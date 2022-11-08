Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Not all heroes wear capes.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Infrastructure week. at last.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

This fight is for everything.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Into the Fray

(Walt Handlesman via GoComics.com)

 


    1. 1.

      la caterina

      I just voted in central Brooklyn (Bed-Stuy).  There was a LINE.  Been in this nabe 12 years. i’ve never seen that in a non-presidential election year.  It was encouraging to see the diverse crowd of voters.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “I can’t be certain, but I’m pretty sure this is the most widespread election monitoring effort ever undertaken by the DOJ Civil Rights Division. This is what it looks like when @TheJusticeDept is true to its mission.”


      Thanks Garland…/s

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      I have been trying to stay out of politics today, but my John just called me after voting in person today (I am permanent absentee, so I did weeks ago).  In all his (75 years) and my (12 years) experience voting here, there has never been a line in our polling place longer than one or two or three people.  John reported a long line at 10:30 am.  Took almost an hour to vote.  I’m amazed.  But, not totally optimistic because this is a Trumpy county.​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I think one the things that drives political media crazy about Biden is Biden won’t trash himself. They want him to say he’s losing and he won’t because one of The Media Rules is “Democrats must self-criticize and Republicans don’t have to”

      Fuck them. I agree with Biden. Don’t give them anything. He’s optimistic. Tough shit if they don’t like it and will spend the next 3 weeks insisting he trash his own Party and work- he won’t.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @geg6: That concerns me. In 2016, there was a crazy line at my polling place. Same in 2020. Today? No line. Granted, this is the first time MO has had no excuse needed early absentee voting, and I know some people got their votes in early, so maybe that is it. Its just I live in a pretty Dem heavy area. I was hoping there would be a big line today.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ladyraxterinok

      Voted about 10:30 Central Time in my assisted living complex. There is a polling place within the complex

      There were about 10 plus people who voted while I was there

      Hope the Democratic candidate beats the Republican governor

      She was ahead in pollimg so the Republican governors poured lots of money into his campaignI in the last days

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      Biden’s big sin was pulling out of Afghanistan and then he compounded it by defending it. They were fucking screaming at him that he MUST admit their take– that we should stay in Afghanistan forever.

      How dare he support his own policy when they disagree with it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Yes, because what these people absolutely reward is harsh self criticism and humility. That’s why they love Trump and authoritarian daddy figures- they’re so humble.

      The MOMENT he admits the slightest miscalculation the douchebags will be off to the races with how their brilliant analysis was right all along. There’s no upside.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      The uniform Afghanistan pile-on was as bad as the “but her emails” pile on. They’re goddamned lemmings. The industry must reward conformity and conventionality because that’s who they hire and promote. It’s fine! Lots of industries are like that- maybe most.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      @Elizabelle: I saw it, sort of, when I took the dog out. Clear here but from my house it was dropping behind trees. I’ve seen suggestions that the Blood Moon is a portend of the wrath of the womenfolk. Suspect an early pointer of election outcome will be the percentage of women voting.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      I’ve been taking heart in a few things.  First, a lot of people I know have already voted and a couple of my female friends whose significant others are GOPers have told me that the SOs announced long ago that there was no way they were voting Oz or Mastriano ever and they aren’t religious crazies and have daughters, so overturning Roe was a big deal to them.  Second, the people my John was running into were former teaching colleagues (he was a teacher for about a decade in the 80s) and/or students who he was pretty sure would vote Dem.  Third, and I know this is one of those stupid things, but I’ve never in my life seen so many yard signs (in actual yards, not along highways) for Dems.  Tons of Shapiro, Fetterman, Deluzio and (state rep) Matzie signs in places I never thought to see them.

      I’m pretty confident about Shapiro and Matzie.  Fetterman and Deluzio are my worries.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      This isn’t good:

      [WaPo] The DeSantis administration is attempting to block Department of Justice election monitors from gaining access to polling places in South Florida, saying in a letter that the federal government’s involvement would be “counterproductive” and in violation of state law.

      On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it would send federal monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide to monitor how elections are being conducted. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were all slated to receive federal monitors from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

      But Brad McVay, the chief counsel for the Florida Department of State, said in a letter issued late Monday that those monitors would not be allowed inside polling places under Florida law.

      McVay said the Florida Secretary of State’s office — which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis oversees — would instead send its own monitors to those three counties, which are among the most Democratic-leaning counties in Florida.

      Everyone in the predictions business says Republicans are going to have an epic night (in Florida), and I believe them because they lead in early voting, registration, blah blah blah. I guess we could take this as a sign of nervousness, but I think it’s probably dick-swinging.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      According to BlueVirginia.US, total turnout in my county (Fairfax) is about 5% above last year’s election (Gov, Lt. Gov, AG) at the same time of day. It’s not a particularly competitive election (2 House races with strong D incumbents). I’m taking that as a good sign.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My liberal enclave polling place was busier than than usual at 7:15.  Volunteer said they were steady since 6 a.m..  I’m usually a youngish voter that early (47).  I saw lots of women younger than me today.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      @OzarkHillbilly: I saw an article where “Trump insiders” explained that what turned Trump against DeSantis with that stupid new nickname was that goofy last minute DeSantis ad about how he was created by God to be a Fighter. That’s trespassing on Trump’s turf, HE’S the Chosen One, by golly!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      I just got back from voting with SuzMom. No line. Dem-heavy location. I will note that there are a zillion polling places around here, so each one doesn’t have too many voters assigned to it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: I’m just mocking the people who do nothing but complain about Garland while ignoring the very real and important stuff that his DOJ has been doing on crucial civil rights issues.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      Here’s the authoritarian daddy’s reward for his faithful scribes:

      “The leaking from the Supreme Court is unbelievable,” the former president said Monday night at a rally in Ohio. “But you get the information very easily. You tell the reporter who is it … and if the reporter doesn’t want to tell you it’s ‘bye bye.’ The reporter goes to jail. When the reporter learns he’s going to be married to a certain prisoner who’s extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say, ‘you know, I think I’m going to give you the information.’”

      He wants to 1. put them in prison 2. have them get raped in prison.

      I know seven or eight of them made a bunch off Trump books but are the whole gang going along with this madness?
      You can’t help people like that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: Nixon used crooked authoritarian tactics in the 1972 reelection campaign that he was going to win in a landslide anyway. Sometimes it’s a reflex; they just can’t help themselves.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MazeDancer

      10 mins to vote in teeny Upstate purple village. Still, that is longer than usual.

      Included waiting in line while little ole lady explained to man bun address checker where she lived. All smiley.

      Bought 2 GF baked goods, for $1 each, strictly to support the Library. Tested one on way home.

      Everyone happy. All-American.

      It was good for a moment.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Jackie:

      Ohio Democratic voters are all real heroes in my book because what we learned in Ohio this past year is the Ohio legislature will completely ignore laws and courts, which “voting” can’t fix. Sad but true. They can vote their little hearts out and they can’t beat these levels of corruption.

      Ohio voters supported gerrymandering reform. Ohio courts sided with the voters. Ohio lawmakers ignored both voters and the court. They’ll be sitting in their offices unlawfully because the map is unlawful.

      The corruption is out of control.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      We’re having a livestream with people in Kyiv and Dnipro and I can’t stop crying.

      WE HAVE TO WIN TODAY!!!!

      FUCK REPUBLICANS!!!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      gene108

      Republicans have been trying to prevent people from voting, since the 1980’s. The RNC got in trouble for it back then, when Reagan was President. That’s how brazen they were.

      It’s one of the most underreported issues we’ve been dealing with, since the 2000 Florida election showed thousands of eligible voters purged on dubious grounds.

      I really think our path to fascism and ruin will not be by violent insurrection, but by chipping away at gains people made to make voting easier, so elections can be close enough to steal (e.g. 2000).

      ****************

      I think the PA decision will have a bigger impact on tight House races, like Susan Wild’s, than on the statewide races.

      *****************

      Sorry for doom posting. I’m just furious with how much Republicans can get away with.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Nicole

      Thanks for the updates, guys- I’m very anxious about today.  Though the eclipse was super cool and a neat way to start the (very) early morning.

      Normally I’d be doomscrolling Twitter right now for updates, but I got really hot under the collar when someone I know posted a “Look at all these fundraising emails I’m getting har har joke’s on them because I don’t vote” and I responded that I understand why he doesn’t vote; as he is a white male, whoever wins isn’t going to affect him.  I’m sure he got mad and as I am a coward I don’t have it in me yet to deal with his response.

      Though I didn’t intend what I said as mean; I just thought about A) how, not even ten years before he and I were born, black men and women (and a few white allies) were laying down their lives over getting access to the ballot box.  It’s, I think, disrespectful to blow it off just because there’s never been a circumstance where he risked losing access.  Just keep your mouth shut about it, then.  Don’t denigrate what other people died for to gain for those who came after them.

      And I B) thought about progress since I was a child- marriage equality, the ACA.  Did I personally benefit from these?  No; I’m straight and I was fortunate to have good health insurance prior to the ACA.  But they have made life so much better for so many people.

      On a personal level, my mom died of breast cancer in 1982.  Had she survived, she was hoping to get reconstructive surgery where she had the mastectomy, if she and my dad could find the money, as reconstruction wasn’t considered a medical necessity in the 1980s.  When I got breast cancer in 2016, I knew my reconstruction would have to be covered, because Congress passed legislation in the 1990s requiring private health insurance to cover reconstruction after mastectomy.  It was a gift to know that I had choices about what I wanted to do afterwards.  Voting matters.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kay

      @gene108:

      Do you really think it’s “under reported” though? I think bringing it to the forefront has been one of the Democratic messaging successes of the Obama era. Even 10 years ago media were still spouting nonsense about “dead people voting” and “voter impersonation fraud” which were ludicrous on their face. It’s much better now.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yeah, but what has Garland done for us *lately*?/s

      btw, in case you didn’t see it on the relevant thread, wanted to thank you for posting all those great links to African-American artists the other day. Made me think of my sister. Sent at least one link – Fred Hampton’s Door #2 – to my niece.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Miss Bianca: I did see it.  You’re welcome.  I find there is so much we can learn from the art of PoC/Indigenous People etc.  Their stuff is almost ALWAYS political, to some extent.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Layer8Problem

      Voted an hour and a half ago out here in my blue outer borough and the gentleman handing out flyers on our ballot proposals ten feet from the politicking limit said the turnout looked “presidential.”

      Reply

