Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I really should read my own blog.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Infrastructure week. at last.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

We still have time to mess this up!

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

    1. 1.

      lahke

      Is this a recent picture?  I thought you had him shaved down.  Or was it just the eradication of selected matted bits?

      Either way, he seems to have forgiven you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      I was wrong about where step-daughter voted. She voted down her street at the public library. Her eight year old daughter went along and was thrilled. She got to check out books and take them home! Her public school won’t let her take them home.

      They have been living there a year. Her mom should have already taken her there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Spanky

      I spent the day prepping and priming a stretch of siding. I’m too old for this shit, but the day flew by and I’ll probably sleep like a rock. And the wall looks much better.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterDancer

      Tired, Boss. The election is on top of…a few things, as I discussed with my Therapist. :|

      But as I wrote this AM, we just keep holdin’ up!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      Our Mouf, who looks like a small Steve, coughed up a couple of hairballs on my comforter last night, right next to my face. His first and last night in bed with me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      Not sure how this happened but next couple hours will be spent with spreadsheets cell phones and coffee.  There’s a group of us because there are a lot of towns in this state.  Holy hell.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      Waiting for Adam’s nightly Ukraine recap and then lights out for 24-48 hours.  It helps that I am in South Florida, so the light being out might not be an option…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      eachother

      @anon:

      My HS library had you put your books on a table. They did not allow homework to be done in the library???  True. And as irrational as memorizing the periodic element chart requirement in chemistry. Same HS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @MomSense: Her opponent sent flyers with pictures of white women in danger (strangers’ hands over their mouths, etc.). What that has to do with being a state senator, I’m not sure. But he’s a former cop! So vote for him to be safe!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dangerman

      I think I have had 3 naps. Raining in SoCal.

      Anyone have a list of poll closings and races that might get called at those  times? I’m assuming the interesting races are gonna be to close to call so maybe closing times won’t matter much. Still, there are always some surprises. I recall being shocked when Cantor (sp?) got beat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ivan X

      I voted in person and everything, and it felt pretty good. Polling place was pretty deserted, but perhaps to be expected mid-day on the working class side of a small city in the pouring rain. I was ultra lazy this year, I just used a flyer that the Santa Barbara Democratic Party stuck in my door (thank you, canvasser!) to tell me who to vote for. Unfortunately they didn’t include judges so I left those blank, which made me feel like I hadn’t really done my citizen job, but, frankly, I felt better about potentially witholding my vote from a good and fair judge than potentially giving one to a wackazoid nutjob. Which, unfortunately, seems to be the choice these days. I thanked the poll workers for volunteering and I said a couple of silent fuck you’s to various Republicans as I circled in the other bubble. I’m wearing my I VOTED sticker even though I’m at home and not going anywhere. God bless America.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      Cleveland is now debating whether to use stimulus money to refurbish or to demolish old houses. Average cost is $50,000 v $10,000.

      This doesn’t seem like a fair contrast. $ 50,000 to refurbish, and you have a refurbished house. $10,000 to demolish and you have a vacant lot. One of these things is not like the other. House v vacant lot. And the debate is all 50 k v 10 k. To me it’s house v lot. What does it cost to build a new house in Cleveland (100k or more? ) and will it ever happen? Or just a bunch of vacant lots.

      So maybe the issue is whether to fix up current housing stock, or flatten much of your city. Didn’t Detroit try that?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ohio Mom

      I woke up today convinced I was on the downside of my case of Covid (ending day 3 tonight) but by noon I was tuckered out. So I lied in bed and doom scrolled inbetween looking at decorating sites. Wasn’t the best use of my time.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      wmd

      @MomSense: I posted in the previous thread – just finished GoTV calls to people that had said they’d remind 3 friends to vote. Over 35 of the people had confirmed that their friends had voted, 8 had done additional Get Out the Vote work including walking neighborhoods. One person said she’d sent 500 spanish language postcards to latino voters in Colorado.

      Very uplifting shift.  Getting to tell people their efforts make a difference and is appreciated feels really good.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tom Levenson

      I’m completely a wreck. Overdetermined as to cause, but the election is making me even more mental than usual.

      Trying to lose myself in mindless TV.

      Not working that well so far.

      My parents lived through worse, and got through to better. That’s what I’m hanging my hat on.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eachother

      Earlier thread.
      Tony Jay taking what you say about the election with me tonight.
      one more Sign outing in support of a really good person.
      Then a celebration of effort and accomplishment at Dem headquarters later.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tim C.

      You are doing some A+ modeling tonight John.

       

      Also,  Shadowlands was a poop-show, Hoping Dragonflight is better.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      brendancalling

      Eating pho for good luck, going on a sort of date after?

      Scheduling has been a real bitch. She’s an artist and has been in the middle of an installation so it’s been really hard to nail down a time.

      As for the election? I did my part. No matter what happens, I didn’t sit on the sidelines or do just the bare minimum of voting. So let’s see.

      Back to my pho, which I’m eating for luck.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      geg6

      @Tom Levenson:

      This is me.  Super stressful time IRL plus this damn election has me a mess.  My plan is mindless tv tonight on HGTV.  It’s Good Bones night and I really enjoy the Two Chicks and a Hammer crew.  Currently watching the Antiques Roadshow I recorded last night.  Love the Kino brothers.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’m a wreck, not only about the election — I terrified about it may mean for queer and trans people in some states — but I’m also waiting to hear about a potential job offer.

      I got laid off three months ago, and tech hiring can take a long time. If this one doesn’t come through, given the holiday hiring slowdown it may be January before picks up again, and the market is gonna be flooded between the Twitter and (upcoming) Facebook layoffs. Thankfully, I’ve got retirement savings to dig into, but that’s a bit of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Isua

      I’m not letting myself read the news, I had a mouthful of tequila, and I’m skipping cub scouts since I’m probably coming down with something. I’m gonna read fanfic and a book my husband gave me about geology, and pat the dog, and I cleaned the guinea pig cage. I sent twenty bucks to Four Directions earlier, and have donated at many of the matched drives. (Thank you to WaterGirl for organizing so much!) I am telling myself I did what I personally can do. My two local “I’m a republican bc my dad was” people are voting for Warnock because even they recognize that Walker is a disaster. I will hope they help. And I’m getting more tequila.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Avalune

      I’m watching coverage because I apparently hate myself but I’m about to hit the mute button and read and/or play some Harvestella or some such.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      @Tom Levenson: My mother graduated to the Great Depression.  My father started college during the Depression.  He avoided the draft in WWII because of an open draining sinus infection due to the Spanish Flu – open infection for 40 years.  They lived through tough times.  I lived through the rabidly anti-gay 50’s and 60’s and then AIDS.  But this election has terrible portent.  But I believe the right has overplayed their hand.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Steeplejack

      Got home a while ago after a grand afternoon out doing errands and finishing up with margs and nachos at a Mexican restaurant. I’m reading in bed now and thinking about a bit of a doze until later in the evening. Might be able to handle the MSNBC crowd when things are a bit clearer.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      thruppence

      Stress napping much of the day, maybe I’ll watch something much more peaceful and relaxing than this election, like The Northman.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Shana

      15 minutes until my polling place closes. I opened at 6 was here from 11-3 and now from 6 to closing. More D voters than last year I think. Fwiw

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tazj

      I will probably spend time bouncing around the tv channels, watching the hockey game, HGTV, Hallmark and whatever else can distract me. I’ll have to go pick my son up from practice later and I have dishes and laundry to do.

      I’ll also keep repeating to myself that I can’t control what happens and don’t need to be stressed out. This is the first day I’ve felt like myself since I had surgery last week.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      BC in Illinois

      I am spending the day avoiding the news. I’ll tune in about 10 pm Central Time and see where I want to go from there.

      My way of keeping myself away from the news this morning was to look at a class paper for a local Ethiopian seminary  graduate student. English is his fourth or fifth language. His papers don’t need much in the way of copy editing. I just smooth out the subject-verb agreements,  insert “the” and take out “the” [e.g., “the humankind”] as English requires – – that sort of thing. His wife finished her MA a year or so ago. He has a year to go on his PhD. It’s fascinating stuff to work with. I’m learning more and more about the history and mission of the Ethiopian Lutheran Church. So that took my mind off of anything else, which was good. 

      I don’t know how much I will watch tonight, or even how often I will check in on liveblogs or Twitter. I just want to know how things work out. (But I also want to know if violence breaks out.) If it takes a few days to sort out, that’s too bad, but I can live with it. I just dread finding out how the organized newspeople will cover it.

      What I want is a live blog by Wonkette and Alexandra Petri.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ohio Mom

      @Ivan X: We had homemade chicken soup for lunch! Ohio Dad doctored up some frozen stock that had been buried in the freezer. Did it help, well it didn’t hurt.

      @sab: I meant doom scrolling was not a good use of my time. Lounging in bed, that’s one step away from napping, which is always good.

      And also, I thought Cleveland was smarter than tearing down old houses that could be saved (some might be beyond help but not most I bet).

      Cincinnati has had several programs to rehab abandoned old houses, the current incarnation is run by the quasi governmental Port Authority.

      Sometimes I wonder what it’s like to be an established homeowner in a working class neighborhood where the Port is trying to raise property values in a rehabbing blitz. Nobody wants to live among abandoned buildings but I don’t know how they like the prospect of their neighborhood gentrifying around them either.

      i suspect a lot of housing issues could be improved with better housing g laws and programs out of Columbus, hahaha. Like that’s going to happen.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Steeplejack

      @sab:

      A great show on HGTV is Bargain Block, where two guys buy crap houses in Detroit l and renovate them for eventual sale around $100K. Exactly the situation you’re talking about.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Eyeroller

      My first election night alone for nearly three decades.  Nevada not looking good according to latest I saw from Ralston, who was so positive earlier for the Senate.  (A relative lives in Henderson.)  Very poor turnout in Clark County today.  Depressing.  Other races may be more positive.  I am an older white woman and will probably not be affected personally by the results, but I would like to think I care about the impact on others. Environmental policy, my main concern, may be somewhat irrelevant since “Nature bats last.”

      My late husband used to “console” me by pointing out that (complex) life on earth has maybe 500 million or so years left.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RaflW

      Still fielding the occasional text question from Delaware County, PA. But as we get down to just over an hour till the lines get ‘sealed’ (or whatever they do at 8pm), I think the textbanking is about done.

      Having that to do today (and texting other states last Thurs thru Sun) helped me manage election anxiety.

      Thinking now of getting off the couch to cook dinner. Curry chicken, rice and broccoli. But the curry will be the easy way, Costco heat-n-eat, and ‘pasta method’ brown rice, my go to when away from my Zojiruhsi.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Skepticat

      I knew I’d be stressed by the election, but now I’m watching yet another hurricane draw a bead on my island in The Bahamas—just as I began to make arrangements to start rebuilding after Dorian. At my age and with our new normal weather, that might not be one of my better decisions. It kind of looks as though tomorrow is going to be an especially miserable day on more than one front. However, I’ll be having lunch with a longtime friend who last Friday drove himself to the hospital while he had a heart rate of 20 and now has a pacemaker and a real, actual pulse. It’s good he had the procedure before the election; I may need one after. Cross your paws, y’all.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Dan B

      @Ohio Mom: I was in architecture at UC and spent time sketching old buildings and amazing old houses around Cincinnati.  It was the third biggest city in America in 1850 so there is a lot from the Hog Butcher to the World money. Many of the great homes were abandoned then.  Sad.  There are some here in Seattle and almost all are now multi million dollar homes now.  Different trajectories for different regions.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Miki

      Holding up ok, considering. Alexa is playing WBGO (highly recommended jazz station out of Newark). Gonna cook up some air fryer mushrooms and crinkle fries (not together) to munch on for supper – go ahead and judge. The libations are limited to an ok sav Blanc from a box tonight – I’ll crack open a nice red late tomorrow if there’s a reason (which there will be, somewhere).

      In between watching Season 7 of Shetland I’m going to draft an announcement? request? invitation? to be sent to my circle of friends asking for contributions to a Go Fund Me for my niece. She was helping her Dad cut down a tree and fell 25+ feet and broke her back and is now paralyzed from T10 down (paraplegic). She’s a single mom with 3 kids, top-of-her-class diesel mechanic who had a great job working for John Deere which, obviously, she can’t do now. Lots of changes for this strong lady …. Kind of gives me some perspective.

      Last night was the political stress night for me (ending DST doesn’t help). Haven’t uselessly  tossed and turned from that much anxiety for a very long time. I usually turn on The BBC Through The Night to put me back to sleep but not tonight. WBGO is my bed buddy tonight.

      Thanks to all who can stay plugged in tonight. I’ll be reading your stuff tomorrow.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: As long as you are here, next next week there is a great online autism conference out of OCALI in Columbus (Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence disability, IIRC, it’s one of those acronyms no one remembers what it stands for).

      It’s online and on-demand — you can watch in real time or up to weeks later at your convenience. Only $50 and there are sessions on all ages and topics — behavior, long term financial planning, IEPs, the works.

      Here’s a link to their impossibly organized website: https://conference.ocali.org/session-sorter

      Reply
    74. 74.

      MisterDancer

      @Baud: Same here — I just grabbed a bunch of fun-looking fanfics to load on my ereader. I  will soon turn off everything Internet-bound until early tomorrow AM.

      No matter what the vote is, I shall still rise upon the morrow.

      Reply

