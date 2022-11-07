Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So, Tomorrow Is a Big Day

I should probably be more stressed out about the election tomorrow, but I just don’t have the bandwidth ready, and I’m just at a point right now that I know I can’t do anything about it and there is no point spending the next 72 hours losing my shit. I also do not think it is going to be as bad as the pollsters keep trying to say it is going to be, and I honestly don’t think they have any idea what is going on. I don’t know how many kids who are unreachable through traditional polling methods are being reached, and I just don’t know what people are going to do once they get to the polls. How many times have I thought things would go one way, then when the curtain is pulled on the voting booth, people do something completely different. Are women angry enough from Dobbs? Do people realize what is at stake (and I don’t mean the politically active and aware like you all)- has it trickled down to the casuals?

I hope things go our way. And I hope there is no violence fueled by MAGA fanatics. But most of all, I hope you guys just remain calm and do right by yourselves, your family, and your pets. Worrying yourself to death isn’t going to accomplish anything.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      I’m basically ignoring all news as much as possible until the end of the day, maybe even until Wednesday morning. I’m just going to clean and read and maybe watch a movie and pretend that we don’t live in a country surrounded by millions of hateful idiots.

    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      Also: tomorrow is a full moon. Emotions tend to run high. Doesn’t mean we have to *react* to our own high-tide emotions. :)

    7. 7.

      Raoul Paste

      Well said.  And if we prevail I think a scoop of ice cream is in order.  No regrets, and the donated money was well spent

    10. 10.

      mali muso

      This is pretty much where I’m at. I have stopped visiting pretty much every politics related site but this one. I just don’t need to spiral. Planning to try to block out everything for the rest of the week.

    12. 12.

      PaulB

      Given the expected closeness of the critical races, I rather suspect that I’ll be turning everything off tomorrow afternoon and reading a good book instead. An early, hopefully stress-free, bedtime and I’ll check things out on Wednesday morning.

      The alternative is to have half a dozen sites open that I obsessively refresh, hour after hour, which would emphatically not be good for my mental health. (I don’t have cable and can’t get a decent network television signal, so the web is my only link to the news.) I’ll rip the bandage off all at once on Wednesday morning and accept the verdict at that time.

    13. 13.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Omnes Omnibus: Hopefully none of our candidates are werewolves.

      Still would be better than a Republican. Also, too, since when are we judging people for health conditions outside their control?

    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      Amen, brother John.  I’m feeling good and hoping for the best.  Hope we drive the bastards into the wilderness.

    18. 18.

      bbleh

      As something of a quant, I’m happy to say that I agree entirely.  We. Don’t. Know.  The 90-10 band (hell, even the 75-25 band, not that anyone ever calculates it) on pretty much every race of interest, not to mention the overall outcome, covers everything from a big D win to a big R win.  And when you pile the early-voting data on top of the polling data, it gets even messier.

      Vote if you haven’t, volunteer to GOTV if you can, and otherwise have a drink (or whatever) and enjoy the show.  (We’ll probably all drown when the West Antarctic Ice Sheet lets go anyway.)

    19. 19.

      JMG

      John’s advice is excellent. I think we have to consider the nature of a country where a “big” win now means one party might get to win as many as 54 of 100 Senate seats. Election wins and losses become highly impermanent things. Remember the Emerging Democratic Majority of 2009? Remember how Obamacare was going to be repealed on the first day of the Republican trifecta in 2017? It can be a daunting realization that the American political struggle is a forever war, but it can liberate you from crushing despair after setbacks, too.

    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      I can’t completely let go, but I am getting myself to cut way back on doomscrolling. I’ve donated, voted, postcarded, and there’s not much more I can do now. Hope for the best, steel for the worst.

    22. 22.

      sfinny

      I am working at the polls tomorrow, so I just set the alarm clock for 4 am and am getting my snacks in order.  Hopefully it will be busy at my polling station and I will be distracted until I get home around 10 pm.

      Then I plan to have some wine.

    24. 24.

      Seanly

      Same boat as you. I’ve lived the last 25 years in Central PA, SC Midlands, and Boise ID – all 3 are conservative but there are Democrats and even fellow liberals around. I made it through Bush and through Trump (despite his best effort it seemed). I recently started a new job where I seem truly wanted (plus big increase in pay helps). I work in infrastructure and even if Republicans scuttle the Inflation Reduction Act funding, the state of Idaho has been putting up a lot of state money for bridge replacement.

      Yes, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights will be in jeopardy, but the R’s won’t have veto proof majorities (if they do will both houses). I’d love for the Democrats to outperform the pundits (seems we’re due?), but no point in me pulling my thinning hair out over this.

    25. 25.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      I appreciated this, from an email from Rachel Bitecofer:

      Finally, I want to say something about the standard of success for Democrats this cycle. The midterm effect is not an invention of the punditry designed to suppress or uplift one party over the other. Pundits and analysts focus on the midterm effect so much because it is a VERY reliable indicator of a strong advantages for the party out of the presidency across every level of office. It gave Democrats a dominating performance in the 2018 midterms and it should be doing the same thing right now for Republicans. That it’s at best weak is a massive victory for Democrats because the cost of a large midterm effect would almost certainly be control of the Midwestern “Blue Wall” states and potentially the ability to host a free and fair 2024 presidential cycle.

      If Republicans only win the House, that is still a MASSIVE win for the Democratic Party (and a sign of massive underperformance for Republicans). Losing control of the House will be a shit show for the country, but it is not a nail in the coffin of democracy if we hold the Midwest. The fight to save American democracy really needs you to understand that and to tell your friends.

      For me, 2022 was always about heading off enough of the midterm effect to position Democrats for the real fight to come, the 2024 fight for the presidency. I hope you will see it the same.

    26. 26.

      chrisanthemama

      Hub and I voted-by-mail last week (Oregon rocks!).  Texted our daughter to remind her to turn her mail-in ballot, and helped our mom in assisted living fill out her ballot and took it to the post office.  I shelled out some donation money–never enough, but it was significant to me–to a few candidates over the last month or so.  Wasn’t able to do any canvassing or postcard-writing, so I’ve done everything I think I could do.  Have some books to plow through and there are usually rerun episodes of The Office on cable, and there’s always HGTV, to keep me away from the pretty-worthless-at-this-point predictions.   Wake me up in a week or so, and everyone stay well.

    27. 27.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      @Omnes Omnibus: And, there’s the complicating factor of a more pronounced eclipse overnight on the West Coast vs. the East. I’m sure that’s what’s whacking out the polls.

    29. 29.

      brendancalling

      I’ve spent the past 1.5 months knocking on doors. I’m doing GOTV tomorrow.

      done stressing. All I want is a win. If we don’t win, I want a fight. A huge fight. Delay delay delay. Obstruct obstruct obstruct.

      but mostly I want to win

    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I’m just at a point right now that I know I can’t do anything about it and there is no point spending the next 72 hours losing my shit. I also do not think it is going to be as bad as the pollsters keep trying to say it is going to be,

      I think your right John, I don’t see the same rage driving the right like they had just last year in the Special Elections. It’s like a switch got turned off in their heads last summer and the Right started acting semi normal. I suspect Dodds will offset the normal tanking the party in power gets during a mid term.  Pity this couldn’t go the D’s way more because there is a lot broken shit in the country and it’s clear the Republicans have utterly no intrest in doing anything.

    32. 32.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife is going to beg and plead to watch msnbc tomorrow night.  Ugh.  Luckily I’ll have a Sabres game to watch on my computer until about 10:00.  Bringing the little one to our polling place at the fire station tomorrow @7:15 a.m.  This’ll be her 7th time voting.  : )

    33. 33.

      Jinchi

      Florida was bracing itself on Monday for the arrival of subtropical Storm Nicole, which experts said could impact the coast, potentially affecting election day on Tuesday.

      Prediction that Republican dominated counties will be given voting extensions due to inclement weather.  Dropboxes in Miami will, unfortunately, all have been washed out to sea.

    35. 35.

      J R in WV

      We will probably be able to see some eclipsed moon late tonight or early in the Am tomorrow. Is clear right now, could still be clear come time for the moon to be blood red.

      Have stopped watching MSNBC where wife is concentrating on their headliners for the night. Have gotten way into a SF novel with a lot of tension, hope for everything to level out tonight. Ordered several prescription refills, the one I needed the most wasn’t filled… oops~!!~

    36. 36.

      Cameron

      I guess I have at least one distraction tomorrow – just got a LinkedIn message from a potential employer who would like to do a phone interview tomorrow morning.  My mail-in vote was already recorded about 3 weeks ago, so no last-minute headaches.

    37. 37.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      My vote was dropped off at my local drop box last week.

      My main concern is the machinations of the chief Twit. I am this close to cancelling my account even though it is perfect for me in engaging with my sports teams. News of his fuckery bleeds over into some of the online forums I read and it’s terrible to watch him lead his own personal fail parade on a daily basis.

    38. 38.

      EriktheRed

      I’m just gonna go to the polling place right after work and not pay any attention to the news for as long as humanly possible. By work the next morning I’m sure it’ll be unavoidable.

    39. 39.

      Kathleen

      I voted early. My strategy is to make sure I treat myself appropriately, clean my floors, and avoid social media at all costs tomorrow evening. The Sundance NCIS Rerun Spirits have gifted me with shows from the Zeva cycle so I will be absorbed in watching TV.

    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      A commenter a few threads below, Queen of Lurkers, mentioned that many posts citing the early voting data may not be accurate:

      I am seeing a lot of posts relying on data from TargetEarly. I looked at their website. I’m afraid they are just making up the numbers that claim that Democrats have a huge lead in early voting.

      “When official party registration information is not available from government sources, TargetSmart does the next best thing which is to predict the party affiliation of voters.”

      https://targetearly.targetsmart.com/about

      They are making stuff up.

      I’d like to believe them, but have been burned too many times.

      Matt McIrvint mentioned this was the same outfit that said Clinton had an early vote lead in 2016. Are there any other reliable sources for early voting data?

    41. 41.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      @Omnes Omnibus: My wife is from NYC, so we joke that, “OMG, I have to travel to the west side during rush hour! It’s going to take at least 20 minutes!!” Though, with warm-season construction it does take awhile, and it’s often faster on a bike. Thanks for all your informed comments here. I’m primarily a lurker, furthering my political education (coming from a lifetime working in biology).

    42. 42.

      Evap

      I will have an election night gathering at my place as I usually do, somewhat low key this year because I’ve got an 8:30 meeting on Wednesday and I’m leading one of the discussions.  Per tradition, I’ve made a bunch of chili and have potato chips and other snacks.  In a moment of optimism, I put some bubbly in the fridge.  But I put it in the backup fridge in the garage rather than the main fridge, so I can pretend it’s not there in case things don’t go well.

      The local newspaper says Georgia results will come in quickly due to a new system for counting votes.  I’m hoping there is some good news in the Senate race before I have to go to bed, but I’m not counting on it.

      I love this place and you guys, whatever happens I know y’all will help me get through it.

    43. 43.

      Martin

      Ok, so here’s the big view.

      In midterms following a change in presidential party, we’re supposed to get an opposition blowout. I know that’s the baseline for everyone, and it’s really looking like that isn’t going to happen.

      We have always said that when Dems turnout, Dems win. Well, we’re getting turnout.

      And I’ve been saying for a while that the likely voter models are fucking busted. And they are. Who is going to decide tomorrow? Voters who aren’t in the model. What are they going to choose? Nobody has a fucking clue, but I have a guess.

      When you get an upside surprise on something like turnout (this happened to me a LOT in admissions – the oh shit moment when you realize that way more students are going to choose you than you’re ready for) that surprise always represents the group that you thought you had the lowest chance to get. That’s almost axiomatic – it’s hard to get more of the people you thought you were going to get, there’s just not that many more to get. But the folks you thought you weren’t going to show up – they can fuck up your models really badly. So when you get a turnout surprise – look to the least likely voters. Look to 18-29. My money is on them being what breaks the model, and I’m more than okay with whoever they choose.

    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      @Cameron: Good luck!

      On the topic of the post, I already know the Ohio Governor race goes to the Republican incumbent. So I feel a little innoculated, if that makes sense.

      But I will still be bummed out if Ryan loses, our Senate race could go either way and depends on a lot of people splitting their ticket.

    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I had one of them in my class start to badmouth Biden, and I shut her down quickly, even though I usually let them say whatever they want. (I’m not even sure how it happened in the middle of a discussion of War and Peace.)

    52. 52.

      Martin

      @Baud: Among 18-29 Dems have a 10 point party advantage in the south – the best scenario for the GOP. It’s 31 points in the northeast. I’m guessing in this election it tips further for Dems because if you tip that turnout in favor of women, it’s gets WAY worse for the GOP.

      If 18-29 turn out, it favors Dems – by quite a lot. Trust the statistical advantages to work for you.

    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      Yeah, assuming bad things will happen because bad people are running and voting, but like the Ukraine invasion, it did not turn out nearly as bad as I had guessed, so exiting the guessing game and checking back Wed a.m.

    56. 56.

      tobie

      @brendancalling: I’m with you on this. I’ve put in too much time since June registering voters and trying to get them engaged to take a Zen-like approach. I’ll deal with the outcome whatever it is but for now I’m resolved to do what I can till the polls close.

    58. 58.

      frosty

      @Martin: Thanks for this perspective. I’m going to combine it with the enthusiasm to vote that I’m hearing from the people I talk to and I’ll stay positive.

    61. 61.

      Joy in FL

      A vigorous YES to what John (and others) have said.

      I didn’t plan ahead of time to keep myself occupied on Nov 8 with non-election things, but it happens that I have an appointment with my analyst Tuesday afternoon, then at 7 I am in a class on Alchemical Symbolism and then at 9, I have a live meeting with some other very weird creative people.

      I am so grateful for the people who have been doing and are still doing the work even to the last moment.

    62. 62.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Xavier:

      @Martin:

      Thanks

      I just want to let you all know that I’ve always appreciated this blog and everyone here for helping me stay sane. No matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll all be here help each other

