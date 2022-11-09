Part 2

Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other. Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.

I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right? :-)

That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.

BLUE WINS TONIGHT

Democratic Governors

California – Gavin Newsom

Colorado – Jared Polis

Connecticut – Ned Lamont

Illinois – J.B. Pritzker

Maine – Janet Mills

Maryland – Wes Moore

Massachusetts – Maura Healey

Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer

New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham

Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro

Democratic Senators

California – Alex Padilla

Colorado – Michael Bennet

Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal

Maryland – Chris Van Hollen

New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan

Oregon – Ron Wyden

Pennsylvania – John Fetterman

Washington – Patty Murray

Democratic House

Florida – Max Frost

Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)

Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)

Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)

Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)

New Mexico – Teresa Fernández

New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)

North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (hold)

Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)

Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup)

Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)

Pennsylvania – Summer Lee

Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)

Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)

Washington – Adam Smith (hold)

Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)

Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)

Washington – Kilmer (hold)

Washington – Larson (hold)

Washington – Newhouse ???

DISAPPOINTMENTS

Beto

Stacey Abrams

Tim Ryan

Elaine Luria

Cherie Beasley does not pick up a seat in NC