My #25 Kitty Sunflower Love quilt block arrived, and it’s just stunning. I have tried 3 times to catch a picture of it, and none of my photos did it justice, so I gave up. A photographer I am not!
Here’s the photo Quiltingfool took of the first #25, and that doesn’t do it justice, either!
I think everyone has probably received all of their quilt blocks by now – please speak up if you haven’t. The #25 was definitely the most complex and time consuming, so that one got mailed out last.
What did the rest of you think of your Ukraine quilt blocks?
Open thread.
