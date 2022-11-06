Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread: Good News, Sorta

…[M]any Twitter users and employees raised concerns that the new pay-for-play badges could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s elections because users could easily create verified accounts — say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord. In an internal Slack channel on Saturday, one Twitter employee asked why the social network was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference.”

A manager working on the verification badge project responded on Sunday that “we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.”

Twitter, whose communications team has been almost entirely laid off, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nov. 9 is the day immediately following Tuesday’s election, and many races may still be undecided as votes are tallied…

(But there’s also persistent rumors that the new verification process launch isn’t going well at all, so delaying further highly public changes might be self-protective as well.)


No doubt there are plenty of ex-employees (for instance, H1B holders) who will return… assuming Somebody is willing to increase the incentives for doing so…

Looking forward to seeing how the big-name advertisers treat *this* news, come Monday:

On Twitter, the ‘main character of the day’ is the unfortunate tweeter whose dumb / bad / hilarious tweet(s) earn them general opprobrium on the site… until the next ‘main character’ emerges…

    30Comments

      John Revolta

      So I’ve been asking myself the old question: If Musk was purposely trying to tank the company, while trying maybe to maintain a plausible deniability- what would he be doing different?

      Stuart Frasier

      While I’m waiting for the next big shoe to drop in the crypto dumpster fire, the Twitter saga is giving me my daily dose of schadenfreude.

      brantl

      Twitter is currently trying to vandalize the plane while flying it into a mountain. Jebus, that’s a world-class sentence in  14 words.

      Suzanne

      I joined Mastodon last night. I have had a Twitter account for years, but have posted fewer than ten times, I estimate. I enjoyed following certain accounts, though, especially during the shut-in years. I don’t expect that I’ll be much more active on Mastodon. To inaugurate my account, I posted a picture of a tree.

      mrmoshpotato

      Good grief, Elon Musk is a slapdick.

      Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.

      Oh shut up, you whiny ass titty bitchass!

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The worse this goes the more he’s going to try and make up the difference via war profiteering. That concerns me. I don’t like the guy and I’ve never been big on Twitter, but I can’t get excited about him failing. I don’t want him succeeding either. My preference is that Twitter miraculously fails to fall apart until after Ukraine kicks Russia to the curb.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato: It’s amazing how quickly one’s opinion of Elon Musk became a sign of toxic masculinity. Like, if I was single, and some dude told me that he admired Elon Musk, I’d be like, “Check, please” and GTFOutta there.

      dmsilev

      At this point, the lettuce that outlasted Truss’s prime ministership looks to be a better bet for competence in leadership. Similar to baseball’s WAR (Wins Above Replacement), I propose Management Above Lettuce (MAL) as a measure of competence in corporate leadership.  Musk has a negative MAL.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: It’s impressive, isn’t it? I mean, he’s been a world-class asshole for years (example: the episode several years back about those kids in Thailand trapped in a cave) but now it’s just absolutely impossible to ignore or overlook the sheer pervasiveness and scale of his assholishness.

      sdhays

      @John Revolta: The only reason to not think that he’s purposely trying to tank the company is because that would make tens of billions of his own dollars disappear, and rich people hate that, even if the can’t actually tell the difference (and they can’t).

      He’s just very stupid, smarter only than the extremely stupid people who went in on the deal with him.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: It’s totally staggering.

      I really don’t understand rich people. Like, if you have enough money to live out the rest of your life in luxury….why fuck that up by being so flagrant?

      sdhays

      @Jackie: I would have preferred Elmu, myself. But I guess the visual of “tech titan master genius” Elon Musk as a simple red puppet was just too enticing.

      Suzanne

      Spawn the Youngest just responded to my admonition to walk rather than run in the house by prancing around the dining room, knees up high like a dressage horse.

      Children can be such tools.

      dmsilev

      @Jackie: Unfortunately, the Tickle Me Musk dolls weren’t selling well and there were all those ‘harassment’ and ‘assault’ charges, so a rebranding was needed.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne:

      It’s amazing how quickly one’s opinion of Elon Musk became a sign of toxic masculinity. Like, if I was single, and some dude told me that he admired Elon Musk, I’d be like, “Check, please” and GTFOutta there. 

      He’s always been a born-rich a-hole.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne:

      Spawn the Youngest just responded to my admonition to walk rather than run in the house by prancing around the dining room, knees up high like a dressage horse. 

      Children can be such tools.

      The kiddo has discovered Monty Python. 😁

      jnfr

      I actually love Twitter, and find it useful both as a person and as an organizer. I think it’s an important global communication channel, and when Musk kills it off as he likely will that will be a great loss.

      I’ve also been online since 1993 and I know we built all this shit from scratch in that time. So I know if we have to we can do it again.

      SpaceUnit

      Musk is like a rhinestone cowboy in a Wild West show who twirls his pistols around in the air for seven minutes and then shoots himself in the dick.

