Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This fight is for everything.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Late Night Respite No Politics Open Thread

23 Comments

Late Night Respite No Politics Open Thread

  • Anoniminous
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Cameron
  • Fair Economist
  • Hoosierspud
  • Jerzy Russian
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Splitting Image
  • trollhattan

      Splitting Image

      Listening to P.D.Q. Bach on the Air, third album by Peter Schickele dedicated to the “youngest and oddest of J.S. Bach’s twenty-odd children”.

      Ken

      @Fair Economist: That’s nothing, you should see the video where Frida puts all the carrots back into the right slots.

      (Disclaimer: Video may not exist, or may be one of the above videos run backward.)

      Hoosierspud

      My cat, Simone, had the same look on her face when my two year old niece would carry her around under her armpits with her back legs dragging on the floor.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax: That’s very cool tech. Heard an interview and they noted while the transfused amounts are small, because the cells are all “new” the blood lasts much longer. Normal transfusions contain a lot of aged cells that do not last long, something new to me, but “duh.”

      Of course it will cost ten bucks per corpuscle and Peter Thiel will buy it all.

      Splitting Image

      @trollhattan:

      Don’t throw the term around frequently but Schickele is a genius. He conducted our orchestra once and it was one of the funniest nights of my life.

      I only got into his music recently, but I’m loving what I’ve listened to so far. Definitely a man who marched to his own drummer.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Splitting Image: I’ve also read references to P.D.Q. Bach as “the last and least of Bach’s children”. Trollhattan is right, Schickele is a genius – think of a classical-music version of Weird Al Yankovic.

      (I checked YouTube to see what there was of P.D.Q. Bach, and the first hit was … something else. Peter Schickele and Itzhak Perlman on violins, backed by the Boston Pops Orchestra conducted by John Williams, performing P.D.Q. Bach’s “Konzertshtick for Two Violins.” That’d be like … something like Weird Al doing a duet with Dolly Parton, while being backed up by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.)

