My #25 Kitty Sunflower Love Arrived and It's Just Stunning

My #25 Kitty Sunflower Love quilt block arrived, and it’s just stunning.  I have tried 3 times to catch a picture of it, and none of my photos did it justice, so I gave up.  A photographer I am not!

Here’s the photo Quiltingfool took of the first #25, and that doesn’t do it justice, either!

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 1

I think everyone has probably received all of their quilt blocks by now – please speak up if you haven’t.  The #25 was definitely the most complex and time consuming, so that one got mailed out last.

What did the rest of you think of your Ukraine quilt blocks?

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      Quiltingfool is not just an artist, but she is an inspiration.  Well over $10,000 raised for Ukraine from her quilts alone.  Maybe even $15k, it’s been so long since I added that up, I can’t remember for sure!

      middlelee

      I too ordered the #25 and was thrilled with the in-person block, as was my friend who received it as an  early birthday present.

      Another Scott

      I see it on the “next” flyout button when I’m downstairs, so you should put it in the post.  :-)

      QuiltingFool does great work and is a wonderful human being.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      New Deal democrat

      I think there is something of an acid test of ElonTwitter today. Ken White, a/k/a Popehat, has chosen “NotElonMuskHat” as his Nym du jour.

      If Musk bans him (I give it 50/50 odds), that’s the final nail in the coffin for me.

      Here is my fearless prediction: just as Linux was the ultimate progenitor of Android, Mastodon (which seems to be Linux level klunky) will not be the replacement for Twitter, but will be tweaked into one by someone else.

      StringOnAStick

      @New Deal democrat: I agree with your predictions.  Mastodon isn’t it, but the demand is obviously there so something will replace it

      I wonder if he’ll hesitate to go after PopeHat because PopeHat is a very sharp lawyer.  Maybe I’m giving Elmo way too much benefit of the doubt.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The report describes attempts by top officials to link protesters to an imaginary terrorist plot in an apparent effort to boost Trump’s reelection odds, raising concerns now about the ability of a sitting president to co-opt billions of dollars’ worth of domestic intelligence assets for their own political gain. DHS analysts recounted orders to generate evidence of financial ties between protesters in custody; an effort that, had they not failed, would have seemingly served to legitimize President Trump’s false claims about “Antifa,” an “organization” that even his most loyal intelligence officers failed to drum up proof ever existed.

      Did not find any evidence that assertion was true

      The DHS report offers a full accounting of the intelligence activities happening behind the scenes of officers’ protest containment; “twisted efforts,” Wyden said, of Trump administration officials promoting “baseless conspiracy theories” to manufacture of a domestic terrorist threat for the president’s “political gain.” The report describes the dossiers generated by DHS as having detailed the past whereabouts and the “friends and followers of the subjects, as well as their interests” — up to and including “First Amendment speech activity.” Intelligence analysts had internally raised concerns about the decision to accuse anyone caught in the streets by default of being an “anarchist extremist” specifically because “sufficient facts” were never found “to support such a characterization.”

      The DHS report, finalized more than a year ago, includes descriptions of orders handed down to “senior leadership” instructing them to broadly apply the label “violent antifa anarchists inspired” to Portland protesters unless they had intel showing “something different.”

