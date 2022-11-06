NEWS: Twitter will halt handing out blue verification badges until AFTER the Tues US Midterm elections, per people familiar w/ @kateconger @RMac18 https://t.co/4L1EctMTIn — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) November 6, 2022

…[M]any Twitter users and employees raised concerns that the new pay-for-play badges could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s elections because users could easily create verified accounts — say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord. In an internal Slack channel on Saturday, one Twitter employee asked why the social network was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference.” A manager working on the verification badge project responded on Sunday that “we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.” Twitter, whose communications team has been almost entirely laid off, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nov. 9 is the day immediately following Tuesday’s election, and many races may still be undecided as votes are tallied…

(But there’s also persistent rumors that the new verification process launch isn’t going well at all, so delaying further highly public changes might be self-protective as well.)

I had heard that Ross Perot's company was famous for trying to build the plane while flying it, metaphorically speaking. Twitter is currently trying to vandalize the plane while flying it into a mountain. — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) November 5, 2022





day 1: take over company day 2: fire everyone whose job is to point out when ideas are bad day 3-6: put out as many bad ideas as possible, like a bad idea machine gun day 7: oh no where did the money go https://t.co/QdMt1aYBOh — Rob DenBleyker (checkmark) (@RobDenBleyker) November 4, 2022

No doubt there are plenty of ex-employees (for instance, H1B holders) who will return… assuming Somebody is willing to increase the incentives for doing so…

Multiple sources and Twitter Blind chats now saying that the company has begun to reach out to some people it laid off yesterday asking them to come back. Whoops! ?? — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2022

Let me be the first to preemptively congratulate Jeff Bezos for regaining his position as the world's richest man. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) November 5, 2022

Now that Elon Musk has shown me how entertaining it is to watch a crazy rich asshole who can't affect my life in any way, I finally understand what white male journalists love about Trump. — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 5, 2022

Looking forward to seeing how the big-name advertisers treat *this* news, come Monday:

"we will make our product unusable unless you pay us money" https://t.co/9B8EdxyQj8 — atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) November 5, 2022

hey advertisers: we'll do shitty recommendations for your products for users that don't pay us money. for those that do, we won't show them as many of your ads. sound appealing? — atticus goldfinch (@AtticusGF) November 5, 2022

On Twitter, the ‘main character of the day’ is the unfortunate tweeter whose dumb / bad / hilarious tweet(s) earn them general opprobrium on the site… until the next ‘main character’ emerges…