I had to plan ahead for my election-related stress-eating on Tuesday because my car goes in the shop on Tuesday afternoon. I laid in my stress-eating items ahead of time.

On Tuesday, my feelings are going to taste like kettle corn.

I had considered making a pecan pie as a “break glass in case of emergency” option for moments of desperation, but it’s too sweet to eat much of it, so I had to go with Haagen Dazs cookies and cream ice cream for that.

I thought I might also make my signature sour cherry mojitos, but I think I’ll save those for later this week when we can celebrate some victories. They won’t all be victories, but hopefully there will be enough!

How about you guys? When you eat your feelings, what do they taste like?

And if you’re too evolved to stress eat, what are you doing on Balloon Juice? :-)

Open thread.