On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

We needed our annual trip to the Eastern Sierra mountains for Fall foliage even more than usual this year, but life complications made things very difficult and we had to change our plans a couple times in the days leading up to our trip. We finally decided to stay at French Camp (Rock Creek) and use that as our jumping off point since it would provide us decent cell service even while camping and easy access to Rt. 395, allowing us to easily hop on the road and drive wherever the best color would be. It’s also right near the legendary Tom’s Place restaurant/store/resort.

Warning: most of the Fall Color (aspens) will be in parts 2-4