I actually have to get some work done today for a client, since I got nothing done yesterday or the day before, and I have a Friday deadline!

Can you guys help fill in the blanks on the results that aren’t covered in the previous posts?

I’m going to ask BlueGuitarist to find results for the down-ballot races that we hope had reverse coattails, so I haven’t included those below.

Thanks for any information you guys are up for providing!