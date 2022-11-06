Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

T R E 4 5 O N

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Not all heroes wear capes.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / While We’re At It, Another Social Media Open Thread: What Is Mastodon And How Does It Work?

While We’re At It, Another Social Media Open Thread: What Is Mastodon And How Does It Work?

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Since Elon Musk’s (forced) acquisition of Twitter, people have been looking around for alternatives. The site hasn’t really changed yet–moderation activity remains the same, for example–but obviously there are changes coming. I don’t think we’re likely to see an experience much different from ~2018 Twitter, but regardless, it’s just sensible to wonder what else is out there. The new place to hang out that everybody seems to be converging on is called Mastodon. It’s definitely the most Twittery of the ‘alt’ social networks, but a lot of people are having trouble getting started there, so I thought I’d write up a little primer. (I last wrote about Mastodon following Trump’s Twitter ban.)

So, what is Mastodon, and how do you join and use it? For the first question, let’s just say that it’s a Twitter clone. You post character-limited ‘toots’, you can ‘boost’ them into your own timeline, favorite them, reply to them, and so on. But there is one critical difference, and this is where all of the confusion comes from: Mastodon is a federated social network made up of thousands of separate, interoperable instances. Basically, anybody can create an instance, and then they all talk to each other, creating several layers of user experience. Imagine Reddit, with its thousands of Subreddits, each with its own rules and moderators–except there is no central organization tying them all together. The instances all voluntarily communicate to create a network-of-networks known as the Fediverse. By default, you can follow and interact with anybody on any instance. (If any of this seems confusing, it’s because it was created by Software People… bear with me.)

You can have as many accounts as you want on different instances, but for simplicity’s sake let’s say you have one. You will have access to three feeds: home, local, and federated. Your home feed is like the Twitter chronological feed: you see toots by people you follow, and toots they boost. The local feed is toots by everybody on your instance (and toots they boost). The federated feed is annoying to describe, but you could do worse than quoting the official user guide: “The Federated Timeline shows all public posts from all users ‘known’ to your instance. This means the user is either on the same instance as you, or somebody on your instance follows that user.” The converse is of course also true: if somebody on another instance follows you, all your toots will show up in the federated timeline for all of that instance’s users.

Maybe an example will help. Imagine that there is a Balloon-Juice instance and a Breitbart instance. By default these would all be part of the Fediverse, their toots visible on federated timelines, and so on. Your home feed would be people you follow. Your local feed would be all Balloon-Juice users. Your federated feed would be your home feed, plus toots by anybody followed by any Balloon-Juice user (including you). So if somebody here follows somebody at Breitbart, maybe to keep tabs on them, they’d show up in the federated feed for every Balloon-Juice user. Now imagine that we decide we don’t want anything to do with the Breitbart instance. We could remove them from all Balloon-Juice users’ federated feeds and/or block their users from reading any of ours. Since Mastodon is a protocol, not a platform per se, the owner of an instance has a huge amount of power to tailor the user experience.

(For example, you could block all Iranians and Russians from signing up, as counter.social, one of the biggest Mastodon instances, did. In retaliation they found themselves mostly removed from the Fediverse. Another contentious Mastodon instance you may have heard of is Gab, which is largely unmoderated and therefore where the Nazis hang out. Your credentials from Gab won’t get you very far elsewhere.)

If you’ve made it this far, you might be curious how to sign up.

The first step is to pick a home instance. (Don’t spend too long worrying about picking the wrong one–you can always move your account.) Unless you’re interested in a specific topic, for instance writing or the Bay Area, I’d probably recommend mastodon.online for now. A lot of instances have had to go invite-only due to heavy signups this last week, but that one is still open, and remember, there’s little worry about picking wrong–your account will let you interact with most instances and users regardless. You should Google around for one that works for you.

Once you’ve created an account, it’s customary to post a personal #introduction. From there, I’d recommend searching for hashtags that interest you and big accounts you know from Twitter, a lot of whom have opened Mastodon accounts in the last week, or have been there for a while. Explore your local feed and the federated feed. Make friends, post things. It’s kind of like early Twitter, where finding people to follow was super annoying. It’s also kind of like early Twitter in that the servers don’t always cope with a heavy load… but it could be worse.

You can find me at @[email protected] (an instance that has unfortunately had to go invite-only).

Open thread, also too.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • Expletive Deleted
  • Ken
  • Librarian
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • PaulWartenberg
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • Splitting Image
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • TheOtherHank
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    8. 8.

      RaflW

      @Baud: That would be great. And, I’m thinking it’s a lot of work?

      I ended up signing up with the c.im instance (a general user one, ‘mostly in English’ they said, with servers in Germany (?)) but after finding it slow yesterday, and pretty normal earlier today, it seems to be down now.

      Which, given the very rapid growth of mastodon + non-profit/volunteer admins , instability is to be expected I think.

      eta: I set up an account more to have a place to go/be if Muskker goes down for stretches around Nov 8th and after. I think Tim Wise has a great thread on why to stay on the ‘hellsite’.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      The gurus who set it up seem to have learned a few things from USENET and all the stuff before.

      Why can’t I quote someone’s toot, like a quote-tweet?:

      Like search, it’s an anti-harassment feature. If you want to reply to someone’s toot, you have to actually reply to it; you can’t just broadcast it to your followers with a snarky comment.

      (Don’t try to get around this by screencapping toots and attaching them as images. You can do it, but the Mastodon community tends to frown on it and you’ll get a bad reputation pretty quickly if you keep it up.)

      Sounds like a good solution.

      I’ve got an account on Counter.Social and am on a waitlist for mstdn.social I’m not thinking that I’ll be doing anything with either of them any time soon, but just in case…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starfish

      @NotMax: There are replies, but the replies are not elevated, so you won’t see the same thread over and over because someone replied to it. You can seek it out and read the replies if you want to, but you won’t be bothered by a week’s worth of racists replying to your comment to David Simon.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @PaulWartenberg: Mastodon is not user-friendly.

      “It’s really quite simple and intuitive. Of course you have to use it for a year or two first.” — Terry Pratchett, in one of the Discworld books.

      (I think I posted this about a week ago, but it is perennially relevant to any talk of user interfaces.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Starfish

      @PaulWartenberg: Counter.social is particularly cluttered.

      I have three different Mastodon accounts, and the recent one seems to be the most promising because so many people are migrating together this time.

      Instances.social can help people choose an instance. A lot of the instances are bogged down right now because so many people created accounts.

      Instances are running their own flavors of mastodon, so some are using the one put out by the group who created mastodon. Some are running other versions.

      For example, the instance I am on has the ability to set a theme with a light mode. Some of the other ones don’t have that ability.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m on the Mathstodon instance.  There was theoretically a wait list, but I got an email within minutes inviting me to join.

      On Mastodon, they apparently refer to Twitter as the ‘birdsite.’  So now I’ve got “make a little birdsite in your soul” going through my head. Much more pleasant and flattering than anything associated with Elon Musk ought to be, but it’s hard to get rid of an earworm.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      brendancalling

      Over the past couple of years I’ve become indifferent to, and frankly quite hostile toward, most social media. I still have a FB account, but I only use it to post gigs. I got booted from Twitter and decided against appealing—it took forever to get reinstated when they booted me off erroneously, and after the second time I realized all Twitter does is make me angry. I’m angry enough as it is, I don’t need more anger. So while Mastodon sounds interesting, I’m going to pass.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      TheOtherHank

      Another reason to have an exit plan is that Elon fired a large fraction of the people that keep the lights on. In the nerd world (speaking as a nerd) there are multiple groups of somewhat overlapping computer types who do things (this is an incomplete list and very hand-wavy):

      • Software engineers – they (we) write the software
      • Systems admininstrators – they keep the hardware up and running and the OS behaving properly
      • Database Administrators – they keep the databases running and up to date
      • Operations Engineers – they keep track of the applications that the software engineers write and make sure that they are up to date and new versions are released appropriately and operate as expected.
      • Systems Reliability Engineers – these are the people with pagers who get alerted when something goes sideways and are trained to figure out what went wrong and get everything back up and running. This used to be done by SysAdmins, Ops, and Software engineers, but it’s a specialized enough task that it has grown up into its own discipline.

      Elon fired a large fraction of the SREs. So when an incident occurs, the people with the expertise to diagnose and solve the problem are going to be very thin on the ground.

      It might not matter if moderation/verification/Nazis/etc are a problem if twitter is offline more often than not.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Redshift

      On my first attempt to try it out, I found Mastodon really difficult to understand, and there’s too much you have to learn to “do it right.” However, after a bit, I figured out that it’s a lot simpler if I want to use it like I use Twitter, only reading people I follow and not caring about all the content that’s “out there.” You can follow people who aren’t on the same instance as you, and if you’re just reading people you follow, the whole federation concept is not something you really need to think about.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Splitting Image

      @zhena gogolia:

      God, “toot” is worse than “tweet.”

      A tutor who tooted a flute

      Once tutored two tooters to toot.

      Said the two to the tutor,

      “Is it harder to toot,

      Or to tutor two tooters to toot?”

      – from a 1950s-era Archie comic that my dad bought when he was a kid.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TheOtherHank:

      Apparently Elon realized he needs a bunch of the people he fired to come back to finish implenting some of the new changes they were working on before the transfer of ownership (which Elon is acting like are *his* swell new ideas).

      I hope they realize they have him over a barrel, and demand exorbitant compensation for very short-term contracts. (“Sure I’ll come back, Elon. How does $12K per week sound to you?”) Shake that mofo down, but good.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MattF

      I looked for a server for users interested in science— there doesn’t seem to be one. I’m guessing that ‘servers’ don’t really line up with ‘interests’. Not much structure?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MomSense

      When the election is over I think I’m just going to stop using Twitter and hang out here with all of you.  I can only take so much doom scrolling.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.