well this is either going to insanely apt or incredibly ironic https://t.co/B2zkMOYc84 — an anxious archaeologist (@merovingians) November 7, 2022

Thousands of votes in PA were rejected following a GOP lawsuit. People waited in line up to two hours to cast new ones.

“Oh I’m going to vote. It’s not a question,” said 59-yr-old Kirby Smith. “I’m going to fight back.”

Via @emmersbrown + @AmyEGardner https://t.co/yrh3enhepD — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) November 8, 2022





White House mantra is that Biden is optimistic about Democrats’ chances in midterms. Biden last night to a DNC virtual reception: “Imagine what we can do in a second term if we maintain control. I know that sounds like a very high expectation, but I think—anyway, I’m optimistic.” https://t.co/RJcRzksq0O — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 8, 2022

2/2 Why, in my view, this comparison is significant:

– The circumstances are as closely comparable as they can be;

– It's the same publication, same lay out, many of the same characters;

– Yet four years ago, their theme was "let's wait to see." Now "Dems in disarray." Jeesh pic.twitter.com/F9zy5j1ZuA — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) November 7, 2022

I pulled the AP race call times for every house race in 2018 and 2020. Calls took more than twice as long in 2020. The average state had its last race called on Wednesday afternoon in 2018 and on Friday in 2020. https://t.co/VbcqnwA6aB — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 7, 2022

Wy does it take so long to count mail- in ballots? Because some legislatures have decided that it should. From @BrennanCenter https://t.co/irnKu2H7ik — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 8, 2022

Each FBI field office has established election crimes coordinators for the mid-terms. Here’s how to report incidents to them: https://t.co/vHcxTRNxvb — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 7, 2022