From commentor JeffG166:

9.18.2022 I didn’t plant this. It seeded itself between the bricks in the sidewalk. I didn’t water it at all. My neighbor across the street told me the dogs watered it. If I tried to do this it wouldn’t have worked. 9.24.2022 An amaranth grown last year that seeded itself this year.



I’m officially out of garden chat photos… if you don’t want me to resort to posting semi-related news stories, look through your files and send me more pictures!

(*After* Tuesday, of course.)

The next few days here, north of Boston, are supposed to be unseasonably warm & pleasant. So I’m hoping to make some progress in getting my ‘garden’ in order for the winter… even if a few of the cherry tomatoes in the root pouches are still bravely putting out fruit.



What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?