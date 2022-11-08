Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

T R E 4 5 O N

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8

(link)

========

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 1
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 2
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 3
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 13
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 5
(link)

========

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 6
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 7
(link)

Beginning & end of a long, wonky thread:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 8

========

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 10
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 11
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 7-8 12
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • lowtechcyclist
  • marklar
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • Ohio Mom
  • Princess
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      108 new cases on 11/04/22.
      106 new cases on 11/05/22.
      85 new cases on 11/06/22.
      74 new cases on 11/07/22.

      Deaths at 2061, up 7 from last week.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,521 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,929,972 cases. It also reported eight deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,495 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.

      24,590 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10%.

      There were 34,534 active cases yesterday, 2,182 fewer than the day before. 1,695 were in hospital. 73 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 47 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 4,695 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,858,943 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.

      2,519 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Two new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,588 doses of vaccine on 7th November: 55 first doses, 32 second doses, 270 first booster doses, and 2,231 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,416,274 doses administered: 28,110,451 first doses, 27,520,778 second doses, 16,254,431 first booster doses, and 530,614 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      New Deal democrat

      Biobot has not updated since late last week, showing COVID particles at or near 6 month lows both nationwide and in all 4 Census regions. As expected, the CDC’s variant update last Friday showed that BA.5 was down to 40% of all cases, with the alphabet soup of new variants descended from BA.2 and BA.5 making up the other 60%. BA.5 is particularly low, at 25% of all cases, in NY and NJ.

      Confirmed cases remain higher than their recent low of 34,300 set 2.5 weeks ago, at 39,600, but the trend is more flat than rising. The same of true of hospitalizations, at 24,800 almost 2,000 above their recent lows. Deaths have continued to decline, at 316 close to a 6 month low, and only higher than about 2.5 months during the entire pandemic.

      A regional breakout of confirmed cases shows an increase only in the Midwest, while the Northeast has the highest absolute level per capita. With the exception of the 6 New England States and WA, cases are not declining anywhere. Cases are rising in CO, NM, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NE, NV, OH, SD, UT, and WV. Cases are generally flat elsewhere.

      It appears the winter wave is slowly beginning, but it is encouraging that it remains so low with the alphabet soup of new variants making up the majority of cases. This optimism is shared by DR. Eric Topol, who also notes that the new variants are not having a major impact, either in the US or globally.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      COVID wastewater, case and admission levels have dropped off the edge of a table so abruptly around here over the past week that I’m getting suspicious about whether it’s real. My daughter has a nasty cold and has consistently tested negative on COVID rapid antigen tests. It’s all making me wonder whether there’s some COVID variant that took over here with a mutation that causes it to evade testing.

      I know, I know, it’s not rational. Probably she just has a cold.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      marklar

      Day 4.  The good news is that I don’t have to wear an N-95 marklar in the house any more.  The bad news is it because MrsMarklar and MarklarSon both now also have MARKLAR.

      M#A*R%K$L#[email protected]!!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @Matt McIrvin: Ohio Dad has Covid right now. Took him two days of feeling sick to get a positive result and what he has looks exactly like a head cold. Lots of congestions and a cough but almost normal energy levels.

      Me, I have flu symptoms: fatigue, aches, fever, headache, very mild cough. No nasal congestion, still can taste and smell, tested positive immediately.

      It really is a chameleon of a disease.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: Oh yeah, a friend’s family of four here in Cincinnati all had RSV last week. It is definitely going around in southwest Ohio.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.