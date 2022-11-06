Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Mishmash (Open Thread)

Sunday Mishmash (Open Thread)

Pecan Pie Recipe

I have one great pecans in the shell that I got at the farmers market, from the biggest/bet pecan grower in IL.  I am looking for a good pecan pie recipe where you use pecan halves instead of chopped pecans and that isn’t gag-you sweet.  I had the best pecan pie of my life at a memorial for an old friend last year, but I am not calling her husband for the recipe for the pie he baked for her memorial.  I don’t want something from google, but if any of you have a tried-and-true pecan pie recipe, that will make me happy.

Pet Calendar Reminders

It’s not too late to get your pet pics in.  Plus, there are issues with photos from about 20 of you guys, so please go to this thread to see if you are one of those 20 people.  Please reply there if you are one of the 20.

Pet Calendar Reminder: Send Email ASAP, Deadline for Uploads is Wednesday, Notice of Problem with Pics

Governor of Maine (and MomSense second cousin) Needs Our Help

Flash Fundraising: Fighting Back Against Last-Minute Dark Money Ads in Maine

Anything You’ve Been Wanting to Ask the BJ Hive Mind?

Here’s mine:

I’m on a Mac running Mojave and I use Safari.  My ad blocking stopped blocking YouTube ads and it’s making me crazy.  Is there anything I can use?  You can’t use Ublock with the recent versions of Safari.

Open Thread!

    52 Comments

    1.

      Nicole

      Thank you for the reminder about checking the Pet Pics thread!  I just saw your comment to me this morning- I’d be honored if you ran the note about Ripley.  It was very cathartic to write it. :)

    3.

      pat

      I use adblockplus, I send them a couple bucks a month.

      OK, now I have to make sure that you have Pablo’s picture ready to go.  I remember there were some problems with what I sent originally, but you said it was all OK when I got the right stuff sent.  A long time ago…………………..

    9.

      TaMara

      Had a laugh with my youngest brother the other day. We are all getting together for Thanksgiving, including the FL family, so everyone is ridiculously excited. It’s going to be a fight to see who gets to make what, because both my brothers and I love to cook.

      I get to make the mincemeat pie, which is my dad’s favorite, and I’m sure will be nothing like what my mom made, but I’ll give it a shot. My brother said, “we’re having all the pies! Apple, cherry, pumpkin!” I said that sounds good, my favorite is blueberry, but I’m fine with a good apple pie, no need to include a blueberry.

      His reply, “nope, we’re having blueberry pie then, too”

      I just had this vision of a table filled with a pie for each of the ten of us. We’ll just roll ourselves home after that.  But no one will be disappointed this year.

    19.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Silly person. Thanksgiving is a Harvest Festival. Of course it is seasonal.

      I can’t type on my mobile.

      ETA My husband wants pumpkin, but we still have apples. Lots of apples. I should chop and freeze for winter pies.

    20.

      MomSense

      @sdhays:

      The one I make is similar, but I don’t toast the pecans first and I always add extra pecans.  I think the toasting is unnecessary because they get plenty toasted from baking.

      If you are looking for a simple salad that will use up your extra pecans I make one that is really easy and delicious.
      Mixed greens with arugula, one thinly sliced apple (I like honey crisp), chopped pecans, thinly sliced shallot, chèvre and a balsamic vinaigrette.  So simple and tasty.

    22.

      rikyrah

      I am a sweets person. I have a big sugar tooth. I love me some dessert.

      That said, I honestly have to ask…

      How do you eat an entire slice of pecan pie?

      The only thing I put into my mouth that was sweeter than pecan pie is an Indian dessert that I can’t remember the name.

      I literally have only had one bite of pecan pie in my life. I couldn’t imagine anything tasting like pure sugar like  it did.

       

      So, I do ask…how do those of you who eat pecan pie do it?

    24.

      Scout211

      I loved Mojave but my MS Word stopped updating with that OS.  I am now on Monterey and really like the upgrade. There are so many apps and security features that will not update with Mojave so it might be time for you to upgrade, at the very least to Big Sur. Mr. Scout has a Mac book and desk top Mac running Big Sur and MS Word updates with that OS.

      My two cents, for what it’s worth. 

    28.

      Miss Bianca

      @oatler: Does it count that when my cat died (at age 18, and I had had her from kittenhood), I was so depressed that I kept her body in the freezer for months? Till my (now ex) husband came home from his band tour and buried her in  the backyard.  (One of the reasons I was so depressed was that he was on the road for three months and I was stuck at home dealing with All The Shit, including the death of my beloved cat.)

    29.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @TaMara: A good friend used to host Franksgiving (Thanksgiving dinner on the Friday after) for her large extended family and friends. Her niece and later, grandnieces too, would bake ALL THE PIES. And a friend would bring her much loved chocolate pie (which truly was like a candy bar). An entire table full of pies with both plain and bourbon spiked whipped cream.

      She stopped doing it a few years back…it got too much what with making several turkeys and stuffings and an ailing spouse. It was always a bunch of fun.

    30.

      Betsy

      @rikyrah: Well, pretty narrow slices are traditional for pecan pie, at least in my several decades of experience in the pecan pie region of the country.

      To serve a regular pie-sized slice is usually a huge waste of good pie.

      A pecan pie can really serve about twelve people. It’s basically like candy, so a sliver is enough for most people.

      Folks experienced with pecan pie know this and start by offering narrow slices.  It’s when people are unaccustomed to it and automatically carve off  an apple-pie-sized slice that the trouble occurs (“trouble”).

      They are  known for being super sweet though. (I think it’s the combination of sweet and rich that really does folks in.)

    31.

      rikyrah

      Thread

      Prentiss J. Haney (@prentisshaney) tweeted at 8:53 AM on Sat, Nov 05, 2022:
      No matter what happens on election night in OH know this. The DeLoach Family pictured here made the difference in black voter turnout in SW Ohio. Through relational organizing, they have recruited over 1k volunteers & had them reach out to over 20k friends & family in Cincinnati.

       

      Prentiss J. Haney (@prentisshaney) tweeted at 9:04 AM on Sat, Nov 05, 2022:
      The DeLoach family has been talking to their social networks & have reached scale to a level most campaigns would hope to achieve. And because of the multigenerational nature of their family (youngest pictured here in early 20s/oldest in their late 50s). The reach is wide. /3

       

      Prentiss J. Haney (@prentisshaney) tweeted at 9:04 AM on Sat, Nov 05, 2022:
      The DeLoach family has been talking to their social networks & have reached scale to a level most campaigns would hope to achieve. And because of the multigenerational nature of their family (youngest pictured here in early 20s/oldest in their late 50s). The reach is wide. /3

       

      Prentiss J. Haney (@prentisshaney) tweeted at 9:07 AM on Sat, Nov 05, 2022:
      And the data shows it! Here a visualization of our over 50k relational contacts this year. The purple circles section are the overlapping relationships of the DeLoach Family. The friends and family that are reaching are getting multiple high quality voter engagement touches. /4 https://t.co/ws5J72L2ZE
      (https://twitter.com/prentisshaney/status/1588895886721290241?s=02)

    32.

      Scout211

      @Scout211: Added:

      It looks like you can use Ublock with Chrome for Mac. You might want to try that first. We are Mac OS and iOS people here and use both Safari and Chrome. It’s worth a try to see if you can use the UBlock program.

    33.

      Nicole

      @TaMara:

      I just had this vision of a table filled with a pie for each of the ten of us.

      “There’s too much pie!”

      Said no one ever.

      Mincemeat was my grandfather’s favorite. :)  Especially when served with a slice of cheddar cheese on top.

    34.

      Betsy

      I like a friend’s family tradition, which is to have Pie Day on Thanksgiving Wednesday – the bakers in the family get together at one sister’s kitchen (one or two or them having shopped for everyone’s  needed ingredients in advance) and make all the pies all day, so that’s out of the way for T-Day cooking. Also a jolly time to be together. Tends to concentrate the distaff side of the family and they like that aspect, too.

    35.

      TaMara

      @WaterGirl: I just looked at that pecan pie recipe – and I don’t see why you couldn’t cut the granulated sugar down – use 3/4 cup instead of a full cup- and not notice a difference. The brown sugar is going to give you the body you need, so no need to have all that white sugar.

      Just a thought. I cut the granulated sugar down in cookies all the time, while keeping the brown sugar at the recipe amount.

    37.

      Miss Bianca

       

      @Nicole: Mincemeat is my favorite too! I have a bag in the freezer for this winter – I like to make little tarts, instead of a whole pie.

      The “cheddar on top” approach was the way my dad loved his apple pie. :)

    39.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: There are two things that matter to me that I have to give up if I upgrade.  So i keep holding off.  One of these days something will stop working and I’ll have to do it, but I’m not there yet. :-)

    40.

      Ohio Mom

      Pecan pie is not something I like or care about but if you goggle “not too sweet pecan pie” there sure are a lot of recipes to choose from. “Too sweet” is clearly a common complaint.

      I felt like I was coming down with something last night and today I definitely have something. Going to have to force myself to take a Covid test and give up pretending I have a mere head cold. I’ll report back.

    44.

      Anonymous At Work

      Best way to cut the taste of sugar in Thanksgiving sides and desserts is with my patented Triple Volcano Ghost Pepper Stuffing.  Sweet, salty, sour, bitter?  After a spoonful of stuffing, you won’t have a sense of taste for at least 12 days, possibly permanently.*

      *Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico Bureaus of Tourism do not accept any legal responsibility for the effects of the recipe.

    45.

      zhena gogolia

      I make Fannie Farmer’s pecan pie recipe, and it is unfailingly delicious, but I’m not recommending it because there seems to be an orthodoxy that corn syrup is the stuff of the Devil. I don’t see what’s wrong with a little corn syrup in your pie that you eat once a year

      And I just use less sugar than the recipe recommends.

    48.

      Nicole

      @rikyrah: Growing up near Pennsylvania Dutch country (and descended from PA Dutch), shoofly pie was a big thing growing up.  Talk about excessively sweet!  The best way I could think of to describe it to people who’d never had it was pecan pie minus the pecans.

      (I do like a teeny tiny sliver now and then, but more for the nostalgia factor than anything else.  I did not like it as a child.)

      Reply
    50.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus: High fives all round! Man, I miss the little local grocery store in Canon City where I used to get my mincemeat – they made it fresh.

      Now that little store is a combo game-processing plant/archery range. I haven’t stopped in to ask if they still have mincemeat.

    51.

      narya

      @Nicole: I’ll have to check my recipe (which is my mom’s); I don’t remember it being excessively sweet. I love shoofly pie, and have been known to eliminate the crust and adjust to make muffins with the filling. Mmmmmmm

      ETA: I have made my own mincemeat a couple of times, especially one year when I was visiting my parents. Dad loves mincemeat pie, but no one else does, so it was more for him than anything.

    52.

      mali muso

      @Everett: I always start any recipe search at KAF.  They not only have quality recipes but detailed instructions and live chat help that I’ve totally hit up and benefited from.

      Current status: using up a surplus of avocados that I got in a flat-rate “veggie box” from the grocery.  Just made some avocado brownies (smell good, have to wait to taste them and see if they will fool the kiddo), batch of guacamole, and chopped up and am freezing the rest for future use.

      My mom’s family is from Louisiana, so pecan pie is a must for holidays.  And it’s always tooth-achingly sweet and sumptuous. nom!

