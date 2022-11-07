My #25 Kitty Sunflower Love quilt block arrived, and it’s just stunning. I have tried 3 times to catch a picture of it, and none of my photos did it justice, so I gave up. A photographer I am not!

Here’s the photo Quiltingfool took of the first #25, and that doesn’t do it justice, either!

I think everyone has probably received all of their quilt blocks by now – please speak up if you haven’t. The #25 was definitely the most complex and time consuming, so that one got mailed out last.

What did the rest of you think of your Ukraine quilt blocks?

Open thread.