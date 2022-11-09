Part 2
Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other. Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.
I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right? :-)
That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.
BLUE WINS TONIGHT
Democratic Governors
California – Gavin Newsom
Colorado – Jared Polis
Connecticut – Ned Lamont
Illinois – J.B. Pritzker
Maine – Janet Mills
Maryland – Wes Moore
Massachusetts – Maura Healey
Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer
New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham
Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro
Democratic Senators
California – Alex Padilla
Colorado – Michael Bennet
Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal
Maryland – Chris Van Hollen
New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan
Oregon – Ron Wyden
Pennsylvania – John Fetterman
Washington – Patty Murray
Democratic House
Florida – Max Frost
Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)
Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)
Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)
Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)
New Mexico – Teresa Fernández
New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)
North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (hold)
Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)
Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup)
Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)
Pennsylvania – Summer Lee
Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)
Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)
Washington – Adam Smith (hold)
Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)
Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)
Washington – Kilmer (hold)
Washington – Larson (hold)
Washington – Newhouse ???
DISAPPOINTMENTS
Beto
Stacey Abrams
Tim Ryan
Elaine Luria
Cherie Beasley does not pick up a seat in NC
