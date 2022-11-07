Look who’s here!

NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!

These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer.

We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us.

Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US. pic.twitter.com/ozP4eXhgOg — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 7, 2022

Last night in a comment, Aussie Sheila asked:

Adam, this is slightly OT, but I am increasingly enraged by Briahna Joy Gray and the grey zone fanboys re their genocide denying excuses for opposing US support for Ukraine. I value your updates here on the actual battle for liberation, but I would be interested in your take on these arseholes. It is too facile imo to attribute it to Russian money/support, and in any case, such accusations are not useful. However, if you or anyone else has some views on this truly awful phenom, I would interested to read it.

I saw Gray’s antics the other night. I’ve been tracking the Greyzone chucklefucks for a while. Same with Greenwald, Chomsky, Mearsheimer, etc. There are a couple of dynamics going on here and none of it has anything to do with money. Chomsky, the Greyzoners, Gray, even Greenwald have gone all in on the US can never do anything right, especially when the Democrats hold the presidency, and no one else – state or non-state actor – has any real agency so everything is the US’s fault. This has been Chomsky’s schtick for decades. Greenwald is a bit different. I think it’s a combination of the US is always bad/the only actor with agency plus a willingness to stake out whatever position will get him the most attention plus he’s angry that people simply refuse to bask in his genius plus, in the case of anything to do with Russia, if he admits that he got played by Snowden and the Russian intelligence services, then he no longer looks like a ground breaking journalist and commenter who is really the only person who will speak truth to power. Rather he looks like naive and gullible. And I think that last one is too much for his ego. Gray is just a chaotic evil manic pixie. The grayzoners all want to be Greenwald or Chomsky. Mearsheimer is a bit different. He’s so far up his own pet theory’s – realism – grommet he can’t see anything other than his pet theory. There’s a larger critique of international relations theories, which is they’re normative not empirical, so using them to actually describe the world as it is versus the world as we’d like it to be is epistemologically unsound, but I’m just going to leave it with that brief statement on it. As for Kissinger, he’s Kissinger…

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! I’ve just spoken with Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the bloc that won the elections in Israel. I congratulated him on victory. We discussed the main aspects of relations between our states. I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and what security emphasis Israel makes. I believe that we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats to us are related. Today, the occupiers struck more than 50 settlements in our country. Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region… Missiles, aviation, MLRS. We respond everywhere. We have the necessary results – another Russian aircraft was shot down. We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defense. The protection of the Ukrainian sky is, of course, not one hundred percent, but we are gradually moving towards our goal. As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding – responding with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything so that as many countries as possible join this aid. In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense – in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward. The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers – they die by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers… And some of the Russian military started to think about what was happening. They “complained” to the governor of their region – Primorsky Krai – about colossal losses. And this governor, comrade Kozhemyako, predictably lied in response: he says that the losses are “far from being such”. Not such… And what kind are they? From Vladivostok to Pavlovka, Donetsk region, it is more than 9 thousand kilometers. But he is sure that the losses “are not such.” The governor, probably, can better see from there how many soldiers from his region are sent for slaughter and in what way. Or he was simply ordered to lie. Ordered from Moscow. This is how the order to lie about Russian losses crosses thousands of kilometers. And even the bodies of most of those killed will not be brought back to some Vladivostok. But I am sure that Governor Kozhemyako will come out and explain why not everyone arrived, not everyone from those “not such” returned. You can avoid this not by complaining to some wimps, but by your own opinion. And not in Telegram, but in public. Not by a complaint, but by a fierce protest. Not somewhere under the blanket, but on the streets. Against those in Moscow. Or by surrendering to Ukrainian captivity. This is how you can survive as well. Decision regarding some Ukrainian enterprises was announced today. This decision was dictated by military necessity and was agreed upon at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Five strategic enterprises were forcibly alienated for wartime needs – Motor Sich, KrAZ, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Zaporizhtransformator. Some of them hardly worked. Now all of them will work. For defense. This is the repair and production of equipment, provision of the defense forces, and restoration of our infrastructure. A complex task that can be accomplished only through the system of military-state management. I do not rule out other similar decisions either. I delivered an important international address today. Climate summit in Egypt. A very significant event, a very representative gathering. Dozens of state leaders and heads of government. The main thing for us is to inform the world about the ongoing Russian aggression, about the destabilizing influence that Russia exerts. When the world is focused on combating war, energy and food crises, the destruction of customary international relations, the climate agenda is clearly suffering. And the destruction of the climate cannot somehow be put on hold… Therefore, anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations. Into such negotiations, which we have repeatedly proposed, and to which we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail. Once again – restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions. Today I signed the decree on awarding our heroes. 396 Ukrainian servicemen were honored with state awards. Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who works for our victory! Thank you to all our partners who help us defend freedom! Glory to Ukraine!

First, I realize President Zelenskyy is being diplomatic and running the necessary traps, but given Bibi’s ties to Putin, let alone the extremists in Bibi’s coalition who are all even farther right than Bibi ties to Putin, expecting anything from Israel would be delusional.

Second, this:

Therefore, anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations. Into such negotiations, which we have repeatedly proposed, and to which we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail. Once again – restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions.

is pushback against the recent reporting that the US is leaning on Ukraine to make diplomatic gestures regarding negotiating a settlement of the war with the Russians.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and :

KHERSON AXIS/1800 UTC 7 NOV/ RU troops continue the abduction of UKR civilians, torturing dozens in an attempt to identify Partisans. RU engineers construct defense positions on the S bank of the Dnipro near Hola Prystan. UKR air defenses down a RU Su-25 in Kherson battle-space. pic.twitter.com/q0VPXps2vG — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 7, 2022

KHERSON CITY/ 7 NOV/ Dressed in civilian clothes, RU troops continue to construct urban strongpoints and fighting positions in the city. Mass searches and arrests continue as RU troops attempt to identify Partisans in the urban area. pic.twitter.com/1YYDR85Y6m — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 7, 2022

Ukraine’s military intel: Russia has spent 80% of its Iskander stockpile, it now has nearly 120 missiles left. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 7, 2022

Things are not going well for the Russians in Pavlivka

Reportedly Pavlivka, just 25 kilometers from my hometown in Donbas.

Z-tanks are in trouble.

(Sorry for the background music!) pic.twitter.com/TKdKyGMHBv — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 7, 2022

If I recall correctly, Carlo was asking about the Russian salient in Makivkaa. The Guardian has answers:

Hours after Aleksei Agafonov arrived in the Luhansk region on 1 November as part of a battalion of new conscripts, his unit were handed shovels and ordered to dig trenches throughout the night. Their digging, which they took turns to do because of the lack of available shovels, was abruptly interrupted in the early hours of the next day as Ukrainian artillery lit up the sky and shells started raining down on Agafonov and his unit. “A Ukrainian drone first flew over us, and after that their artillery started to pound us for hours and hours, nonstop,” Agafonov, who survived the shelling, told the Guardian in a phone interview on Monday. “I saw men being ripped apart in front of me, most of our unit is gone, destroyed. It was hell,” he said, adding that his unit’s commanders abandoned them just before the shelling started. Agafonov was called up on 16 October alongside 570 other conscripts in Voronezh, a city in the south-west of Russia, as part of Vladimir Putin’s nationwide mobilisation push that has seen more than 300,000 men drafted to go and fight in a war that the Kremlin calls its “special military operation”. After the attacks stopped, Agafonov, with roughly a dozen other soldiers, retreated from the forest outside the Luhansk town of Makiivka to the nearby Russian-controlled city of Svatove. In Svatove, Agafonov and his group moved into a deserted building, trying to contact other mobilised soldiers who had been with him that night. According to Agafonov’s estimates, only 130 draftees out of the 570 survived the Ukrainian attack, which would make it the deadliest known incident involving conscripts since the start of the mobilisation drive at the end of September. “And many who survived are losing their minds after what happened. No one wants to go back,” Agafonov said. The incident points to Russia’s willingness to throw hundreds of ill-prepared conscripts on to the frontline in Ukraine’s east, where some of the heaviest fighting has been taking place, in an effort to stem Kyiv’s advances. There is growing anger in Russia as more coffins return from Ukraine, bringing home the remains of conscripts. Some of the details surrounding last week’s shelling could not be independently verified. But the Guardian spoke to a second soldier, as well as two family members of surviving soldiers, who gave similar accounts. “We were completely exposed, we had no idea what to do. Hundreds of us died,” said the second soldier, who asked to remain anonymous. “Two weeks of training doesn’t prepare you for this,” he said, referring to the limited military training conscripts received prior to being sent to Ukraine. The Russian investigative outlet Verstka, which first reported on the incident on Saturday, cited the account of a third soldier, Nikolai Voronin, who similarly described coming under Ukrainian fire in the early hours of 2 November. “There were lots of dead, they were lying everywhere … Their arms and legs were torn off,” Voronin told Verstka. “The shovels we used to dig our trenches were now being used to dig out the dead.”

Much, much more at the link.

Also, for you railway enthusiasts (cough, Carlo, cough…), Russian Pravda reports that Ukraine has destroyed the Donetsk railway traffic control center.

The traffic control centre located in the building of the administration of Donetsk railways was completely destroyed as the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on November 7 overnight. “The control centre was completely destroyed, it was located on the fourth floor of the building,” the chief of the Donbass Railways Vladimir Kabatsy said, Rossiya 24 TV channel said. Earlier it was reported that the railway administration building caught fire after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched NATO 155-millimeter shells in an artillery attack on Donetsk.

There is no more at that link.

When worlds collide…

I will not be surprise if some galaxy brain really comes up with such a headline https://t.co/vvG0tcDjIo — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 7, 2022

Attention DougJ:

A lot more than social security, medicare, and the full faith and credit of the US is at stake tomorrow.

In Ukraine, we’re not afraid of cruise missiles. We’re not afraid of Iranian Shahed flying bombs. We’re not scared by Putin’s nuclear bomb threats. The only thing we’re scared of, is that you, the civilized world, stops supporting us. Please, don’t make us scared. — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) November 7, 2022

If you haven’t voted vote! And if not voting describes you, then you’ll definitely need this.

Prigozhin continues his coming out tour as he sets the conditions to either take over when Putin falls or to challenge a weakened Putin.

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media. The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef,” came on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections. It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has previously sought to keep his activities under the radar and now appears increasingly interested in gaining political clout — although his goal in doing so was not immediately clear.

If you’re so inclined, you know what to do!

My friends by the the link are fundraising to buy raincoats for Ukrainian fighters.

Pleas me donate if you wish to help them win the war!https://t.co/Eke1hKAopR — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 7, 2022

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

I believe in the power of social media. I need help @StephenAtHome, Stephen Colbert. I want to ask him and @colbertlateshow to take a few shots for me.I know it is like, "what does this dog think about himself?!" But I thought: what if I’ll just ask here? (paws crossed 🥺) pic.twitter.com/W7yvB3IdHI — Patron (@PatronDsns) November 7, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

https://www.tiktok.com/@patron__dsns/video/7163221525615611141?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7163061226580084270

The caption machine translates as:

Whoosh! Meet! Announcement of my comic, which will be released very soon! In the meantime, write in the comments what you think of this wonderful story😌 #PatrontheDog

Hopefully G&T or one of our other Ukrainian speakers and readers will be along to translate the speech and thought bubbles in the animation.

Open thread!