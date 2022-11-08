Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Flash Fundraising: Four Directions Last-Minute Help Needed

Four Directions is having unexpected last-minute expenses due to 1) cold weather increased transportation costs as they try to get people to the polls,  2)  picking up some slack from another organization that wasn’t able to proceed as expected at the last minute, and 3) legal costs related to shenanigans with polling places for the Native vote.  Four Directions  filing emergency motions – there is some wild west shit going on as they try to keep Native folks from voting in NV.  Some of the counties are acting in direct violation of court orders, and one of the things Four Directions is doing is trying to get back 4 hours of time that was lost at the polls over the last 4 days.

Right now, our Four Directions contact is charging everything to his personal credit card, and I’d like for us to help them out if we can.

  • caphilldcne
  • Damien
  • EarthWindFire
  • JCJ
  • Jimmm
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • WaterGirl

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Assuaging my anxiety with $100 donation. I already ate some potato chips, this is healthier.

      WaterGirl

      Thanks to Madeleine for bringing this to my attention.  She had gotten last-minute email from Four Directions, so I called Bret and he filled me in on what’s going on.

      EarthWindFire

      In for $25. I’m handing out sample ballots. The number of people who want to look at both sides’ ballots is just WTF? I  can’t even

