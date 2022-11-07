Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

No one could have predicted…

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / There Can Be Only One

There Can Be Only One

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: 

The Trump-DeSantis feud is neat:

Former President Donald J. Trump hasn’t endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis this year because, as he has explained, his fellow Floridian never asked. Mr. DeSantis didn’t attend the Trump rally on Sunday in Miami, his allies said, because he wasn’t personally invited.

Bruised egos are commonplace in politics. But rarely has a rift at the top of a party spilled so fully into view at such a pivotal moment. At a rally on Saturday night in Latrobe, Pa., Mr. Trump bestowed one of his signature nicknames on Mr. DeSantis: Ron DeSanctimonious.

Their escalating tensions took center stage on Sunday, with dueling campaign rallies in Florida just two days before voting concludes in the 2022 midterm elections. Mr. Trump campaigned in South Florida with Senator Marco Rubio and other Florida Republicans, while Mr. DeSantis made his case for re-election during a set of events along the state’s west coast.

If you don’t understand this, let me explain. This is all about the money. With these fucking guys, this is the Highlander, but instead of seeking the quickening and attendance at the gathering, it’s the grifting they are after. For the non ners- this is two mafia families having a turf war.

Since the GOP leadership is not about policy (they have no ideas- they just do things that various bases want in order to retain power), it’s really all about the Benjamins. But since they don’t actually create or build anything or create anything of value, like a normal business, the only way for them to get the money is to have control of the donor base and launder as much of the donations as they can for their personal use. And they don’t like and don’t want to share.

It’s the entire reason for their existence- the only reason Trump is in the game. Money. It’s why when people are outcast from the tribe like the shitbirds at the Lincoln Project, the first thing they do is start fleecing people for money.

So that is what this is all about. It’s not about issues, about who has the better vision for the country, etc. It’s about who gets to control the piles of cash. It’s fundamentally no different from what Putin has done for the last twenty years- consolidating wealth and through that wealth and the ability to distribute it, more power. To earn more wealth.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • danielx
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • lollipopguild
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Motivated Seller
  • Mr. Longform
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • oatler
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RAM
  • Renie
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Spanky
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

       the only reason Trump is in the game. Money.

      Can’t forget staying out of prison. That’s kind of a biggie.

      ETA: Though like most of us, I’m delighted at the way the Trump organization Hoovers up the grassroots RW cash.  That’s kept a lot of money from reaching actual Republican campaigns this cycle.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RAM

      The thing I’m interested in watching is whether DeSanctimonious actually has much national support. Because Trump’s cultists are just that; they aren’t Republicans (or Dems or anything else). They’re members of Trump’s cult and aren’t interested in supporting anyone else. So whether DeSanctimonious can actually get Trump’s nutcase supporters to come out for him is, I think, really questionable.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Renie

      DeSantis was even up here in NY doing a rally for Lee Zeldin, who is completely unqualified to be NYS governor.  But lately he has been moving up in the race.  All he talks up is bail reform and crime.   So where did all this campaign funding come from lately?  Ronald Lauder and his billionaire neighbors in Wainscott, Long Island’s South Shore near the Hamptons.  The state’s first offshore wind farm is being constructed there and  a cable to connect the wind farm would have to burrow underneath the hamlet’s beach and several of its streets to join with a substation further inland.   So now we have another GOP in the pocket of a billionaire and if God forbid Zeldin wins, he will stop the project as he destroys New York State with all his trump MAGA extremism.

      One other thing: my son teaches English courses at a Long Island State college and last week, he asked his students how many were voting.  No one raised their hands.   Ugh

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      it’s really all about the Benjamins.

      As a strongly empathic person, John, you severely underestimate the allure of cruelty, prestige, and power.  Greed is only one leg of this shitting stool.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      DeSantis has a Ted Cruz-like misunderstanding of his appeal. IDK if that ironically makes him the perfect Republican, but I’d run that picture of him in the white boots in all my ad campaigns opposing him, and let the larger public decide whether he’s their guy.

      That effing video ad of essentially god declaring how amazing DeSantis is, is creepier than anything the Trump org has ever managed to put out. Holy hell.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      schrodingers_cat

      Good let them eat each other.

      OT: Does anyone have recommendations for a laptop lap desk that can be adjusted to several different heights? I also want to use it with my 15 inch drawing tablet (on a desk). So it has to have a lip so that the laptop/tablet don’t slide.

      Thanks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mvr

      This seems like an astute analysis. The cruelty may be the point for much of the fan-base these two have developed, and it is reflexive behavior for each of the principles.  But the point does seem to be the grift, and staying out of prison as lowtechcyclist noted.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Highlander: The Griftening.

      Very good.

      Didn’t much care for the movie. The TV series was fun. I thought that Adrian Paul would have made a good James Bond.

      Loved Amanda, the lady Highlander.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      Spot-on description of the campaign stage — as you described, it’s a battle for the donor base and donations to convert to personal wealth. But as you also noted, the ultimate aim is to corrupt the state for personal wealth and power. Putin is one model — that’s the one Trump tried to follow with limited success (given that he got tossed out on his keister after a single disastrous term).

      DeSantis lacks the carnival barker cunning Trump possesses in spades, but he’s got a more workable vision for corrupting the state, and it’s more along the lines of Viktor Orbán than Putin. In the Orbán model, the trappings of democracy remain, but essentially there’s corrupt, one-party control.

      My guess is the fat cat donors are starting to break for DeSantis because they see that model can work in the U.S.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old Man Shadow

      It’s also about power.

      Authoritarian crave the power to humiliate and belittle others. If they don’t have that power, they must kiss the ass of the one who does all the while plotting to destroy them

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @Renie:

      One other thing: my son teaches English courses at a Long Island State college and last week, he asked his students how many were voting.  No one raised their hands.   Ugh.

      Wow. That’s sad. I recently watched a short video piece on why people don’t vote. Some interviewed college students were not apathetic. They didn’t feel that they had enough knowledge of the issues to vote intelligently.

      Heck, I feel that way when I am asked to vote for judges.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      The thought of Trump and DeSantis savaging each other for the next two years is amusing, but only for a little while. Then it gets sort of depressing. Yes, rooting for injuries, but I don’t think DeSantis really knows what it’s going to be like getting in a lengthy pissing match with TFG. Trump regards him as a betrayer and competitor for money and adulation and DeSantis doesn’t truly understand Trump’s appeal or hold on his voter base. There’s no way to win a mud wrestling contest with a pig.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @RAM: There are a lot of Republican voters besides trump’s nutcase supporters. And I think Republican elites definitely want to put trump in the rearview mirror, if only for the good of the party.

      DeSantis has demonstrated grass roots support at some events already, and I think he can get traction among the party’s rank and file. They want to win, and DeSantis may appeal as a stronger general election candidate, which I believe he is.

      I think the problem that keeps  people like Karl Rove up at night is: how do we ditch trump and keep his supporters? The Georgia Senate runoffs demonstrated the problem. An atypical dropoff in Republican voting helped put Warnock and Ossoff in the Senate. Observers attributed the dropoff to disgruntled trump supporters taking their anger out on the “RINO” establishment, because iy would not vindicate their hero’s claim that he won their state.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      schrodingers_cat

      RWNJs also get off on cruelty. There are some Sangh swayamsevaks (volunteers for the RSS) who take a vow of poverty and celibacy and they are also amongst the biggest zealots in the organization.

      RSS is BJP’s parent organization.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Renie:

      Ronald Lauder and his billionaire neighbors in Wainscott, Long Island’s South Shore near the Hamptons.

      That name makes me laugh- it’s like a parody of rich people town.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Kay: The name is funny. It’s fake classy. Wainscott sounds like it was named after some Revolution War general, like there was a Silas Wainscott.

      But wainscoting itslf is just a just an old timey house detail, something the jointers built after the carpenters left. It’s featured now in higher end homes. I bet modern-day carpenters installed a lot of wainscot in Wainscott!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Motivated Seller

      they have no ideas- they just do things that various bases want in order to retain power

      I don’t think its for money per se.  Money = Power to people like him.

      For example when Trump attempted the coup, I don’t think he was in the mood for counting Benjamins.  He wanted to crush resistance to his so-called dominance.  He got off on the fact that his believers were storming the gates in his name.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      The poll, published Thursday, found that 48 percent of registered Republican respondents said that they believe the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine fend off the invasion from its neighbor, up from only 6 percent earlier this year.

      This reflects so poorly on the GOP base. Not a thing about Ukraine has changed other than the fact that Ukranians are fierce, have a ton of international support from other countries in the region who feel threatened by Putin, and are holding off Putin, yet there is this HUGE swing.

      Led around by the nose by the GOP Congress, Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Greenwald and Tulsi Gabbard. Jump, how high.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      Right, I know what wainscot is.

      I guess they’re concerned about “crime” there in Wainscott, hence attempting to purchase the State of New York. The Wainscott crime wave. That and inflation. A gallon of 2 per cent has gone up in Ye Olde Wainscott Market.

      I think women candidates have a tougher time in the US. There’s an entire male pundit class who deny this, but the US is backward and rigidly conventional re: women in power. The female governor has a harder race than a man would.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator:

      Some interviewed college students were not apathetic. They didn’t feel that they had enough knowledge of the issues to vote intelligently.

      This is absolutely endemic among even older liberals. I think it’s one of the main reasons that Democrats habitually undervote down-ballot: they have this ideal of being one of the community of learned philosopher-kings and they think you should recuse yourself if you don’t know enough.

      I tell them the other side sure as hell isn’t recusing itself. Knowing that Democrats are better than Republicans is enough information to go on even if you have absolutely nothing else–the chance that you’ll vote the “wrong” way on any given race if you’ve actually got that information is low, given the alignments of the parties today. But young, educated voters particularly seem to be really repelled by the idea of automatically voting a straight ticket.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Josie

      Desantis seems to be pulling in the big donors while Trump is holding onto the voting base. It will be interesting to see who takes over the party – the rich people or the schlubs.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Kay: They were fine with supporting Ukraine (in theory) when it was assumed Russia would easily conquer them.  Now that Ukraine has made Putin/Russia look foolish, they’re mad.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: You’ve described the dilemma perfectly. One of the political gossip rags had several sources who claim DeSantis will sit out 2024 if Trump runs vs. one who said he wouldn’t. I think the smart play would be to sit it out. Trump is 76 and DeSantis is mid-40s? The latter can afford to wait.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @TaMara:

      Rooting for severe injuries and bankruptcy

      Same. Plus a side of demoralized and disaffected Trump / DeSantis voters. I mean, if they can’t have their plushy DeSantis/Trump doll, they should just take their toys and go home. That would really show us!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: Paul Campos, FWIW, believes there won’t even be Republican primaries in 2024–the party will cancel them and nominate Trump by acclamation, to eliminate any chance of him being weakened by a contested primary race.

      Campos likes doom scenarios even more than I do but I do think this is at least plausible. There certainly isn’t any law saying they have to have primaries. It probably is their best chance of winning the general election, especially since if the actual vote doesn’t go their way, rogue state legislatures are more likely to rig the Electoral College for Trump than for anyone else.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Kay: That thesis is borne out by polling at least. Poll numbers show Abrams trailing Warnock, Whaley trailing Ryan, and Hobbs trailing Kelly in Arizona. Overall candidate and campaign quality might make for some of the difference, but I think misogyny has the greater impact.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.