for the articles.

Our Failed Major Media — the best-compensated, most visible portion — are serenely secure that *their* lives will never be seriously impacted by what happens in the legislature. They’ll keep their jobs, their circle of well-educated clever friends, their bodily autonomy. Worse comes to worse, they (believe they) can always buy citizenship in some other prosperous English-speaking nation (Canada, or Ireland, or New Zealand — very chic, this year!). They stick their mics into the faces of the TGF-Heads, record some gems, and pass the finished clips around while quietly snickering.

Problem for us Democrats: We sincerely don’t want to live in Revanchist Land. We can mock them, we can try and be reasonable and explain that their are (wonderful!) compensations for giving up on parochialism and fear as motivating factors, but there’s a (hopefully minority) portion of The Base that will never surrender to reason. And the Meedya Eee-litists running their Cletus Safaris are helping the GOP, by convincing those (R) voters who might otherwise be susceptible to reason that every Democrat ‘just wants to make fun of us true heartland Americans’, dammit.

