Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was promised a recession.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Let’s Post “Called” Races & Race Updates In This Thread (Part 2)

Let’s Post “Called” Races & Race Updates In This Thread (Part 2)

by | 140 Comments

This post is in: 

Part 2

Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other.  Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.

I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right?  :-)

That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.

BLUE WINS TONIGHT

Democratic Governors 

California – Gavin Newsom
Colorado – Jared Polis
Connecticut – Ned Lamont
Illinois – J.B. Pritzker
Maine – Janet Mills
Maryland – Wes Moore
Massachusetts – Maura Healey
Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer
New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham
Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro

Democratic Senators 

California – Alex Padilla
Colorado – Michael Bennet
Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal
Maryland – Chris Van Hollen
New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan
Oregon – Ron Wyden
Pennsylvania – John Fetterman
Washington – Patty Murray

Democratic House

Florida – Max Frost
Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)
Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)
Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)
Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)
New Mexico – Teresa Fernández
New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)
North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (hold)
Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)
Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup)
Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)
Pennsylvania – Summer Lee
Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)
Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)
Washington – Adam Smith (hold)
Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)
Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)
Washington – Kilmer (hold)
Washington – Larson (hold)
Washington – Newhouse ???

DISAPPOINTMENTS

Beto
Stacey Abrams
Tim Ryan
Elaine Luria

Cherie Beasley does not pick up a seat in NC

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Aussie Sheila
  • Barbara
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • danielx
  • dm
  • Eolirin
  • frosty
  • Gary K
  • guachi
  • gwangung
  • Highway Rob
  • Hitchhiker
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jerzy Russian
  • John Cole
  • JWR
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Marleedog
  • Martin
  • Mike E
  • Mike in Oly
  • Mj_Oregon
  • mvr
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • One of the Many Jens
  • Origuy
  • phdesmond
  • Princess
  • Queen of Lurkers
  • RaflW
  • sab
  • SFAW
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steeplejack
  • TaMara
  • Tinare
  • tobie
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Will
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    140Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      If somebody could check my work and let me know who I missed, that would be a big help.

      Also, are any of the other House seats that don’t say “keep” pickups?  Or just new faces in previous DEM seats?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      Thanks to Watergirl and everyone else for the threads and updates.  I at least sleep relatively comfortably tonight.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Side comment about CA Senator Padilla: he’s on the ballot twice: once for completing the current term as Kamala Harris’ replacement and the other for serving the next six-year term. Constitutional quirk.

      As an MIT grad he shares something with our own Prof Levenson. (And my bro.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      @trollhattan:

       

      Side comment about CA Senator Padilla: he’s on the ballot twice:

      It will be interesting to see how many people voted differently on these two lines. One would think you would either vote “yes” to both or vote “no” to both, but I am sure there are some yahoos out there who split the vote.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      I swore I wouldn’t watch the news or track the results until tomorrow and then you had to put up these two posts. But in fairness, this is a much less annoying way to find out than any TV or cable station or most liveblogs. So thanks. I guess. (Still have bourbon and potato chips)

      ETA. I knocked 185 doors and talked to 63 of them in the last two weekends. All but about eight were rock solid voting Dem straight down the ballot. So I got a little teary when I saw the race declared for Josh Shapiro.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My take on the WI races:  Barnes probably doesn’t pull it out.*  Dems will win the rest of the statewide races.

      *He still could, but it’s becoming a longer and longer shot.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      California, per CNN: Called for Dems:

      • CA-02: Huffman
      • CA-04: Thompson
      • CA-07: Matsui
      • CA-08: Garamendi
      • CA-10: DeSaulnier
      • CA-11: Pelosi
      • CA-12: Lee
      • CA-14: Swalwell
      • CA-16: Eschoo
      • CA-17: Khanna
      • CA-18: Lofgren
      • CA-19: Panetta
      • CA-24: Carbajal
      • CA-28: Chu
      • CA-29: Cardenas
      • CA-30: Schiff
      • CA-31: Napolitano
      • CA-32: Sherman
      • CA-33: Aguilar
      • CA-35: Torres
      • CA-36: Lieu
      • CA-38: Sanchez
      • CA-39: Takano
      • CA-42: Garcia
      • CA-43: Waters
      • CA-44: Barragan
      • CA-46: Correa
      • CA-50: Peters
      • CA-51: Jacobs
      • CA-52: Vargas

      CA-15, CA-34, CA-37 are between two dems, so they’re all D seats, we just don’t know which D.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Anoniminous: Gabe is still leading CD2 with 94% of the vote counted. Fingers crossed!

      ETA: just checked the NM SOS website. They’re now in a dead heat, with the vile Herrell a whisker ahead. Blurgh. But it ain’t over yet.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      I do have it easy and have since I ended up behind the Redwood Curtain some 19 years ago.

      I have voted for both Mike Thompson (our former rep) and Jared Huffman (our current rep) and that’s cool. And easy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      In CA, 4 house seats called for GOP, with GOP leading in 4 more. CA is currently 42D/11R. So if the current leads hold, that’s a pick up of 2 D seats. Many of these races have very few votes counted though, so I wouldn’t read anything into the state of the leads. CNN has the benefit of their exit polls to help call races. I can’t see those.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gary K

      Boy, that name Magaziner stirred up an old memory. I just learned that he exists, but his dad Ira was well-known on the campus of Brown in the late 60s. Amazingly, he was one of the chief designers of a revamped curriculum there — while an undergraduate! The essence of the curriculum is that there are no course requirements except to have a major, and it’s still the Brown curriculum today.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      Guessing half a dozen CA house races take 1-2 weeks before the can be called. Here in CA-47 Porter had a harder race than in 2020 because of redistricting. Still favored, but it took 2 weeks in 2018 to call it, and I’m guessing it does so again. I’ll be able to provide some projections once the state turns on their uncounted ballot data. Should be tomorrow when that shows up. I expect there will be around 5 million ballots uncounted after today.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      CNN is saying it’s still likely that R’s will win the House, and all I can think is “Kevin McCarthy welcome to your 3 seat majority hell.” or whatever small majority it is. Now they’re talking about how they missed “something”, but they don’t know what.  It’s Dobbs, you dummies

      So glad I’ll be able to sleep tonight, although I’m still worried about the Senate. We have to keep it because of judges and appointments.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Highway Rob

      Longtime lurker who’d drifted away. On a night where I was very worried about where our country was going, the first place I logged on after a self-imposed news blackout was back here. In all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about Elon’s Twitter (of which I’m quite guilty), I remembered that Cole had a place that has been a solid community since before Obama’s first win.  And here we are, with Diamond Joe having outperformed every first term incumbent in recent memory.  Glad I remembered to be at this site tonight.

      Thanks John, thanks to the commentariat, and I’ll stop now because too much saccharine gives you cancer.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sab

      I am thrilled about Emilia Sykes winning.

      I am sad but not sirprised about Tim Ryan losing. He ran as Republican light, so of course in Ohio the real Republican won.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      danielx

      @Soprano2:
      Something to look forward to: Kevin McCarthy biting the head off a live bat while at the Speaker’s podium to appease MTG and her co-conspirators.​

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jerzy Russian

      The FYNYT has Warnock at 49.32% and Walker at 48.62%, with 91% of the votes in.  Could Warnock pull this out after all?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      In my above list, all Ds are keep. CA 42 was an open seat. The 4 R seats called are all keeps for them. Of the 15 remaining races, 7 have D incumbents and 6 have R and 2 are open seats.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Barbara

      I know many races haven’t been officially called, but I am so happy that there doesn’t seem to be a “red mirage” in any key races so far. Especially in PA, where the legislature tried to stack the deck against the legitimacy of early votes of any kind.​

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Will

      Jon Ralston sounding worried about Mastro in Nevada.

      Sounds like we may have to pour everything into a Georgia run-off again.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Eolirin

      @Will: Fuck. We actually need 51 going into 2024. Manchin is up and there’s no way we’re keeping that seat. No pickup opportunities either.

      Hopefully the worry doesn’t pan out.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Princess

      I see a number of pundits saying things like, only Dobbs saved Dems from a terrible night. Thing they don’t realize — Dobbs isn’t going away. It’s going to motivate people to vote with us for years.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Gary K:   Yes, I know.  The “pulling it out” was winning outright with 50% + 1 vote.  There seem to be enough outstanding votes for Warnock to get more than 50%, but of course not all of then will go to him.  As I mentioned earlier, I have not gone digging into the county-by-county data to see which areas have not reported.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      guachi

      If Rs have a very small majority you can probably thank Ohio Republicans for ignoring the Supreme Court and for NY Democrats for not.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      JWR

      @WaterGirl:

      @Omnes Omnibus: Hope you’re right about the wins and wrong about Barnes.

      WG, I just left this downstairs.

      Don’t count Mandela Barnes out just yet. Just saw Major Garrett to one of those “what will it take for him to win?” things, and he needs 53% of the outstanding vote, which are from quite blue areas.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      tobie

      Why is the NYTimes still saying Boerbert is likely to win when she’s down 3 points? Looking at the areas still to report, I don’t see her overtaking Frisch. How nice it would be to have Frisch in the House! Please, gods and goddesses, do us this favor.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: The thing to look forward to is MTG being able to hold the GOP caucus hostage for all of her Q-Anon bullshit. All on national TV.

      Just like with Manchin, the decisive GOP vote becomes the face of the party.

      Plus, if their majority is that slim, I wouldn’t bet a penny on McCarthy winning the speakership. Think more like Jim Jordan. It’s going to be a fucking goat rodeo. It’s going to be glorious.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      guachi

      If the House were as gerrymandered for Ds as it is for Rs then the Democrats would probably be winning 240 seats tonight.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Martin

      I seriously might start trolling in favor of that old plan for Trump to be elected Speaker of the House if it’s a tight R win in the House. God doesn’t love me enough to make that happen though.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Soprano2

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, I know. I was thinking of how absolutely batshit insane their members will be. It’s an open secret many voters don’t seem to be aware of that all the R’s will do is have endless bullshit investigations. They have no answer for inflation, not that the press ever asked them about that.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Mike E

      Disappointment – Cherie Beasley losing to Ted Budd

      Triumph – NC will be sending seven (7) Dems to the US House… you’re welcome, America!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Martin:

      Yes. But the Dems could still hold the house. If they don’t a single figure majority for repugs could see McCarthy lose his Speakership.

      Glorious indeed.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: No, it’s fine. It’s really a painless way to see the results. I haven’t watched news on TV for at least a decade!

      Thanks for the thanks on the doors. I feel like I’m bragging when I write it but it’s just the facts, ma’am. If you can walk a mile or two and you’re the least bit extroverted (or can fake it) it’s not that tough. But almost twenty years, and I haven’t convinced any of my Maryland friends to join me. Bastards!

      PS I burn out at about 30 doors. The last 10-15 are a slog.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Martin

      Control of the house might seriously come down to CA. The redistricting created a lot of competitive districts. This could go either way – Dems losing 4 seats, or gaining 4. Gonna take a while though.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      RaflW

      This really should go into Dem (and BJ) thinking about the path forward. I think it’s very correct. If Dems had put up a lackluster Senate candidate, I don’t think the OH House delegation for 23-24 would look like it now shall.

      Dan S @Dsquared75
      #OHSen Ryan also held 2 seats and picked up 1 for House Dems

      @ThePlumLineGS
      It’s sad that @TimRyan lost. But he deserves great credit for running one of the best races in the country, and his campaign will be intensely debated by Dems in coming months as they seek to rebuild working class support. He really did leave it all on the field, as he said.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      SFAW

      Pollyanna that I am, I see a potential silver lining in DeathSantis’s win: that Charlie Crist retires from politics completely, 100 percent no backsies, forever. I am so tired of seeing that useless fuck’s name in anything related to Demon-rat campaigns.
      Of course, the Florida electorate is, as Shakespeare (I think) said, “fucked in the head.” DeathSantis by 20 points? Rubio by more than 15 points? JHC.

      I apologize to Betty Cracker (and other Floridians) if I am out of line.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: Thank you for that!

      I am not adding the zillion house reps from CA to the list, but I will keep your CA list, just separate. :-)

      How nice to be able to count on CA for many things.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Origuy

      Cortez Masto in Nevada is looking good. With 41% of the vote, she’s leading Laxalt 54.3 to 42.0. Interesting that Nevada has the option “None of the above”, which is getting 1.1%

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Mj_Oregon

      Here in what used to be a safe Democratic House seat 5th district (Peter DeFazio retired), we will now have a MAGA woman as our rep.  The state lege did a really poor job of redistricting to accommodate a new House seat back in 2020.  I said in May when Curt Schrader, a reliable Dem, was ousted by someone I’d never heard of and looked to be waaaay too progressive for this newly drawn 5th District that she would lose.  And so she was and we now have Lori Chavez-DeRemer as our new rep.

      But we still have Ron Wyden as one of our Senators and it looks ATM that the Dem Tina Kotek is leading the R candidate for Governor by a whole 1%.  Who knows how that will shake out by tomorrow.

      I have chronic anxiety over all this so I’m going to go to bed and try to read for a while before my nightly bout with insomnia.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      TaMara

      So if we flip Boebert, and pick up Caraveo, does that count as two pickups for Dems from CO? I’m going to keep an eye on both of those for you WaterGirl.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Anoniminous

      @TaMara: ​
       
      Boebert was running below Trump’s vote and Frisch was running above, as much as 10 points, Biden’s count.

      Unless something really weird happens Frisch should flip the seat.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.