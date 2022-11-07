Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 257: More Air Defense Has Arrived!

Last night in a comment, Aussie Sheila asked:

Adam, this is slightly OT, but I am increasingly enraged by  Briahna Joy Gray and the grey zone fanboys re their genocide denying excuses for opposing US support for Ukraine. I value your updates here on the actual battle for liberation, but I would be interested in your take on these arseholes.

It is too facile imo to attribute it to Russian money/support, and in any case, such accusations are not useful. However, if you or anyone else has some views on this truly awful phenom, I would interested to read it.

I saw Gray’s antics the other night. I’ve been tracking the Greyzone chucklefucks for a while. Same with Greenwald, Chomsky, Mearsheimer, etc. There are a couple of dynamics going on here and none of it has anything to do with money. Chomsky, the Greyzoners, Gray, even Greenwald have gone all in on the US can never do anything right, especially when the Democrats hold the presidency, and no one else – state or non-state actor – has any real agency so everything is the US’s fault. This has been Chomsky’s schtick for decades. Greenwald is a bit different. I think it’s a combination of the US is always bad/the only actor with agency plus a willingness to stake out whatever position will get him the most attention plus he’s angry that people simply refuse to bask in his genius plus, in the case of anything to do with Russia, if he admits that he got played by Snowden and the Russian intelligence services, then he no longer looks like a ground breaking journalist and commenter who is really the only person who will speak truth to power. Rather he looks like naive and gullible. And I think that last one is too much for his ego. Gray is just a chaotic evil manic pixie. The grayzoners all want to be Greenwald or Chomsky. Mearsheimer is a bit different. He’s so far up his own pet theory’s – realism – grommet he can’t see anything other than his pet theory. There’s a larger critique of international relations theories, which is they’re normative not empirical, so using them to actually describe the world as it is versus the world as we’d like it to be is epistemologically unsound, but I’m just going to leave it with that brief statement on it. As for Kissinger, he’s Kissinger…

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I’ve just spoken with Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the bloc that won the elections in Israel. I congratulated him on victory. We discussed the main aspects of relations between our states.

I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and what security emphasis Israel makes. I believe that we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats to us are related.

Today, the occupiers struck more than 50 settlements in our country. Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region… Missiles, aviation, MLRS.

We respond everywhere. We have the necessary results – another Russian aircraft was shot down.

We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defense. The protection of the Ukrainian sky is, of course, not one hundred percent, but we are gradually moving towards our goal.

As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding – responding with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything so that as many countries as possible join this aid.

In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense – in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward.

The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers – they die by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers…

And some of the Russian military started to think about what was happening. They “complained” to the governor of their region – Primorsky Krai – about colossal losses. And this governor, comrade Kozhemyako, predictably lied in response: he says that the losses are “far from being such”.

Not such… And what kind are they?

From Vladivostok to Pavlovka, Donetsk region, it is more than 9 thousand kilometers. But he is sure that the losses “are not such.” The governor, probably, can better see from there how many soldiers from his region are sent for slaughter and in what way. Or he was simply ordered to lie. Ordered from Moscow.

This is how the order to lie about Russian losses crosses thousands of kilometers. And even the bodies of most of those killed will not be brought back to some Vladivostok. But I am sure that Governor Kozhemyako will come out and explain why not everyone arrived, not everyone from those “not such” returned.

You can avoid this not by complaining to some wimps, but by your own opinion. And not in Telegram, but in public. Not by a complaint, but by a fierce protest. Not somewhere under the blanket, but on the streets. Against those in Moscow.

Or by surrendering to Ukrainian captivity. This is how you can survive as well.

Decision regarding some Ukrainian enterprises was announced today. This decision was dictated by military necessity and was agreed upon at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Five strategic enterprises were forcibly alienated for wartime needs – Motor Sich, KrAZ, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Zaporizhtransformator.

Some of them hardly worked. Now all of them will work. For defense. This is the repair and production of equipment, provision of the defense forces, and restoration of our infrastructure. A complex task that can be accomplished only through the system of military-state management.

I do not rule out other similar decisions either.

I delivered an important international address today. Climate summit in Egypt. A very significant event, a very representative gathering. Dozens of state leaders and heads of government.

The main thing for us is to inform the world about the ongoing Russian aggression, about the destabilizing influence that Russia exerts. When the world is focused on combating war, energy and food crises, the destruction of customary international relations, the climate agenda is clearly suffering. And the destruction of the climate cannot somehow be put on hold…

Therefore, anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations.

Into such negotiations, which we have repeatedly proposed, and to which we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail.

Once again – restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions.

Today I signed the decree on awarding our heroes. 396 Ukrainian servicemen were honored with state awards.

Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine! 

Thank you to everyone who works for our victory!

Thank you to all our partners who help us defend freedom! 

Glory to Ukraine!

First, I realize President Zelenskyy is being diplomatic and running the necessary traps, but given Bibi’s ties to Putin, let alone the extremists in Bibi’s coalition who are all even farther right than Bibi ties to Putin, expecting anything from Israel would be delusional.

Second, this:

Therefore, anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations.

Into such negotiations, which we have repeatedly proposed, and to which we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail.

Once again – restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions.

is pushback against the recent reporting that the US is leaning on Ukraine to make diplomatic gestures regarding negotiating a settlement of the war with the Russians.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and :

Things are not going well for the Russians in Pavlivka

If I recall correctly, Carlo was asking about the Russian salient in Makivkaa. The Guardian has answers:

Hours after Aleksei Agafonov arrived in the Luhansk region on 1 November as part of a battalion of new conscripts, his unit were handed shovels and ordered to dig trenches throughout the night.

Their digging, which they took turns to do because of the lack of available shovels, was abruptly interrupted in the early hours of the next day as Ukrainian artillery lit up the sky and shells started raining down on Agafonov and his unit.

“A Ukrainian drone first flew over us, and after that their artillery started to pound us for hours and hours, nonstop,” Agafonov, who survived the shelling, told the Guardian in a phone interview on Monday.

“I saw men being ripped apart in front of me, most of our unit is gone, destroyed. It was hell,” he said, adding that his unit’s commanders abandoned them just before the shelling started.

Agafonov was called up on 16 October alongside 570 other conscripts in Voronezh, a city in the south-west of Russia, as part of Vladimir Putin’s nationwide mobilisation push that has seen more than 300,000 men drafted to go and fight in a war that the Kremlin calls its “special military operation”.

After the attacks stopped, Agafonov, with roughly a dozen other soldiers, retreated from the forest outside the Luhansk town of Makiivka to the nearby Russian-controlled city of Svatove. In Svatove, Agafonov and his group moved into a deserted building, trying to contact other mobilised soldiers who had been with him that night.

According to Agafonov’s estimates, only 130 draftees out of the 570 survived the Ukrainian attack, which would make it the deadliest known incident involving conscripts since the start of the mobilisation drive at the end of September.

“And many who survived are losing their minds after what happened. No one wants to go back,” Agafonov said.

The incident points to Russia’s willingness to throw hundreds of ill-prepared conscripts on to the frontline in Ukraine’s east, where some of the heaviest fighting has been taking place, in an effort to stem Kyiv’s advances.

There is growing anger in Russia as more coffins return from Ukraine, bringing home the remains of conscripts.

Some of the details surrounding last week’s shelling could not be independently verified. But the Guardian spoke to a second soldier, as well as two family members of surviving soldiers, who gave similar accounts.

“We were completely exposed, we had no idea what to do. Hundreds of us died,” said the second soldier, who asked to remain anonymous. “Two weeks of training doesn’t prepare you for this,” he said, referring to the limited military training conscripts received prior to being sent to Ukraine.

The Russian investigative outlet Verstka, which first reported on the incident on Saturday, cited the account of a third soldier, Nikolai Voronin, who similarly described coming under Ukrainian fire in the early hours of 2 November.

“There were lots of dead, they were lying everywhere … Their arms and legs were torn off,” Voronin told Verstka. “The shovels we used to dig our trenches were now being used to dig out the dead.”

Much, much more at the link.

Also, for you railway enthusiasts (cough, Carlo, cough…), Russian Pravda reports that Ukraine has destroyed the Donetsk railway traffic control center.

The traffic control centre located in the building of the administration of Donetsk railways was completely destroyed as the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on November 7 overnight.

“The control centre was completely destroyed, it was located on the fourth floor of the building,” the chief of the Donbass Railways Vladimir Kabatsy said, Rossiya 24 TV channel said.

Earlier it was reported that the railway administration building caught fire after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched NATO 155-millimeter shells in an artillery attack on Donetsk.

There is no more at that link.

When worlds collide…

Attention DougJ:

Harold Ramis Dont Cross The Streams GIF by Ghostbusters - Find & Share on GIPHY

A lot more than social security, medicare, and the full faith and credit of the US is at stake tomorrow.

If you haven’t voted vote! And if not voting describes you, then you’ll definitely need this.

Prigozhin continues his coming out tour as he sets the conditions to either take over when Putin falls or to challenge a weakened Putin.

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.

“Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.

The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef,” came on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections.

It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has previously sought to keep his activities under the radar and now appears increasingly interested in gaining political clout — although his goal in doing so was not immediately clear.

If you’re so inclined, you know what to do!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

https://www.tiktok.com/@patron__dsns/video/7163221525615611141?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7163061226580084270

The caption machine translates as:

Whoosh! Meet! Announcement of my comic, which will be released very soon! In the meantime, write in the comments what you think of this wonderful story😌 #PatrontheDog

Hopefully G&T or one of our other Ukrainian speakers and readers will be along to translate the speech and thought bubbles in the animation.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      You can avoid this not by complaining to some wimps, but by your own opinion. And not in Telegram, but in public. Not by a complaint, but by a fierce protest. Not somewhere under the blanket, but on the streets. Against those in Moscow.

      Or by surrendering to Ukrainian captivity. This is how you can survive as well.

      This guy! I love him. And yeah, I had also raised an eyebrow at his comments on Netanyahu, but figured it’s not like he can either ignore the situation or be like “Oh Christ, it’s this asshole again” or something.

      Adam, if you or someone else here has a take on this thing regarding the five companies, I’d be interested to hear. I read this piece at the Kyiv Independent but since I know very little about all the background, I don’t know if this is really no biggie like Reznikov says or if it’s more troubling as others seem to think. I mean, I kinda feel like fuck the oligarchs, but that’s a simplistic reaction.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    2. 2.

      Sebastian

      Thank you for the update, Adam.

      The railway administration building burned for a long time with flames being twice as high as the building itself. What could they possibly have stored there to burn so intensely and long?

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      Greenwald is clearly deeply compromised on anything related to Russia.  I don’t know if that’s just that he’s mentally compromised and incapable of accepting he was played by Russian intelligence in the Snowden affair, or if he’s actually been compromised by Russian intelligence and is now taking their orders.  It doesn’t make much difference at a practical level.  Either way, he will always take the Russian side on anything where the Russian side is clear.

    6. 6.

      Tony G

      “lack of available shovels”.  Why, yes, shovels are certainly a rare, advanced technology that tends to be scarce in a modern army.  I guess a lot of shovels were sold on the black market recently.  Is there ANY aspect of Russia at this point that is not completely corrupt and dysfunctional?  I wonder whether the conscripts were barefoot because of a lack of available boots”?

    7. 7.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The fall of Twitter will not be so bad if it keeps another Briahna Joy Gray from gaining influence and doing damage.

    8. 8.

      Martin

      Democrats doing okay means that leftists can’t get their message heard. Unfortunately, they never seem to want to create the space for leftist messaging by choking the right out of the public square. Nobody is going to pay attention to your hot take that fascists are bad – but say that democrats are bad – well, the NYT is going to jump all over that shit.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      @Tony G:  Is there ANY aspect of Russia at this point that is not completely corrupt and dysfunctional?

      No. Their entire GDP is basically just graft. Has been since Putin came to power. Maybe longer, but at least that long.

    10. 10.

      Aussie Sheila

      Thank you Adam, much appreciated. I know I shouldn’t but these people enrage me more than anything else in this cluster..ck.

      One thing I can comfort myself with though is that going forward a quick way to judge a person’s political/ethical bona fides is to know where they stand re these a…holes.

      It’s not so much the Kissingers and Mearscheimers of this world, as the faux, too cool for school ‘left’ that set me off. They are nothing but grifters, but unfortunately they appear to have some influence with young people.

      Briahna Joy Gray particularly annoys me. She knows absolutely nothing about anything,  and yet she was Sanders spokesperson as I understand it at one time. Greenwald is just a narcissist imo. One of the worst aspects of the on line world is the magnification of deliberate malignancy designed to be picked up by young people for the money it gives grifters.

      I love your description of BJG-so true!

      Once again thank you for updates.

    12. 12.

      cbear

      Fuck Benjamin Netanyahu, and Fuck at least 50% of Israel too. Let them tap their Russian/Saudi/etc pals, or the Russian oligarchs they’re providing safe haven to, for any further military assistance and cash.

      They can all eat a bag of salted dick’s AFAIC. 

    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: I think there is some benefit of Mastodon being the apparent successor here. It’s cumbersome but I think a distributed community/moderation effort should help break up some of the ability for attention seekers to get attention and distribute things a bit better.

    15. 15.

      Benw

      Tomorrow I’m going to go work the polls. It’s a long day and since I’m in a red area mostly what I do is help Republicans vote. I’m going to do that as best as I can, and hope for democracy in my heart

    16. 16.

      Bill Arnold

      @Martin:

      It’s cumbersome but I think a distributed community/moderation effort should help break up some of the ability for attention seekers to get attention and distribute things a bit better.

      Or, authoritarians are eagerly anticipating/celebrating the weakening of mass free speech.

    17. 17.

      Martin

      @lashonharangue: That’s a good thread. I encountered a lot of that in my job as well. I was the data nerd/guy who understood the underlying mechanics, the policy, etc.

      Cannot recount how many times I’m in some meeting with some PhD up there with his/her datasets and drawing the dumbest fucking conclusion because they have no goddamn idea how anything works. I’m trying to lock down a change to admissions policy that in a pilot did gangbusters for one program and extend it to the entire university. PhD rolls in with a report that says that student attrition is unrelated to my admission metrics – and points to a chart and says ‘look, it’s bimodal, correlation is zero’.

      I fucking lost it. Didn’t attack him personally, but gave a general rant about the decision makers needing to know something about what they are deciding. Attrition is bimodal because at one end of the performance spectrum, students are struggling and failing out. At the other end, they are excelling and have their choice of what to study and are changing majors, transferring to more prestigious universities, etc. In the middle are students doing okay, but not so well to aspire to somewhere better. One peak is voluntary and one is involuntary. One is indicative of the admissions process not working well (the thing I’m fucking trying to fix) and the other is indicative of the process working so well that we’re attracting students that could have gotten into a better reputation university and the failing is that the university isn’t giving them enough of an experience to stay. Completely different problem. Not remotely related to the other problem, but on his fucking chart line goes up equally and correlation zero.

      Data science helps experts to gain insight into what’s going on. It doesn’t in any way substitute for expertise.

    19. 19.

      Bill Arnold

      Thanks to John Cole twitter:

      Russian combat monk is teaching to how sacredly load the AK ammo in an Orthodox fashion. pic.twitter.com/jvWZ4AXvTX
      — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 6, 2022

      Hm, maybe one of the guys involved in the Blessing of the Russian Nuclear Weapons died as a spiritual consequence of his mortal sins. Not sure.

      On November 6, 2022, Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev, recort of the Church of the Great Martyr Barbara and St. Elijah of Muromets, the Patriarchal Metochion at the headquarters of the Strategic Missile Forces, died in the line of pastoral duties in the area of the SVO in Ukraine.

      Nice robe:

      Russia lost a valuable battle wizard today. pic.twitter.com/JsogNNHQ9T
      — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) November 6, 2022

      Russian priest says that if women had as many children as God intended for them to have, they wouldn’t be as sad when their sons are mobilized. pic.twitter.com/PPMpjAKgKY
      — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 25, 2022

    20. 20.

      Martin

      @Bill Arnold: Right, but there are some benefits to not having all of what qualifies as acceptable speech gated behind a single corporate board.

      Among other things, makes it a lot harder for the foreign interference to punch through.

    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Roger Moore: I always figured that it was a throwback to the 50s.  Republicans, especially of the closet-fascist variety tried to tie liberals to Russia, when Russia was communist.  Therefore anyone today bad-mouthing Russia must be a fascist, making me the only true and pure liberal.

      Gold Medal caliber mental gymnastics, stubborn streak, massive ego, and a hatred for Hilary Clinton beyond 12 middle-aged white men insecure in their masculinity, all in one person.

    23. 23.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Bill Arnold:

      Or, authoritarians are eagerly anticipating/celebrating the weakening of mass free speech.

      I don’t think that is true. Russia has really made use of social media. Its given them a direct in-road into households in the US, Europe, and elsewhere. Its made it easier for them to discover and exploit fractures in our society. It isn’t just Russia. When you look at huge impact a few influencers have had on vaccine denial, for example, it is really disturbing and incredibly destructive. QAnon would be a few cranks on the street corner if it wasn’t for social media.

