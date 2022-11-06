Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Last Blaze of Glory

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Last Blaze of Glory

From commentor JeffG166:

9.18.2022

I didn’t plant this. It seeded itself between the bricks in the sidewalk. I didn’t water it at all. My neighbor across the street told me the dogs watered it. If I tried to do this it wouldn’t have worked.

9.24.2022

An amaranth grown last year that seeded itself this year.

***********

I’m officially out of garden chat photos… if you don’t want me to resort to posting semi-related news stories, look through your files and send me more pictures!

(*After* Tuesday, of course.)

The next few days here, north of Boston, are supposed to be unseasonably warm & pleasant. So I’m hoping to make some progress in getting my ‘garden’ in order for the winter… even if a few of the cherry tomatoes in the root pouches are still bravely putting out fruit.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      All my annuals except for the marigolds (little troupers) have keeled over for the approachimg winter. Just planted my bulbs. Daffodils will stay put. Others may migrate because squirrels.

      Been reading a novel with a major/minor character named Amaranthus. Googled it and got nothing. Now I understand who her author meant her to be.

