New offshoots of the dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground in the United States as the SARS-Cov-2 virus that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. https://t.co/miADpZk15C — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 5, 2022

Battling over the origins of #SARSCoV2

"#Republican membs of #Congress have failed to persuade the Natl Acad of Med (NAM) to expel conservation biologist Peter Daszak. NAM concluded there 'was no evidence' that Daszak had violated its code of conduct."https://t.co/6wUv5gO9cd — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 7, 2022

========



(link)



(link)

The whole city should be locked down for one week, and mass-tested every 24 hours- same as how Shenzhen beat it twice.

This delay means Guangzhou is going to be Shanghai all over again, complete with unmitigated in-building aerosol spread and overwhelmed medical resources. https://t.co/mFqJ7IGhrC — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 6, 2022



(link)



(link)



(link)

India reports 625 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,119 recoveries and no deaths in the last 24 hours. Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/2s7YKMNwst pic.twitter.com/oaTXuWsORi — BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 8, 2022

As the BQ.1.1 threat fades in France (the bellwether), it's a preliminary good omen for the holiday season that we won't be facing a major wave

Add to this: the bivalent booster induces some cross-immunity protection vs BQ.1.1 & BA.2.75.2, which we only learned in the past week https://t.co/xXYp97EWtq — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 7, 2022



(link)

========

New #Covid variants are circulating. Here’s a primer on them. Spoiler alert — the “nightmare variant” isn't as bad as it sounds https://t.co/cdsAmTxOyK pic.twitter.com/Cj3adkU3Pg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2022

If you had #Covid watch out for stroke symptoms. Several studies now show elevated cardiovascular risks during and after an infection with SARSCoV2 https://t.co/8LM1WdEOQa — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2022



(link)

The first study to show improvement in long-term outcomes after Paxlovid—including less #LongCovid, deaths, hospitalizations and complications—is a major advance. I've reviewed and contextualized it herehttps://t.co/bugfFk44sh — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 6, 2022



(link)

Beginning & end of a long, wonky thread:



against Omicron variants. Conclusion: These data demonstrate an overall serological benefit of bivalent booster immunizations AND suggest that the bivalent mRNA booster vaccine broadens humoral immunity against ALL Omicron subvariants. — Chise 🧬🧫🦠🔬💉🥼🥽 (@sailorrooscout) November 7, 2022

========



(link)

I can't remember the last time we had zero Covid patients in our @UCSFHospitals ICUs. It may not last, but it's pretty terrific for now.

A testament to our highly vaccinated and boosted city. pic.twitter.com/c4miZi5LqG — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) November 4, 2022



(link)





(link)