I mixed up a batch of dough and divided it up between a baguette and rolls. Recipe is here.
Other than that, I’m working with MSNBC on in the background – I’ve turned off the most grating shows, but late afternoon with Deadline White House, I can tolerate.
Trixie had a vet appointment this morning to get bloodwork done for her spay in Dec. And address some other concerns I was having about her. She did great and everything checked out.
Next up for me, cleaning the disaster in the kitchen. I’m a very messy cook. But in my defense, I don’t make anyone else clean up after my mess.
How are you wiling away the hours until we find out if Democracy is going to survive?
Open thread
