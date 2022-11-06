Pecan Pie Recipe
I have one great pecans in the shell that I got at the farmers market, from the biggest/bet pecan grower in IL. I am looking for a good pecan pie recipe where you use pecan halves instead of chopped pecans and that isn’t gag-you sweet. I had the best pecan pie of my life at a memorial for an old friend last year, but I am not calling her husband for the recipe for the pie he baked for her memorial. I don’t want something from google, but if any of you have a tried-and-true pecan pie recipe, that will make me happy.
Pet Calendar Reminders
It’s not too late to get your pet pics in. Plus, there are issues with photos from about 20 of you guys, so please go to this thread to see if you are one of those 20 people. Please reply there if you are one of the 20.
Pet Calendar Reminder: Send Email ASAP, Deadline for Uploads is Wednesday, Notice of Problem with Pics
Governor of Maine (and MomSense second cousin) Needs Our Help
Flash Fundraising: Fighting Back Against Last-Minute Dark Money Ads in Maine
Anything You’ve Been Wanting to Ask the BJ Hive Mind?
Here’s mine:
I’m on a Mac running Mojave and I use Safari. My ad blocking stopped blocking YouTube ads and it’s making me crazy. Is there anything I can use? You can’t use Ublock with the recent versions of Safari.
