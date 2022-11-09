I enjoy the very specific look on the cat's face of 'this is deeply humiliating but I love this small human and am putting up with it.' it's the same look our cat used to have when my sister would tuck him in bed and read him stories. https://t.co/qjRGlS9hZd
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 3, 2022
Frida has taken a new approach to this puzzle. pic.twitter.com/pZWRmNrPCq
— Jort-Michel Connard (occasionally parody) (@torriangray) November 7, 2022
“This puzzle will keep your dog occupied for hours”.
Frida five minutes later: pic.twitter.com/tjZKxJ587U
— Jort-Michel Connard (occasionally parody) (@torriangray) November 7, 2022
Damn it, Frida. pic.twitter.com/S8XijRhaBD
— Jort-Michel Connard (occasionally parody) (@torriangray) November 7, 2022
every day i explain my life and actions to the tiny medieval serf who lives in my skull and every day she goes ??æ? ??á?? and i say Keep Up Hildewald It's A Fucking Iphone
— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 7, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings