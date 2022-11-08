Four Directions is having unexpected last-minute expenses due to 1) cold weather increased transportation costs as they try to get people to the polls, 2) picking up some slack from another organization that wasn’t able to proceed as expected at the last minute, and 3) legal costs related to shenanigans with polling places for the Native vote. Four Directions filing emergency motions – there is some wild west shit going on as they try to keep Native folks from voting in NV. Some of the counties are acting in direct violation of court orders, and one of the things Four Directions is doing is trying to get back 4 hours of time that was lost at the polls over the last 4 days.

Right now, our Four Directions contact is charging everything to his personal credit card, and I’d like for us to help them out if we can.