Monday Morning Open Thread: Too Dark Too Soon

Always takes a few days to readjust…

Happy nice news, ICYMI:


If it bleeds…

Between election deniers and threats to voting rights, news organizations have emphasized the beat. That will continue next Tuesday, with coverage plans for the midterms rounding into shape.

CBS News will have its first-ever “Democracy Desk” to look at those issues and how law enforcement is dealing with threats. NBC News’ “Vote Watch Unit” is looking at election security and disinformation. ABC News has assigned the team of Dan Abrams, Pierre Thomas, Terry Moran and Kate Shaw to the topic…

Following a precedent set in the 2018 midterms, the broadcast networks will set aside their entire prime-time schedules to follow the action. CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will have wall-to-wall coverage. There will be a wealth of online options for those whom one screen won’t do…

The Associated Press, which has counted the nation’s votes for more than a century, does not declare a winner in an individual race until it has determined that there is no scenario under which trailing candidates can close the gap — even if a candidate has declared victory or others have conceded

CNN will have more reporters out in the states than it ever has for a midterm election, [political director David Chalian] said. Other networks echo him; CBS News is preparing to tap into the expertise and staffing of its local stations across the country. NBC News has assigned six reporters each to Georgia and Pennsylvania alone.

NBC News’ coverage will be led by the team of Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. David Muir anchors ABC’s coverage. CNN says its hosts include Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon.

With the exit of news anchor Brian Williams, MSNBC’s coverage will be led by three anchors who host opinion shows: Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

Once again: Sharing is caring…

Speaking of happier days:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      There are far more voters than marchers. By orders of magnitude.

      Yay for Dolly!

      ETA: Sad to say, I think there are also a small sliver of marchers who cynically think they can increase their numbers if the voters are denied their say.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Benw

      If they’d given the one ring to an actual bear it could’ve spent the spring fattening up on delicious salmon then wandered into Mordor, kicked everyone’s ass, and dropped the ring into Mt Doom. This isn’t a knock on Frodo and Sam, but Gandalf did make questionable decisions

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I would advise folks not to watch tee vee on any election night. Best to stick to a site or news feeds (for example The Guardian).

      Networks, even MSNBC, are neurotic and prone to unnecessary panic.

      We saw this in 2000. We knew our voters were using absentee ballots because we didn’t want to catch covid standing in long lines. The cult was being told not to trust mail ballots and covid was a hoax so their vote would be at polling stations. For whatever reason, same day vote is tabulated first, before mail in votes, which meant Dump was going to have an illusory lead that evening. Even with this in mind, the good people at MSNBC descended into fear and loathing over the red mirage, instead of remaining sober and rational.​ ​

      I thought their coverage of the 2000 election would be better since they got rid of the ridiculous, hysterical Matthews and brought on board the ferocious Nicolle Wallace. But they quickly succumbed to stress and I had to turn it off after an hour and returned to my prior practice.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: There was another thing going on in 2020: in a few states, including Texas and, I think, Ohio, it was actually reversed, with the early mail ballots being tallied BEFORE the in-person ballots, so there was a blue mirage. And the Democrats who were watching the returns really closely actually got excited by that, because there was a notion that we might actually flip those states, get an early crushing win and not have to worry about the red-mirage phenomenon. There was disappointment that that didn’t happen. The expectations game was a real roller coaster.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      Not that I want to discourage your political fervour or anything, but you guys have had your hair on fire about these midterm elections for months and months now. I’ll be glad in a few days, when it’s all over including the postmortem analysis, and the blog finally takes a fortnight-or-so break from election talk.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: ​
        That was a serious issue. I started getting giddy from lack of sleep around 4 AM, after being awake 22 hours.

      David ?Booooooo!? Koch

      November 4, 2020 at 4:50 am

      I have the lyrics to Boomtown Rats’s “Up All Night” rattling around my head in this delusion inducing hour.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Basilisc

      “Democracy desks” and loads of correspondents are nice and all, but if they don’t have huge red letters flashing “IN PERSON VOTES ONLY” when they show vote totals for states where the mail-ins have not been counted yet, they’ll be failing at their jobs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nicole

      The endless red wave narrative has really beaten me down this summer.  I go scrambling for every tweet or article I can find saying it’s not supported by the data, and then I ask myself if I’m just trying to continue to continue to delude myself that White Americans aren’t so racist and misogynist we’ll throw away our own liberty over it.

      But the article on the Rock & Roll HOF inductions made me very happy to read, even if it also made me feel very old.  I saw Duran Duran at Madison Square Garden this August.  I had somehow managed, in the previous 24 hours, to abrade off 80% of the top layer of both corneas so I was in quite a bit of pain, but the eye doctor said it was okay to go if I felt up to it and I was surprisingly upset at the thought of missing seeing them live for the first time in my life.  They were great (as was Nile Rodgers, who opened).  I didn’t like going to concerts when I was younger (too loud.  Still too loud, but now I’m middle-aged and wear earplugs without shame), so I’m playing catchup now.  Would very much like to see Pat Benatar live, too.

      And Harry Belafonte getting in!  He was my first crush, when I was 5 years old (my dad played his Live at Carnegie Hall album a lot and I would listen and look at the pictures of him on the album).  My local library branch is named for him and every time I go online to reserve a book the webpage says, “Would you like to pick up this book from Harry Belafonte?” and every time, I think, “Would I EVER.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Nicole:

      then I ask myself if I’m just trying to continue to continue to delude myself that White Americans aren’t so racist and misogynist we’ll throw away our own liberty over it.

       
      I mean, the majority clearly would. Everything depends on the minority whites and non-whites.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I see Nicole is going to give FL, GA, and SC the gift of the double whammy kiss. Just a kiss, to remind them all that it’s not nice to fool with Mother Nature.

      “I’ll be back.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nicole

      @Baud: Yeah, the issue is White Americans.  Unfortunately, at this point in history, we’re still the largest racial voting block in the US and a lot of us seem happy to vote ourselves into more misery if it means we can keep the curtain rods away from the non-white neighbor next to us.  And it’s clear we’re doing everything we can to take the vote away from non-whites so we can maintain the illusion of majority as demographics change.  Ugh. I’m so frustrated.

      And, as though by magic, Facebook shows me this morning a memory from 2 years ago, when Biden was (finally) declared the victor and my husband and I ran downstairs to the street because our neighborhood immediately turned into an absolute block party.  Shrieking, giddy cheers, “Celebration” blaring from an apartment 3 stories up, the restaurant a couple blocks up handing out free shots.  The relief was so palpable.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I’ll probably stay up late because there are a lot of different races I’m following and I’m a politics junkie. If control of the House is close I may not know the outcome for two or even three days, though. It may come to some “photo finishes.” In 2020, Abigail Spanberger’s win in the 7th Virginia CD wasn’t called until after two and a half days of absentee ballot counting. Lauren Underwood’s Chicagoland race wasn’t called for another day.

      Observers are citing Spanberger’s district as a bellwether; the thinking is that if Spanberger is in trouble so are Democrats in other purple districts. This makes sense to me in that the  7th is demographically very average, and by past performance should show a small Democratic advantage.

      The success of another Virginia Congresswoman, Elaine Luria (VA-2), is thought to be an indicator of Democratic strength. So I’ll be watching results for Luria on state and local media, both because I really want her to win, and because if the race is close that could be a good sign. The district is rated a tossup, and after redistricting I saw analysts rate it R+2.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Amir Khalid: Part of the problem is that in the US, low-info voters still treat Presidential elections as the only ones that matter, and midterm elections as not very important–and it’s hard not to find this agonizing if you realize their actual importance. In some ways we’re still paying for the disasters of 1994 and 2010.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      We saw this in 2000. We knew our voters were using absentee ballots because we didn’t want to catch covid standing in long lines.

      I know you meant 2020, but the typo did remind me that on election night in 2000, I told my wife I was staying up to watch the election results until it was clear who won.

      Suffice it to say that didn’t quite work out the way I’d planned.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      Always interesting to see who’s gotten inducted into the Hall of Pretty Good Rock Bands this year.  Occasionally they even induct someone genuinely famous, like Dolly.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Lapassionara

      @Nicole: I remember that day. The announcement came (IIRC) about 11 am in our area, and the TV started showing happy crowds in the streets all over the country. I think of those crowds when the nut jobs start complaining about how our side is out of step or taking the country in the wrong direction.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Sanjeevs

       

       

      Manu Cornet, a 41-year-old software engineer, said he was among the employees who met Mr. Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in the billionaire’s first days as the self-styled “Chief Twit.”
      Mr. Cornet, also an artist, had drawn a cartoon of a man who had accidentally broken a figurine of a bird resembling the Twitter logo, with another man saying: “You break it, you buy it!” He said he gave a copy of the cartoon to Mr. Musk.
      On Monday, Mr. Cornet said he was summoned to work on new projects. Two days later, he received an email that read, in part: “We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately. Your recent behavior has violated multiple policies.”

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/first-week-of-elon-musks-twitter-was-chaos-and-confusion-for-employees-11667670558?mod=hp_lead_pos1

      Reply

