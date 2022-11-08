Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Afternoon Open Thread: How Are You Passing The Time?

Late Afternoon Open Thread: How Are You Passing The Time?

Late Afternoon Open Thread: How Are You Passing The Time?

I mixed up a batch of dough and divided it up between a baguette and rolls. Recipe is here.

Other than that, I’m working with MSNBC on in the background – I’ve turned off the most grating shows, but late afternoon with Deadline White House, I can tolerate.

Trixie had a vet appointment this morning to get bloodwork done for her spay in Dec. And address some other concerns I was having about her. She did great and everything checked out.

Next up for me, cleaning the disaster in the kitchen. I’m a very messy cook. But in my defense, I don’t make anyone else clean up after my mess.

How are you wiling away the hours until we find out if Democracy is going to survive?

Open thread

    1. 1.

      Jerry

      I’m making a pasta dinner that my daughter found on tick tock and I’m afraid it’s going to turn out like shit. Poor kid.

    3. 3.

      Phylllis

      Caught up on Annika and Magpie Murders, binged Whitstable Pearl, had a pedicure and am now ignoring the news except for Tropical Storm Nicole updates. I imagine Friday will be an e-learning day for us.

    4. 4.

      artem1s

      I’m road tripping on Friday to the Keys. So I’m going to start organizing my packing this evening. Probably put on some music and try to stay away from the live update websites. :P

    5. 5.

      NutmegAgain

      Well, I just got home from voting, going to Trader Joes, and spending quality time at the Newfie rescue farm… lalalala… yes!  I have met and cuddled my next doggo!!  So exciting. He’s 5, he’s a grey coat (more popular nowadays; I’ve only ever had black or Irish ticking). Suuuuper sweet, very mellow guy, especially for a dog recently freed from a puppy mill setting (which sounds so horrific..). So basically I am floating around the house no matter what. Boy won’t come home with me until they do a little more medical stuff, nothing serious. His name is Gunter.

    7. 7.

      Anoniminous

      Spending the time releasing Chaos butterflies hoping the flapping of their wings will nudge Hurricane Nicole a wee bit south so the right hand quadrant will come ashore right on top of Mar-a-lago.

    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      I just canvassed 11:00 am to 3:00 pm in a Puerto Rican/Latino neighborhood of Philly, Fairhill. It was lovely in every sense. Lots of engaged voters, majority Spanish speakers so I got to speak Spanish all day, which this gringo LOVES to do.

      Fairhill is a few blocks from Philly’s notorious open-air drug market on Kensington Ave, but the difference could not be more stark. Every house was painted a different color, everyone had decorations on their porches, and the overall feeling of community was palpable. Put it this way: if Greg Abbott wants to ship out more immigrants, I’d gladly trade him for the white addicts on my block (and all the way down the avenue). Hell, I’d trade one white addict for every two immigrants. I LIKE strong communities of family-minded folks who look out for the neighbors and open small businesses. Bring that shit on!

      anyway, my post-canvass beer is done, so I’m heading back to the ‘hood. There’s a lonely little pho place down the block from me, and I’m gonna brave the heroin-addled hordes to support ‘em.

    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      Worked, voted, worked, worked, worked, have now given up on re-reading Part 6 of Crime and Punishment for the thousandth time in my life. I’m just too sleepy.

      Never teach War and Peace and Crime and Punishment at the same time, kids.

    17. 17.

      Phylllis

      @TaMara: DCI McGuire is right up my alley. I watched season 1 on Prime. I canceled Acorn a while ago, but I’m tempted to pick it back up since season 2 drops at the end of the month.

    18. 18.

      Tenar Arha

      I spent the day re-learning how to do some fiddly things on my new used computer. I was listening to music, then also realized that possibly my entire music collection that I ripped from the original CD’s may have some kind of static.  I never got rid of my collection, but there were a lot of CD’s. Now I’m like WTF, was it the encoding, the SuperDrive, dust around, what? I’m going to have to spot check my library, & figure it out. /sigh

    19. 19.

      Layer8Problem

      While we debate where we go for dinner (we’re probably gonna bag the movie in a theater plan; I’ll see if I can get my partner interested in The Hidden Fortress, with Toshiro Mifune, which I have on DVD) I decided it was time to do the laundry.  I’m all out of undies and if the news is not to my liking tomorrow I might, maybe, end up under the bed ignoring anything and everything, including undies.

    24. 24.

      opiejeanne

      This morning I headed to the Grange with my sewing machine and my current quilt project (The Titanic sailing from Cobh) and hung out for 4 hours with a bunch of fun ladies. We have a large workspace with lots of big tables available to us every Tuesday, and it was a welcome distraction. We admired everyone’s projects, got to see some finished quilts just before I left at 1pm. I’m eating lunch and watching Nicole Wallace, yelling at the idiot claiming that the votes of 4 of the 5 Dixville Notch splitting their tickets means that ticket splitting is back with a vengeance.

      As soon as we finish lunch we’re going to watch the football game from Sunday that I recorded but didn’t get to watch on Sunday, watch the rest of Derry Girls, and continue ignoring the pundits for the next few hours.

    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      I had to drop off a test at my Kaiser clinic, so I went ahead and got the geezer “mature” flu shot and my fifth COVID shot. Then I went to vote at my sleepy little precinct (Seven Corners, Fairfax County). I was in and out within minutes; it took me way longer to stand in line for the shots. The ballot was a breeze: nothing but my rep, Don Beyer, for the fightin’ Eighth.

      Now I have pulled in to La Unión for some nachos, a restorative marg and a quick check of the news.

      Still feeling confident about the election. When I was driving from Kaiser to the polling place the SiriusXM jazz channel was playing Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” which always hits me hard in the feels.

    29. 29.

      Tony Jay

      I’ve just got back from a whistle-stop time-travel adventure to the near future (don’t worry, Philadelphians, the Dead won’t Rise – you’re welcome) and you can all rest easy. No spoilers, but it turns out okay.

      Apart from the thing with De Santis and the tangerine loofah. That’s messed up.

    31. 31.

      Steeplejack

      For those looking for viewing options, I saw that See How They Run and Don’t Worry Darling have just appeared on HBO Max.

    32. 32.

      RaflW

      @Phylllis: Please don’t take porcine renderings in vain.
      But feel free to make a tender, flaky crust.

      Yes, the anxiety is getting me in a very weird mood. I was fine during the 2.5 hour text bank mid-day today. Not as solid ground now.

    34. 34.

      ian

      I voted this morning.  Working on a paper now.  My hope is that we can expand our state representative and state senator presence.  Democratic office holders are 2 of 30 state senate seats and 7 of 60 house reps.

    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      I am about to order some Peruvian style fried chicken, with rice and plantain. Later this evening I will catch up on some history podcasts.

      I will not be looking at any election results until Wednesday morning.

      I early voted on Sunday. We have had rain yesterday and today in Southern California, but it is clear but a little cold now. It feels good to have voting already taken care of.

    38. 38.

      Will

      I’m slightly optimistic after voting. Is usually anecdotal data that we somehow take and assume our circumstances are some sort of predictor… and I must qualify I went 45 minutes earlier that I usually do… but 75% of the booths were taken up by others, mostly young people. I always vote near the University of Pittsburgh and I’ve always been the only person in there when I’ve gone to vote before. As if to reinforce my feeling, one of the poll workers said they were almost 25 people away from their highest turnout.

      Again, I’m trying not to read too much into it. But I felt better than I did this morning. Now I plan to play video games all day and check the results around midnight.

    40. 40.

      justawriter

      Made bierocks (runzas) last weekend from a kicked up version of the Rhodes bread dough recipe. (basically homemade hot pockets, my roommate says) Voted for Miss America and legal pot today. An uphill battle for both, I’m afraid.

    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      @brendancalling: I love pho and would love a recommendation (or a meetup) next time I’m in Philly.

      I am still working (listening to a meeting right now and scribing). Will be heading to yoga here in about an hour.

    42. 42.

      narya

      I’ve been working all day. I’m going to make a yummy dinner, then . . . watch something that isn’t election returns, with a beer by my side. I’ll pick something from netflix, most likely, then maybe do a quick check-in before bed. I am hoping that my early-morning lunar eclipse foray means that I will start nodding out early.

      @brendancalling: I was catching up on Abbott Elementary last night, and was super excited at the shoutout to Dorney Park! That is something that only a local would catch, I suspect.

    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Will: I live in Brookline, just on the other side of the Liberty Bridge/Tunnel, and my polling place was close to empty when I went midday. Hoping I just hit a slow time.

    44. 44.

      eclare

      @zhena gogolia:    OMG…I read Crime and Punishment in college in a Russian lit class.  The professor was from Russia and brought a lot of historical knowledge and energy to the class.

      I later tried to read War and Peace in an adult ed class.  I think I went to two classes before I gave up.  I cannot imagine reading or teaching both at once!

    45. 45.

      Delk

      Knitting a sock. Couple more rounds before I have to decide what kind of heel to make. Suppose I should place a lifeline just in case.

    48. 48.

      Fair Economist

      Mixing between dozing due to taking too much Zyrtec for possible allergy symptoms and working on some experimental music.

    51. 51.

      Jharp

      I’m gonna watch the Ball State/Toledo football game.

      Winner takes over 1st place in the MAC.

      Ball State is a 16 point underdog. Now wouldn’t that be nice to have Ball State and Democrats pull the upset tonight?

    52. 52.

      cain

      ohhh.. I should make a really nice dinner. The kids enjoy me make restaurant quality food for them. I’m trying to think what to make. I’m kind of hoping to have some steaks and maybe grilled chicken and some rice.

      Then there will be some drinks but not too much because I have a 7am meeting tomorrow.

    54. 54.

      MobiusKlein

      Working, then my regular Tuesday night RPG games with buddies on Discord. Unless we are too spent to have fun.

    55. 55.

      Old School

      @RaflW:

      Hey, has there ever been a S.E. Wisconsin meetup for Juicers that you know of?

      I’m fairly certain the meetup that made John Cole stop drinking was in Madison.  (Which probably isn’t technically SE WI.)

    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @cain: With steaks? Risotto!

      I have a recipe for an amazing Instapot risotto. My Instapot got destroyed in the break-in in January. I am looking to replace on Black Friday.

    61. 61.

      NutmegAgain

      @TaMara: [apologies to everyone else while I geek out on Giant Breed dog stuff with TaMara… it’s an addiction, sadly]  Also–it’s a great diversion until the polls close-

      Well he’s clipped back, because I’m sure he was an ungodly mess coming out of the mill (in NY). Yikes. He’s been in foster for a while, got neutered etc. He might have an issue with entropion in one eye, but that’s pretty minor surgery. Do Danes have those kinds of eye issues? I had a dog (Newf) who had Cherry eye–that was a bigger job to fix. Anyhoo… Yes!  I will be happy to send pix when I get some good ones!!  (and he came with the name Blue, which could have been anything–his row of cages, you know :(  )  So yes, thank you–I really am happy with Gunter. He is not enormous — underweight at 120–but he has very masculine bone in his head/jaw.

    63. 63.

      justawriter

      @zhena gogolia: Cara Mund, cum laude Harvard graduate and North Dakota’s independent challenger to one of the dumbest box of rocks in the House. Also 2018 Miss America. Got in the race after Dobbs and the Dem-NPL convinced their (pro-life) candidate to step aside. Sadly, no attention nationally meant no money for her campaign so the box of rocks will almost certainly return to DC.

    64. 64.

      cain

      @Suzanne: ohh – yeah I could do that – sounds good to me. If you have the link to that recipe – I might have to get some risotto – maybe with some asparagus. Our kids don’t do dairy like cheese, although butter is fine..

