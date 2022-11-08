On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
UncleEbeneezer
We needed our annual trip to the Eastern Sierra mountains for Fall foliage even more than usual this year, but life complications made things very difficult and we had to change our plans a couple times in the days leading up to our trip. We finally decided to stay at French Camp (Rock Creek) and use that as our jumping off point since it would provide us decent cell service even while camping and easy access to Rt. 395, allowing us to easily hop on the road and drive wherever the best color would be. It’s also right near the legendary Tom’s Place restaurant/store/resort.
Warning: most of the Fall Color (aspens) will be in parts 2-4
Located at the bottom of Upper Rock Creek Rd., French Camp is a lovely campground that is mostly high-desert in feel, with lots of pinyon pines. On the backside of the large loop, however, there are a couple campsites by the creek with some scattered aspens that were just starting to show color so we parked at site #65 and started setting up camp.
After 5+ hours of driving and more stress than you can imagine in the previous days, nothing feels better than stretching your legs for a selfie by the creek.
Did I say “nothing?” Ok, well maybe a cold beer from Mammoth Brewing Company and a fire. Here is our campsite, largely set up by my wife Kelly who is really great at that sort of thing (while I ran up to Lake Crowley to get cash to pay for the site)
After a yummy dinner of Trader Joe’s cheese-brats and a couple beers by the fire, we settled in for night. Unfortunately it was a half-moon so our stargazing was limited, but still rather nice. After a hot summer, it is always nice to enjoy the clean air of the Sierra. And at a relatively low elevation, French Camp wasn’t too cold.
Another shot of the stars ringed by the trees of our campsite.
As it got darker we could even see the Milky Way (I think…)
Morning was chilly but once the sun came up, not too bad.
This little birdie, a Stellar Jay, I believe, was very interested in our affairs, visiting often during our stay.
One last sip of coffee from her Autumnal mug and Kelly and I are ready to hit the road to go see some of the real Fall action. Where will we go first? (trying to build some suspense). Hope to see you in Part 2 :)
