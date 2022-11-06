From commentor JeffG166:
9.18.2022
I didn’t plant this. It seeded itself between the bricks in the sidewalk. I didn’t water it at all. My neighbor across the street told me the dogs watered it. If I tried to do this it wouldn’t have worked.
9.24.2022
An amaranth grown last year that seeded itself this year.
***********
I’m officially out of garden chat photos… if you don’t want me to resort to posting semi-related news stories, look through your files and send me more pictures!
(*After* Tuesday, of course.)
The next few days here, north of Boston, are supposed to be unseasonably warm & pleasant. So I’m hoping to make some progress in getting my ‘garden’ in order for the winter… even if a few of the cherry tomatoes in the root pouches are still bravely putting out fruit.
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings