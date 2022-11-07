Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We still have time to mess this up!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You cannot shame the shameless.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

This really is a full service blog.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / When You Eat Your Feelings, What Do They Taste Like?

When You Eat Your Feelings, What Do They Taste Like?

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: 

I had to plan ahead for my election-related stress-eating on Tuesday because my car goes in the shop on Tuesday afternoon.  I laid in my stress-eating items ahead of time.

On Tuesday, my feelings are going to taste like kettle corn.

When You Eat Your Feelings, What Do They Taste Like?

I had considered making a pecan pie as a “break glass in case of emergency” option for moments of desperation, but it’s too sweet to eat much of it, so I had to go with Haagen Dazs cookies and cream ice cream  for that.

I thought I might also make my signature sour cherry mojitos, but I think I’ll save those for later this week when we can celebrate some victories.  They won’t all be victories, but hopefully there will be enough!

How about you guys?   When you eat your feelings, what do they taste like?

And if you’re too evolved to stress eat, what are you doing on Balloon Juice? :-)

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Citizen Alan
  • coin operated
  • daize
  • dnfree
  • eachother
  • EarthWindFire
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • ian
  • Ivan X
  • karen marie
  • Layer8Problem
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marmot
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • NutmegAgain
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • phein63
  • Qrop Non Sequitur
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • steppy
  • thruppence
  • Tom Levenson
  • Tom Q.
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    1. 1.

      Layer8Problem

      It’s either lasagna or Haagen Dazs mint chocolate chip ice cream.  Or homemade chocolate chip cookies.  Or chocolate chip blondies.  Damn, that’s a lot of chocolate chips.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Marmot

      Actual question: Should I watch on election night, knowing that many races will remain uncalled at the end of the night?

      My feeling is no, but I’m open to contrary arguments.

      EDIT: If I do watch, guaranteed I’ll eat and drink the fridge.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      I’ve been stress eating already, and it was Haagen Dazs chocolate.   (My doctor is going to be very upset with my next A1C, but: my planet is dying, my country is going full fascist, and my cat is dying.  Carb counts are really not my top concern right now.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      And if you’re too evolved to stress eat, what are you doing on Balloon Juice? :-)

      Okay, bye! 🤣

      I actually will be stress reading romance novels instead of stress eating.  I will have to load up my kindle tomorrow morning to prepare.

      We are supposed to get a major winter storm here in the west tomorrow, especially California and Nevada.  Wind, rain, and higher elevation snow.  The news is full of “how will this effect voter turnout?” stories.

      I’m glad that Democrats typically vote early and/or mail in their ballots.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Election night tradition in the family during my misbegotten youth was to gather round the cathode ray tube with pitchers of ice cold apple cider, giant bowls of walnuts awaiting shelling and a half dozen or so nutcrackers all at the ready.

      No idea how or why that came to pass.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tom Q.

      @CaseyL: I relate.  My cat’s health is teetering, as well, which I hardly need on top of election anxiety.

      Once returns start rolling in, eating anything will be difficult.  I will, however, keep a bottle of Jameson nearby.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tom Levenson

      Dumplings. Lots of dumplings.

      Gonna do my best to consume no media other than junk series TV until sometime on Wednesday.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      Sour cherry mojitos.  Tell me more!

      Pasta is good for whatever ails one.  It is a sacrament.

      Also have some 1/2 price Halloween livery Reeses cups.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NutmegAgain

      I am very lucky–I have something to really look forward to tomorrow. No, not food! (I wish).  I’m heading over to the Newfoundland shelter to meet a few doggies, and see who feels like a good match. How exciting is that?  (and yes, of course I will be voting)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: Trader Joe’s has decent frozen soup dumplings (you can also get great ones at H-mart if you have one in a nearby city) or even better, order from Din Tai Fung, if you have one nearby.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle:

      sour cherry mojito

      I made this recipe up on the fly for a get-together with a friend

      4 ounces fresh-squeezed lime
      4 ounces white rum (I use Mount Gay)
      3/4 cup of sour cherries (frozen works fine, fresh would be even better)
      1/4 cup superfine sugar (aka baker’s sugar)

      I use my stick blender to mix the first 4 ingredients

      fresh mint leaves for muddling in each glass
      fill glass with ice cubes
      add club soda to taste in each glass when serving

      Reply
    28. 28.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Stuff like tacos, pizza, burgers and wings would be my stress food.

      But tomorrow is the day my wife finally gets back from Texas and it’s gonna be rainy and cold here so I’m planning to make us Japanese curry for lunch and then Tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes in spicy sauce) for dinner.  Both are great for cold, gloomy weather.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      For anyone who wants a ray of hope/sunshine about young voters, Jill Wine-Banks and Victor Shi interview Santiago Mayer about #VotersTomorrow and their efforts to get Gen-Z voters engaged.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Citizen Alan

      And this afternoon, I finally realized that I scheduled a Zoom interview for the morning after the election, so I can’t even drink tomorrow night. Dammit! OTOH, it’s for a job in Texas, so I won’t be heartbroken if I don’t get it,

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      When I’m stressed I lose my appetite. I think I binge watch Brutalmoose’s funny food review videos tomorrow night

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I’m really really stressed, I can’t eat. However, I do have some Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter Ice Cream that will suit this situation., because I am still cautiously optimistic.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MattF

      My chocolate goto is Talenti double dark chocolate gelato. The ingredient list includes vermouth. There’s a pint in the freezer.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ivan X

      Eating? I’m drinking. Usually on election nights it’s like Xanax, alcohol, let’s make sure I’m full blown unconscious before results come in. Wake up in the morning, read the news. The slow drip of results over the evening I find to be torture.

      2012 was the the first election when I felt like even if we won, there wouldn’t be anything to celebrate. Thanks to McConnell’s Senate, which prevented all possibility of good, all we’re doing is slowing down what feels like an invasion. I mean, that’s well worth doing, but these fucks are like the Terminator, they’ll just keep coming with worse faith actors until they get the dam to crumble. (Ok, so the Terminator didn’t crumble any dams. I’ll mix any metaphors I dam well please.)

      The Biden admin with both houses of Congress held by Democrats, has tempered my pessimism somewhat, but christ alive, it’s not like there are one or two R scumbags in congress, it’s like 95% scumbags. Just atrocious actors everywhere.

      Honestly, I’ve become kind of numb to this shit. Whatever happens, happens. The fact is that I’m not living in the country I thought I was, and it turns out that instead 40% or so of my fellow citizens are ok with politicians who don’t believe in fair play, principle, patriotism, honesty, or even democracy, forget whatever their odious “policies” might be. And the legal hackers in the GOP have figured out how to game the system so that 40% is enough. I’m lucky enough to be insulated in my blue bubble.

      Sorry to be maximum Eeyore but I’m not actually hopeless about tomorrow or anything. I’m rooting for us and I think it could happen. I just feel like god damn, the America-hating zombies are everywhere and multiplying. I hate it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      coin operated

      Cream of Tomato soup and toasted-cheese sandwiches.  Going to be cold and rainy in Las Vegas so perfect weather/comfort food.

      Oh…and we always have 2-3 varieties of stew in the freezer.  Married now, but I’d always said that a bachelors two best friends were a crock pot and a food saver.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eachother

      We Three just came off Main Street where we were holding our VOTE signs for people going home to see. 200 thumbs up in an hour and half. How many more saw the simple message?  Possibly a couple thousand.
      Then the cold and a nice round number of thumbs turned us homeward too.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Tom Levenson

      @WaterGirl: Fuschia Dunlop’s Sichuan wontons in aromatic soy and chili oil sauce, from her Every Grain of Rice cookbook. I user seasoned ground lamb (vaguely kofta spices) rather than pork.

      May try a fried and steamed gyoza recipe tomorrow, though. Life on the edge!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      steppy

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yes, but only because I will be getting ready to clerk at my polling place. Polls in Pennsylvania open at 7 am, so I will be up pretty early.

      No opportunity to stress-eat/drink until after we reconcile everything. Polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 pm.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Geminid

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’ll be up early enough. Thanks for mentioning this. I was planning on looking for the eclipse tomorrow evening.

      I like the Election Day theme: a Red Moon eclipsed by the Blue Earth!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      @Ivan X: I think it’s going to go a lot better than a lot of people think it will.  I think we can win the house and the senate.  I don’t pretend to know that we will, but I do think we can.

      I just feel like god damn, the America-hating zombies are everywhere and multiplying. I hate it.

      I am really hoping that’s not too long for a rotating tag.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Tom Levenson: I’m fortunate to live in San Gabriel Valley, so we have a huge Asian-American population and countless great options for dumplings, noodles etc.  Seems like a lot of work to make so I just let the experts do it and pay them accordingly :)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Nicole

      Red Vines are my stress food of choice.

      Fortunately for my stress level, I’m doing a play reading tomorrow at 7 so it will keep me off the intertoobs until later in the evening.  And away from the Red Vines!

      Reply
    77. 77.

      SpaceUnit

      I hadn’t really thought about a special election night meal.  I’ll probably be watching the coverage and chewing my fingernails.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      karen marie

      Oh, oh, oh – don’t make a pecan pie, make butter tarts instead!  Similar to pecan pie but way less sweet, and fantastically delicious!  I use this recipe for maple butter tarts.  I put raisins in the bottom of the casing before adding the filling.  You can add pecans instead, if you like.  Butter tarts:  Not just for breakfast!  I use Sally’s butter & shortening pie crust.  It never fails.  In my experience, it’s better than a pure butter crust.

      I’ve been too depressed to fill out my ballot but I’ll have to do it tonight, to be dropped off tomorrow.  Yech.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.