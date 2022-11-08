inside you are two wolves. one wants twitter to survive as a useable platform; the other wants elon musk to suffer on a hitherto unknown scale. — Foz Meadows (@fozmeadows) November 6, 2022

One the one hand, unless somebody has really been holding out on us, none of us will ever be in a position to set $44 billion dollars on fire just for the lulz. On the other, we’ll never have an estimated billion or so people watching as we fetch’n’step for an online entity that calls themselves Catturd…

his cretinous fanboys and remora sycophants keep trying to pump him up, but this week has pierced the veil in a way i can’t remember a veil being pierced before. imagine the kind of person who thinks this guy is tony stark after this week. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 4, 2022

Like I always say with content moderation, every social media site owner who is “pro free speech” meets their line eventually. For 4chan, it was anime child porn. For Facebook and YouTube, it was white nationalist terror. For Elon, it was people making fun of him. https://t.co/aNZmqYwrJu — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 6, 2022

Cope posting pic.twitter.com/55U6Xi0JZr — Not a Dog, Elon Musk's Secret Sockpuppet (@TheThotHooThot) November 7, 2022

Every bit of Elon news is like “local man displays signs of mental instability, plays footsie with foreign despots, fires the people who know how to run the website, as well as Larry the Emotional Support Emu” and then everyone starts fighting over the emu. — Starfish Begging Jeff Bezos To Save Us From Elon (@IRHotTakes) November 5, 2022

This business genius bought a business where most of the company's revenue comes from professional-class libs who work in marketing and now absolutely hate his guts https://t.co/skBIj5RUY6 — Quintus Haturkeyus (@QuintusHaterius) November 4, 2022

love living on a planet where i have to care that the emerald mine scion has decided to hold off on acknowledging which humans are real on the website he bought out of divorced guy energy. https://t.co/sI7BgcgovL — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 6, 2022

Twitter’s sole asset has been that it got people who mattered in our society hopelessly addicted to posting, and those people are used to getting what they want. Either those people will make Elon fall in line or they’ll make someone build a credible alternative — ansel avizandum (@AliceAvizandum) November 5, 2022

being on Twitter right now is like playing the violin on the titanic except we are also making fun of the iceberg and the iceberg is getting genuinely mad — 🌻✨️Lauren Dombrowski🏴‍☠️🍊 (@callmekitto) November 6, 2022