Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Everybody saw this coming.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The willow is too close to the house.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

No one could have predicted…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

One the one hand, unless somebody has really been holding out on us, none of us will ever be in a position to set $44 billion dollars on fire just for the lulz. On the other, we’ll never have an estimated billion or so people watching as we fetch’n’step for an online entity that calls themselves Catturd…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • HumboldtBlue
  • mapaghimagsik
  • Mike E
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      mapaghimagsik

      Meanwhile, on Mastodon, we watch Twitter burn like another sunset..

      Its kinda fun watching the dudebro’s dudebro self-immolate

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anoniminous

      It’s always been questionable if Twitter was a viable business. Since Elon grabbed control there’s no question:

      It Isn’t.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      being on Twitter right now is like playing the violin on the titanic except we are also making fun of the iceberg and the iceberg is getting genuinely mad

      That is such a funny line, makes me chuckle every time.

      One thing about Balloon-Juice, it’s consistent, it’s been here 20+ years with an extraordinary influx and out flux of people who have left indelible marks on the non-existent hide of cyberspace and intertoobz.

      Twitter will either succeed — whatever form that manifests — or be replaced, because smart people wanting to interact with other smart people is a desire that just doesn’t die, it will soon end up in some form of “WE NEED A BLOGGERS ETHICS PANEL!!!!”

      Youse still ain’t come up with that fucking panel. Slackers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Supposed Musk is in legal trouble over his snap layoff at Twitter last Friday and has to recall a notable group of them that turned out to essential staff.   How the fuck does someone who’s been in business in Cal for two decades not know the labor laws?  The state an’t exactly shy about it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @HumboldtBlue: Yes, this, websites come and go. The only thing that special about Twitter is it makes a serious effort to break the users out of the self imposed bubbles.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @HumboldtBlue

      Calls to mind one of the very, very few and far between redeeming lines of dialogue from an otherwise rightfully forgettable movie.

      “What has ethics got to do with diplomacy?”
      John Goldfarb, Please Come Home
      .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.