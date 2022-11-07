Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The willow is too close to the house.

Everybody saw this coming.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Bark louder, little dog.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

This blog will pay for itself.

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: Remember to Breathe

I personally find this soothing, and not just for visualizing those gourds as various big dumb idiots’ misshapen heads…


NEVER FORGET… Four Seasons Landscaping, the presser:

Also… I wish I could believe this was parody:

Yesterday, I got a text from a close friend who is very involved in GOTV here.

There weren’t a ton of details, but she thought it was important I know that far right disruptors were showing up to progressive GOTV canvass events and harassing organizers.

The weirdest part was… they all seemed to be British and Australian?

They were derailing these canvass launches asking endless, bizarre, and granular questions about MiniVAN and US electoral procedure.

The initial assumption was, these were fascists showing up to sabotage GOTV events.

But no, it was so much weirder than thar.

Turns out, these were tourists that had PAID A COMPANY to deliver them a front seat at the US election zoo.

Cost: £3950.00
(Approx US $4500)

Anyway, it’s election eve and everyone on the ground is now scrambling to figure out how to protect their canvasses from weird intrusive election tourists in this, one of the most critical turn out areas in the country.

Cute!

