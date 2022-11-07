I personally find this soothing, and not just for visualizing those gourds as various big dumb idiots’ misshapen heads…

Pumpkins are the best treats! Happy Halloween from all of us here at the Buffalo Zoo! ?? pic.twitter.com/nSx2Xx0Dj7 — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) October 31, 2022





Truth is: Democrats are talking about all these things but there's always a media platform, political gadfly or grassroots group accusing them of not doing any of it. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 7, 2022

Sometimes it’s a variant of the Pitchbot thing: ‘They are talking about it. So why does it feel like they aren’t?’ Of course other times it’s just people brazenly making up shit because it’s the thing they do and maybe are paid to do. — ((( RatWerified Djinn Djinn Parody))) 🐀 (@chemoelectric) November 7, 2022

Which is a good opportunity to remind everyone that exit polls aren't designed to gauge turnout, and their results are most useful once they've been weighted to actual turnout, which will take weeks. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) November 7, 2022

NEVER FORGET… Four Seasons Landscaping, the presser:

Happy 2nd anniversary to the funniest thing that happened in the history of ever pic.twitter.com/nHyWOB9JV2 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 7, 2022

Also… I wish I could believe this was parody:

I have a WILD, telling story for you about the election here in Philly, the bluest dot in a critical swing state. Folks, US "democracy" has become such a clown show that English and Australian tourists are booking specialized election experience tours & disrupting canvasses. — Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) November 7, 2022

Yesterday, I got a text from a close friend who is very involved in GOTV here. There weren’t a ton of details, but she thought it was important I know that far right disruptors were showing up to progressive GOTV canvass events and harassing organizers. The weirdest part was… they all seemed to be British and Australian? They were derailing these canvass launches asking endless, bizarre, and granular questions about MiniVAN and US electoral procedure. The initial assumption was, these were fascists showing up to sabotage GOTV events. But no, it was so much weirder than thar. Turns out, these were tourists that had PAID A COMPANY to deliver them a front seat at the US election zoo. Just incredible Black Mirror episode stuffhttps://t.co/MdA85OokC1 — Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) November 7, 2022 Cost: £3950.00

(Approx US $4500) Anyway, it’s election eve and everyone on the ground is now scrambling to figure out how to protect their canvasses from weird intrusive election tourists in this, one of the most critical turn out areas in the country. Cute!