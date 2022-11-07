The Trump-DeSantis feud is neat:

Former President Donald J. Trump hasn’t endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis this year because, as he has explained, his fellow Floridian never asked. Mr. DeSantis didn’t attend the Trump rally on Sunday in Miami, his allies said, because he wasn’t personally invited. Bruised egos are commonplace in politics. But rarely has a rift at the top of a party spilled so fully into view at such a pivotal moment. At a rally on Saturday night in Latrobe, Pa., Mr. Trump bestowed one of his signature nicknames on Mr. DeSantis: Ron DeSanctimonious. Their escalating tensions took center stage on Sunday, with dueling campaign rallies in Florida just two days before voting concludes in the 2022 midterm elections. Mr. Trump campaigned in South Florida with Senator Marco Rubio and other Florida Republicans, while Mr. DeSantis made his case for re-election during a set of events along the state’s west coast.

If you don’t understand this, let me explain. This is all about the money. With these fucking guys, this is the Highlander, but instead of seeking the quickening and attendance at the gathering, it’s the grifting they are after. For the non ners- this is two mafia families having a turf war.

Since the GOP leadership is not about policy (they have no ideas- they just do things that various bases want in order to retain power), it’s really all about the Benjamins. But since they don’t actually create or build anything or create anything of value, like a normal business, the only way for them to get the money is to have control of the donor base and launder as much of the donations as they can for their personal use. And they don’t like and don’t want to share.

It’s the entire reason for their existence- the only reason Trump is in the game. Money. It’s why when people are outcast from the tribe like the shitbirds at the Lincoln Project, the first thing they do is start fleecing people for money.

So that is what this is all about. It’s not about issues, about who has the better vision for the country, etc. It’s about who gets to control the piles of cash. It’s fundamentally no different from what Putin has done for the last twenty years- consolidating wealth and through that wealth and the ability to distribute it, more power. To earn more wealth.