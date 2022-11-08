Let's gather this holiday season, healthy.
Get your updated COVID shot. pic.twitter.com/B9RZob17Gg
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 5, 2022
New offshoots of the dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground in the United States as the SARS-Cov-2 virus that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. https://t.co/miADpZk15C
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 5, 2022
Battling over the origins of #SARSCoV2
"#Republican membs of #Congress have failed to persuade the Natl Acad of Med (NAM) to expel conservation biologist Peter Daszak. NAM concluded there 'was no evidence' that Daszak had violated its code of conduct."https://t.co/6wUv5gO9cd
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 7, 2022
========
(link)
(link)
The whole city should be locked down for one week, and mass-tested every 24 hours- same as how Shenzhen beat it twice.
This delay means Guangzhou is going to be Shanghai all over again, complete with unmitigated in-building aerosol spread and overwhelmed medical resources. https://t.co/mFqJ7IGhrC
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) November 6, 2022
(link)
(link)
(link)
India reports 625 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,119 recoveries and no deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/2s7YKMNwst pic.twitter.com/oaTXuWsORi
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 8, 2022
As the BQ.1.1 threat fades in France (the bellwether), it's a preliminary good omen for the holiday season that we won't be facing a major wave
Add to this: the bivalent booster induces some cross-immunity protection vs BQ.1.1 & BA.2.75.2, which we only learned in the past week https://t.co/xXYp97EWtq
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 7, 2022
(link)
========
New #Covid variants are circulating. Here’s a primer on them. Spoiler alert — the “nightmare variant” isn't as bad as it sounds https://t.co/cdsAmTxOyK pic.twitter.com/Cj3adkU3Pg
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2022
If you had #Covid watch out for stroke symptoms. Several studies now show elevated cardiovascular risks during and after an infection with SARSCoV2 https://t.co/8LM1WdEOQa
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2022
(link)
The first study to show improvement in long-term outcomes after Paxlovid—including less #LongCovid, deaths, hospitalizations and complications—is a major advance. I've reviewed and contextualized it herehttps://t.co/bugfFk44sh
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 6, 2022
(link)
Beginning & end of a long, wonky thread:
against Omicron variants.
Conclusion: These data demonstrate an overall serological benefit of bivalent booster immunizations AND suggest that the bivalent mRNA booster vaccine broadens humoral immunity against ALL Omicron subvariants.
— Chise 🧬🧫🦠🔬💉🥼🥽 (@sailorrooscout) November 7, 2022
========
(link)
I can't remember the last time we had zero Covid patients in our @UCSFHospitals ICUs. It may not last, but it's pretty terrific for now.
A testament to our highly vaccinated and boosted city. pic.twitter.com/c4miZi5LqG
— Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) November 4, 2022
(link)
(link)
Reader Interactions
11Comments
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
108 new cases on 11/04/22.
106 new cases on 11/05/22.
85 new cases on 11/06/22.
74 new cases on 11/07/22.
Deaths at 2061, up 7 from last week.
-
2.
The coveted second spot. :-)
-
3.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,521 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,929,972 cases. It also reported eight deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,495 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
24,590 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10%.
There were 34,534 active cases yesterday, 2,182 fewer than the day before. 1,695 were in hospital. 73 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 47 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 4,695 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,858,943 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.
2,519 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Two new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,588 doses of vaccine on 7th November: 55 first doses, 32 second doses, 270 first booster doses, and 2,231 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,416,274 doses administered: 28,110,451 first doses, 27,520,778 second doses, 16,254,431 first booster doses, and 530,614 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
-
4.
Biobot has not updated since late last week, showing COVID particles at or near 6 month lows both nationwide and in all 4 Census regions. As expected, the CDC’s variant update last Friday showed that BA.5 was down to 40% of all cases, with the alphabet soup of new variants descended from BA.2 and BA.5 making up the other 60%. BA.5 is particularly low, at 25% of all cases, in NY and NJ.
Confirmed cases remain higher than their recent low of 34,300 set 2.5 weeks ago, at 39,600, but the trend is more flat than rising. The same of true of hospitalizations, at 24,800 almost 2,000 above their recent lows. Deaths have continued to decline, at 316 close to a 6 month low, and only higher than about 2.5 months during the entire pandemic.
A regional breakout of confirmed cases shows an increase only in the Midwest, while the Northeast has the highest absolute level per capita. With the exception of the 6 New England States and WA, cases are not declining anywhere. Cases are rising in CO, NM, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NE, NV, OH, SD, UT, and WV. Cases are generally flat elsewhere.
It appears the winter wave is slowly beginning, but it is encouraging that it remains so low with the alphabet soup of new variants making up the majority of cases. This optimism is shared by DR. Eric Topol, who also notes that the new variants are not having a major impact, either in the US or globally.
-
5.
Naomi Wu sure is a diligent spokeswoman for the regime. They must love her ability to reach into America.
-
6.
COVID wastewater, case and admission levels have dropped off the edge of a table so abruptly around here over the past week that I’m getting suspicious about whether it’s real. My daughter has a nasty cold and has consistently tested negative on COVID rapid antigen tests. It’s all making me wonder whether there’s some COVID variant that took over here with a mutation that causes it to evade testing.
I know, I know, it’s not rational. Probably she just has a cold.
-
7.
@Matt McIrvin: My grand-daughter had a nasty case of RSV last week. That is going around too.
-
8.
Day 4. The good news is that I don’t have to wear an N-95 marklar in the house any more. The bad news is it because MrsMarklar and MarklarSon both now also have MARKLAR.
M#A*R%K$L#[email protected]!!!
-
9.
@Matt McIrvin: Ohio Dad has Covid right now. Took him two days of feeling sick to get a positive result and what he has looks exactly like a head cold. Lots of congestions and a cough but almost normal energy levels.
Me, I have flu symptoms: fatigue, aches, fever, headache, very mild cough. No nasal congestion, still can taste and smell, tested positive immediately.
It really is a chameleon of a disease.
-
10.
@sab: Oh yeah, a friend’s family of four here in Cincinnati all had RSV last week. It is definitely going around in southwest Ohio.
-
11.
@Ohio Mom: Yikes, but yay for vaccines.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings