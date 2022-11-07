Always takes a few days to readjust…

Daylight Saving Time is increasingly hard to notice when my digital are devices are like, "What? Nothing happened. We know what time it is." And my stove is left blinking and screaming, "IT HAPPENED! TIME SHIFTED UNNATURALLY! THEY'RE ALL LYING! ONLY I KNOW! ONLY I REMEMBER!" — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) November 6, 2022

Happy nice news, ICYMI:

DOLLY ROCKER: Country star @dollyparton is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reveals she plans to release her first rock album. pic.twitter.com/r1kw7eXxfi — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 6, 2022

Hitmakers of the ‘80s defined the night at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles with Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics accepting their places in the Hall along with Eminem and Carly Simon. https://t.co/hB7kef3AYa — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2022

Something I haven’t seen discussed: 2020 Dems had almost no field operation. Few in-person phone banks, few voter registration drives, few canvasses. 2022 Dems are back to field organizing. Maybe it won’t make a difference. But I suspect it will. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 7, 2022

Hey, don't want to interrupt my Democratic friends when they're engaged in their favorite sports of The Gnashing of Teeth and The Tearing of Garments, but it looks as if the Democratic Party will have the best midterm performance by a party in the White House in two decades. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 6, 2022

And bringing it back around to #election2022, @dbauder looks at the coverage plans being developed by television news. https://t.co/bcebXhi7lf — Mallika Sen (@mallikavsen) November 6, 2022



If it bleeds…

… Between election deniers and threats to voting rights, news organizations have emphasized the beat. That will continue next Tuesday, with coverage plans for the midterms rounding into shape. CBS News will have its first-ever “Democracy Desk” to look at those issues and how law enforcement is dealing with threats. NBC News’ “Vote Watch Unit” is looking at election security and disinformation. ABC News has assigned the team of Dan Abrams, Pierre Thomas, Terry Moran and Kate Shaw to the topic… Following a precedent set in the 2018 midterms, the broadcast networks will set aside their entire prime-time schedules to follow the action. CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will have wall-to-wall coverage. There will be a wealth of online options for those whom one screen won’t do… The Associated Press, which has counted the nation’s votes for more than a century, does not declare a winner in an individual race until it has determined that there is no scenario under which trailing candidates can close the gap — even if a candidate has declared victory or others have conceded… CNN will have more reporters out in the states than it ever has for a midterm election, [political director David Chalian] said. Other networks echo him; CBS News is preparing to tap into the expertise and staffing of its local stations across the country. NBC News has assigned six reporters each to Georgia and Pennsylvania alone. NBC News’ coverage will be led by the team of Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. David Muir anchors ABC’s coverage. CNN says its hosts include Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon. With the exit of news anchor Brian Williams, MSNBC’s coverage will be led by three anchors who host opinion shows: Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

Once again: Sharing is caring…

you could stand in one line for a while or we can be handcuffing ourselves to a lot of stuff later, I mean I'm not against civil disobedience but we are making it hard for ourselves here https://t.co/ZPomna08UT — Sarah McQuade (@sarahwhelmed) November 6, 2022

Speaking of happier days: