I should probably be more stressed out about the election tomorrow, but I just don’t have the bandwidth ready, and I’m just at a point right now that I know I can’t do anything about it and there is no point spending the next 72 hours losing my shit. I also do not think it is going to be as bad as the pollsters keep trying to say it is going to be, and I honestly don’t think they have any idea what is going on. I don’t know how many kids who are unreachable through traditional polling methods are being reached, and I just don’t know what people are going to do once they get to the polls. How many times have I thought things would go one way, then when the curtain is pulled on the voting booth, people do something completely different. Are women angry enough from Dobbs? Do people realize what is at stake (and I don’t mean the politically active and aware like you all)- has it trickled down to the casuals?

I hope things go our way. And I hope there is no violence fueled by MAGA fanatics. But most of all, I hope you guys just remain calm and do right by yourselves, your family, and your pets. Worrying yourself to death isn’t going to accomplish anything.